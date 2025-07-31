Belladrum headliner Paul Heaton tours local football clubs ahead of festival set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Belladrum headliner Paul Heaton tours local football clubs ahead of festival set

The singer-songwriter stopped off at the two Highland clubs.

By Abbie Duncan
The Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, on May 18, 2024.
The singer had a tour of Caley Thistle's Caledonian Stadium. Image: SNS Group.

Musician Paul Heaton visited two local football clubs ahead of his headline performance at Belladrum this evening.

The singer-songwriter was spotted at Clachnacuddin FC and Inverness Caledonian  Thistle FC.

He apparently also stopped at a The Nipp Inn for a drink before his appearance on stage at the festival.

Clach welcomed the singer to their ground at Grant Street Park for a tour of the ‘The Ferry San Siro’ and a chat.

Paul Heaton spent a bit of time at the ‘The Ferry San Siro’. Image: Supplied

The club presented Heaton with a Supporters Trust membership card as a memento of his visit.

In a social media post, Clachnacuddin FC said: “We were delighted to welcome tonight’s headlining Belladrum act, Paul Heaton.”

“We would like to thank Paul and Co for stopping by, and hope they enjoy their pit stop at local establishment, The Nipp Inn”.

The Belladrum headliner posed for a picture with Caley groundsman Dale Stephen. Image: Supplied.

The Beautiful South singer also stopped by the Caledonian Thistle stadium for a tour and was gifted a pin badge.

He also took time for a photo with Caley Thistle groundsman Dale Stephen before heading off.

Heaton headlines tonight at Belladrum, kicking off a packed weekend of music.

Other artists performing across the weekend include Texas, Supergrass, CMAT and Tom Walker.

Who are you looking forward to seeing at Belladrum?

Read More: Belladrum 2025: All you need to know about Tartan Heart Festival

Conversation