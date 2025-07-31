News Missing Moray man believed to have travelled to London area traced Police confirmed that he has now been traced. By Chris Cromar July 31 2025, 10:17 pm July 31 2025, 10:17 pm Share Missing Moray man believed to have travelled to London area traced Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6819401/andrew-newlands-missing-moray-travelled-london/ Copy Link 0 comment Rainbow Etchells has been traced. Image: DC Thomson. A 45-year-old man missing from Moray since Tuesday morning and believed to have travelled to the London area has been traced. Andrew Newlands was last seen at around 7.45am on Tuesday, July 29, in the Mains of Tannachy area of Portgordon. Police appealed for the help of the public to trace his whereabouts yesterday. In an online post, they said: “Missing person has been traced. Thanks for your assistance.”
Conversation