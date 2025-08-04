Storm Floris amber warning extended as north and north-east brace for ’90mph’ wind

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Floris amber warning extended as north and north-east brace for ’90mph’ wind

Several roads have been closed due to fallen trees.

By Regan Parsons & Ross Hempseed
Road closed in Inverness due to fallen tree
Old Edinburgh Road in Inverness has been closed due to a fallen tree. Image: What's Happening Inverness.

An amber weather warning in place across the north and north-east amid Storm Floris has been extended until 11pm.

The Met Office issued a 12-hour amber warning ahead of the storm hitting the nation on Monday.

The warning has been in place since 10am bringing “unseasonably strong and disruptive winds”.

The 10pm cut-off for the warning has now been extended by an hour to 11pm.

Winds could reach up to 90mph along the north and north-east coast, according to the weather service.

It comes after a yellow warning was issued in anticipation of Storm Floris.

While originally spanning 24 hours, this yellow warning has now been shortened and will last from 6am until 11.59pm on Monday.

‘Unseasonably strong winds’ expected from Storm Floris

Areas impacted will include Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Islands and Moray.

The Met Office warning states: “Storm Floris will bring a spell of unusually strong west or northwesterly winds to much of Scotland during Monday.

“Gusts of 50 to 70 mph are expected for many parts, and are likely to reach 80 to 90 mph on some exposed coasts, hills and bridges.

Waves in front of lighthouse
Met Office warns of large waves and strong winds from Storm Floris. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“Western coastal areas will see the highest gusts between late morning and early afternoon, the strongest winds then transferring to northeastern Scotland by late afternoon/early evening.”

The Met office advised people to remain indoors unless necessary, and to be aware of large waves if living near the coast.

They said to be cautious when driving, especially on high or exposed roads.

Residents across the country have been warned of property damage, transport cancellations and road and bridge closures.

Fallen trees have already forced a number of roads to close in the Highlands and Aberdeenshire, while flights, trains and ferries have been disrupted or cancelled.

For full updates on the weather and travel disruption, check out our live blog.  

