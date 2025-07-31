Loving mum-of-two from Inverness died in A9 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loving mum-of-two from Inverness died in A9 crash

Emma Foster, from Inverness, has been described as a "vibrant girl" who loved her family.

By Ellie Milne & Regan Parsons
Emma Foster with her partner Jack Howes and children Maddison and Miller
Emma Foster with her partner Jack Howes and their children, Maddison and Miller. Image: Supplied by Jack Howes.

A 29-year-old woman who died in a crash near Invergordon has been named as a much-loved mum-of-two.

Emma Foster, who lived in Inverness, was involved in the collision on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene, and several motorists stopped to help, but sadly she could not be saved.

Her heartbroken fiancé Jack Howes said she was a much-loved mum to their two children, six-year-old Miller and four-year-old Maddison.

Jack, her partner of ten years, described her as a “beautiful” and “bubbly” person, and said their whole lives revolved around each other and their children.

“She loved her kids and they loved her,” he said.

“We’ll all miss her so much.”

Several people who knew Emma have shared heartfelt tributes online, describing her as a “vibrant girl” who loved life and her family.

Emma Foster remembered after crash

Police are continuing their inquiries into the crash and are appealing to the public for information.

The incident involved a white Kia Sportage and took place near Delny at about 2am on Wednesday.

Sergeant Kate Finlayson, from Dingwall Police Station, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this crash or has dashcam footage that could be helpful in our investigation.

“I would also like to extend my thanks to the motorists that stopped to help the woman.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 278 of July 30.

