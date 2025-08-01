Aberdeen Airport has highest percentage of flight cancellations in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeen Airport has highest percentage of flight cancellations in UK

357 flights between the start of January until the end of April were cancelled at the Dyce airport.

By Chris Cromar
Aberdeen International Airport.
Aberdeen International Airport was ranked worst in the UK for flight cancellations. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen International Airport has experienced the highest percentage of flight cancellations in the UK in the first four months of 2025.

From the start of January to the end of April, the Dyce airport had 357 scheduled flights axed.

However, bosses stress that the facility itself has no control over cancellations or delays, as this is down to individual airlines.

And they stressed that weather issues, such as the notorious haar from the North Sea, can often be to blame.

Aberdeen International Airport flight information board.
4% of the airport’s scheduled flights were cancelled from the start of January to the end of April. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Figures from travel experts Hoppa show that in this time period, 4% (357) of the airport’s 8,842 flights were cancelled.

In terms of overall numbers at facilities elsewhere in the UK, London Heathrow (3,010), Manchester (783) and London Gatwick (619) had the most flights cancelled overall.

However, their percentage totals were well below that of Aberdeen, with Heathrow’s standing at 1.98%.

Aberdeen International Airport.
The airport is located in the Dyce area of Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

In January, operator AGS Airports –  which runs Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports – was snapped up by AviAlliance for £1.53 billion.

Southampton, another coastal airport, came in second at 3.75% of cancellations.

At the other end of the scale, Bournemouth Airport had no flights cancelled out of 1,838 between January and April 2025.

Aberdeen Airport: ‘Improving overall levels of efficiency’

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “An airline’s decision to reluctantly cancel a flight can be due to a number of factors including weather issues, air traffic congestion, delayed arrivals or technical issues with aircraft.

“We will continue to work with our airline partners and their handling agents to support them in improving overall levels of efficiency.”

British Airways plane.
Aberdeen International Airport has flights to 30 destinations. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

And it comes after Aberdeen was hailed as Airport of the Year at the Scottish Transport Awards in June.

Have you had any experiences with delays or cancellations at the airport? Let us know in our comments section below

What can I do if my flight is delayed or cancelled?

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesman added: “We understand the impact it can have on customers when flights are delayed or cancelled, which is exactly why there are rules in place to protect passengers.

“If a flight is delayed, the airline has a duty of care to look after its passengers, which can include providing food and drink, as well as accommodation if people are delayed overnight.

“If a flight is cancelled, passengers should be offered a refund or alternative travel arrangements at the earliest opportunity. This can include flights on other airlines or a new flight at a convenient date.”

Read more:

Conversation