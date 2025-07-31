Loving mum-of-two from Inverness died in A9 crash

A 29-year-old woman who died in a crash near Invergordon has been named as a much-loved mum-of-two.

Emma Foster, who lived in Inverness, was involved in the collision on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene, and several motorists stopped to help, but sadly she could not be saved.

Her heartbroken fiancé Jack Howes said she was a much-loved mum to their two children, six-year-old Miller and four-year-old Maddison.

Jack, her partner of ten years, described her as a “beautiful” and “bubbly” person, and said their whole lives revolved around each other and their children.

“She loved her kids and they loved her,” he said.

“We’ll all miss her so much.”

Several people who knew Emma have shared heartfelt tributes online, describing her as a “vibrant girl” who loved life and her family.

Emma Foster remembered after crash

Police are continuing their inquiries into the crash and are appealing to the public for information.

The incident involved a white Kia Sportage and took place near Delny at about 2am on Wednesday.

Sergeant Kate Finlayson, from Dingwall Police Station, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this crash or has dashcam footage that could be helpful in our investigation.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the motorists that stopped to help the woman.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 278 of July 30.