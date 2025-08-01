Superdry to open new Aberdeen store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Superdry to open new Aberdeen store

The brand confirmed a new shop was coming to the Granite City after closing earlier this year.

By Jamie Sinclair
Superdry has announced its closing its Union Square store.
Superdry Union Square was closed following a review into its performance in February. Image: Supplied.

Superdry bosses have confirmed the brand is set to open a new store in Aberdeen.

Superdry closed the doors to its Union Square unit in February, and Victoria’s Secret moved into the premises in June.

Now the company’s CEO has confirmed a move which will see the retailer open in the Bon Accord Centre.

The glass frontage of the Bon Accord centre in Aberdeen.
The Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Signage from outside the Union Square store at the time suggested a “store relocation”, but the move is now officially confirmed.

A spokesperson said in February: “We will continue to explore new store locations and opportunities as they become available.”

Superdry to open Bon Accord Centre store

The company’s founder and CEO Julian Dunkerton revealed the news in an interview with Drapers.

He said: “We’re back on the expansion trail, with Nottingham and Aberdeen opening soon.”

Pink boards around an empty shop unit with 'Foos Yer Doos Aberdeen' printed on it.
The likely new home for Superdry. Image: Supplied.

It is understood the likely destination for Superdry will be Unit 25, the previous home of the Aberdeen Science Centre pop-up.

The company has closed 17 stores over the past 12 months, with Aberdeen and Nottingham the first stores to open since.

