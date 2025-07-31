Manhunt for predator who sexually assaulted boy, eight, in tent at Loch Ness campsite

A manhunt is underway after an eight-year-old boy was sexually assaulted in his tent at a campsite near Loch Ness.

The child was attacked at Loch Ness Bay Camping in Drumnadrochit between 12.20am and 1am on Thursday July 31.

He was approached whilst in his tent, which was adjacent to the rest of his family’s tent.

The suspect is described as bald white male, who is around 5ft 10ins tall and aged 35 – 50.

Police say he left the area after the assault.

Detective Inspector Christopher Macleod of Police Scotland said: “This sexual assault was carried out on a young boy who was camping overnight with his family, and it is vital we trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

Did you see anything suspicious in the Drumnadrochit area?

“A dedicated team of officers are carrying out investigations, including making enquiries in the local area and reviewing all available CCTV footage.

“I would urge anyone in the Drumnadrochit area to come forward as any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital.

“Please think back – do you recognise anyone who matches the description of the suspect?

“Or did you see anyone behaving in a strange manner, giving cause for concern, or loitering in the area?

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage, or who has seen something suspicious.”

‘Significant police presence’ around Loch Ness Bay Camping

He added: “This incident will be very upsetting and worrying for the people living in this community and we would ask anyone with any concerns to speak to us.

“Please be reassured this is a significant investigation and there will be a large police presence in the area.

“This includes uniformed and plain-clothed officers from the local division.

“Anyone with any concerns, or information, can approach these officers.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0167 of July 31, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.