Superdry to open new Aberdeen store

Superdry bosses have confirmed the brand is set to open a new store in Aberdeen.

Superdry closed the doors to its Union Square unit in February, and Victoria’s Secret moved into the premises in June.

Now the company’s CEO has confirmed a move which will see the retailer open in the Bon Accord Centre.

Signage from outside the Union Square store at the time suggested a “store relocation”, but the move is now officially confirmed.

A spokesperson said in February: “We will continue to explore new store locations and opportunities as they become available.”

Superdry to open Bon Accord Centre store

The company’s founder and CEO Julian Dunkerton revealed the news in an interview with Drapers.

He said: “We’re back on the expansion trail, with Nottingham and Aberdeen opening soon.”

It is understood the likely destination for Superdry will be Unit 25, the previous home of the Aberdeen Science Centre pop-up.

The company has closed 17 stores over the past 12 months, with Aberdeen and Nottingham the first stores to open since.