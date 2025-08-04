Storm Floris amber warning extended as north and north-east brace for ’90mph’ wind

An amber weather warning in place across the north and north-east amid Storm Floris has been extended until 11pm.

The Met Office issued a 12-hour amber warning ahead of the storm hitting the nation on Monday.

The warning has been in place since 10am bringing “unseasonably strong and disruptive winds”.

The 10pm cut-off for the warning has now been extended by an hour to 11pm.

Winds could reach up to 90mph along the north and north-east coast, according to the weather service.

It comes after a yellow warning was issued in anticipation of Storm Floris.

While originally spanning 24 hours, this yellow warning has now been shortened and will last from 6am until 11.59pm on Monday.

‘Unseasonably strong winds’ expected from Storm Floris

Areas impacted will include Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, the Highlands and Islands and Moray.

The Met Office warning states: “Storm Floris will bring a spell of unusually strong west or northwesterly winds to much of Scotland during Monday.

“Gusts of 50 to 70 mph are expected for many parts, and are likely to reach 80 to 90 mph on some exposed coasts, hills and bridges.

“Western coastal areas will see the highest gusts between late morning and early afternoon, the strongest winds then transferring to northeastern Scotland by late afternoon/early evening.”

The Met office advised people to remain indoors unless necessary, and to be aware of large waves if living near the coast.

They said to be cautious when driving, especially on high or exposed roads.

Residents across the country have been warned of property damage, transport cancellations and road and bridge closures.

Fallen trees have already forced a number of roads to close in the Highlands and Aberdeenshire, while flights, trains and ferries have been disrupted or cancelled.

For full updates on the weather and travel disruption, check out our live blog.