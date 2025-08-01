News Superdry to open new Aberdeen store The brand confirmed a new shop was coming to the Granite City after closing earlier this year. By Jamie Sinclair August 1 2025, 10:39 am August 1 2025, 10:39 am Share Superdry to open new Aberdeen store Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6819459/superdry-to-open-new-aberdeen-store/ Copy Link 1 comment Superdry Union Square was closed following a review into its performance in February. Image: Supplied. Superdry bosses have confirmed the brand is set to open a new store in Aberdeen. Superdry closed the doors to its Union Square unit in February, and Victoria’s Secret moved into the premises in June. Now the company’s CEO has confirmed a move which will see the retailer open in the Bon Accord Centre. The Bon Accord Centre. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson Signage from outside the Union Square store at the time suggested a “store relocation”, but the move is now officially confirmed. A spokesperson said in February: “We will continue to explore new store locations and opportunities as they become available.” Superdry to open Bon Accord Centre store The company’s founder and CEO Julian Dunkerton revealed the news in an interview with Drapers. He said: “We’re back on the expansion trail, with Nottingham and Aberdeen opening soon.” The likely new home for Superdry. Image: Supplied. It is understood the likely destination for Superdry will be Unit 25, the previous home of the Aberdeen Science Centre pop-up. The company has closed 17 stores over the past 12 months, with Aberdeen and Nottingham the first stores to open since.
