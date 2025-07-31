Missing Moray man believed to have travelled to London area traced

A 45-year-old man missing from Moray since Tuesday morning and believed to have travelled to the London area has been traced.

Andrew Newlands was last seen at around 7.45am on Tuesday, July 29, in the Mains of Tannachy area of Portgordon.

Police appealed for the help of the public to trace his whereabouts yesterday.

In an online post, they said: “Missing person has been traced. Thanks for your assistance.”