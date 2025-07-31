Belladrum headliner Paul Heaton tours local football clubs ahead of festival set

Musician Paul Heaton visited two local football clubs ahead of his headline performance at Belladrum this evening.

The singer-songwriter was spotted at Clachnacuddin FC and Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC.

He apparently also stopped at a The Nipp Inn for a drink before his appearance on stage at the festival.

Clach welcomed the singer to their ground at Grant Street Park for a tour of the ‘The Ferry San Siro’ and a chat.

The club presented Heaton with a Supporters Trust membership card as a memento of his visit.

In a social media post, Clachnacuddin FC said: “We were delighted to welcome tonight’s headlining Belladrum act, Paul Heaton.”

“We would like to thank Paul and Co for stopping by, and hope they enjoy their pit stop at local establishment, The Nipp Inn”.

The Beautiful South singer also stopped by the Caledonian Thistle stadium for a tour and was gifted a pin badge.

He also took time for a photo with Caley Thistle groundsman Dale Stephen before heading off.

Heaton headlines tonight at Belladrum, kicking off a packed weekend of music.

Other artists performing across the weekend include Texas, Supergrass, CMAT and Tom Walker.

