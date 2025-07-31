Female passenger taken to hospital after Highland crash – as driver given fine

A woman has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash on the A896 at Lochcarron in the Highlands.

The crash involving just one car happened at around 2.40pm on Thurday, July 31.

The female passenger was taken to hospital.

As a result of the incident, the road – which connects Strathcarron to Kinlochewe – was closed in both directions.

A police spokesperson said: “The A896 has re-opened following a one vehicle crash reported to police at around 2.40pm on Thursday, July 31.

“A female passenger of the car was taken to hospital and the male driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.”