Aberdeen Airport has highest percentage of flight cancellations in UK

Aberdeen International Airport has experienced the highest percentage of flight cancellations in the UK in the first four months of 2025.

From the start of January to the end of April, the Dyce airport had 357 scheduled flights axed.

However, bosses stress that the facility itself has no control over cancellations or delays, as this is down to individual airlines.

And they stressed that weather issues, such as the notorious haar from the North Sea, can often be to blame.

Figures from travel experts Hoppa show that in this time period, 4% (357) of the airport’s 8,842 flights were cancelled.

In terms of overall numbers at facilities elsewhere in the UK, London Heathrow (3,010), Manchester (783) and London Gatwick (619) had the most flights cancelled overall.

However, their percentage totals were well below that of Aberdeen, with Heathrow’s standing at 1.98%.

In January, operator AGS Airports – which runs Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports – was snapped up by AviAlliance for £1.53 billion.

Southampton, another coastal airport, came in second at 3.75% of cancellations.

At the other end of the scale, Bournemouth Airport had no flights cancelled out of 1,838 between January and April 2025.

Aberdeen Airport: ‘Improving overall levels of efficiency’

A spokesman for Aberdeen International Airport said: “An airline’s decision to reluctantly cancel a flight can be due to a number of factors including weather issues, air traffic congestion, delayed arrivals or technical issues with aircraft.

“We will continue to work with our airline partners and their handling agents to support them in improving overall levels of efficiency.”

And it comes after Aberdeen was hailed as Airport of the Year at the Scottish Transport Awards in June.

What can I do if my flight is delayed or cancelled?

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesman added: “We understand the impact it can have on customers when flights are delayed or cancelled, which is exactly why there are rules in place to protect passengers.

“If a flight is delayed, the airline has a duty of care to look after its passengers, which can include providing food and drink, as well as accommodation if people are delayed overnight.

“If a flight is cancelled, passengers should be offered a refund or alternative travel arrangements at the earliest opportunity. This can include flights on other airlines or a new flight at a convenient date.”

