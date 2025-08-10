Gallery: Tarland Show 2025 celebrates a hundred years of harvest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Tarland Show 2025 celebrates a hundred years of harvest

Crowds flocked to the Tarland Show 2025 for a day of agricultural competitions and demonstrations open to all.

Three boys posing with their faces through cut-out holes in a painted sheep board at the Tarland Show, with “Tarland Show” written above.
Liam, Archie, and Zander Mackie smile through a sheep-themed photo board at the 2025 Tarland Show.
By Emma Grady, Mark Asquith & Darrell Benns

Hundreds turned out as Tarland Show took place in the village showgrounds on August 8 and August 9.

2025 marks a major milestone for the show – it being 100 years since the first Tarland Show in 1925.

The 2025 celebration highlights the community spirit of the show and the rural traditions in Aberdeenshire.

The weekend featured a full programme including agricultural competitions and demonstrations which were open to all ages. There were also classes in livestock and ponies, and exhibitors from across the region were encouraged to attend

A new event this year was called “Paws In The Park“, with multiple categories, including best rescue, most handsome dog and cutest puppy aged between 14 weeks and 12 months, which was a hit with owners and spectators.

P&J photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture all the activity on the Saturday.

Man in a white coat leads a brown and white cow past green Miller Farms tents at the 2025 Tarland Show cattle competition.
Handlers lead their cattle towards the judging ring during a busy afternoon at the Tarland Show’s centenary event.
Smiling family with young children in a pushchair stand beside a red vintage Massey Ferguson tractor at the 2025 Tarland Show.
The Ibbotson family pause for a photo beside a vintage Massey Ferguson tractor at the Tarland Show.
Rider in a tan jacket and helmet guides a bay pony with white markings around the show ring at the 2025 Tarland Show.
A competitor shows impressive control and poise during the ridden pony class at the Tarland Show’s centenary celebrations.
A boy and girl smiling while playing in a sandpit with toy tractors and buckets at the Tarland Show.
Sandy and Daisy Stewart enjoy playing in the sandpit at the 2025 Tarland Show.
A woman in a green tweed jacket and black riding helmet rides a brown horse in a show ring at the Tarland Show, with spectators and tents in the background.
A rider competes in an equestrian event at the 2025 Tarland Show.
People walk among a display of vintage tractors, predominantly red with some blue models, at the Tarland Show. A small yellow and blue flag is attached to one of the tractors, and trees form the backdrop.
Crowds browse rows of red and blue vintage tractors on display at the Tarland Show.
People standing and talking at the Tarland Show near trade stalls and trucks, with several dogs on leashes beside them.
Visitors at the Tarland Show chat near trade stands, accompanied by their dogs.
Two boys sit on pedal tractors while another boy sits on his father’s knee, who is also seated on a toy tractor. They are taking part in the children’s tractor competition at the Tarland Show, with cars and event barriers in the background.
Michael and Logan Lipp with Ike Keir and Lachlan Milne enjoying the pedal tractors at the Tarland Show.
People walking at the Tarland Show, some holding food or walking dogs, with a large dinosaur-themed inflatable slide and a Spiderman inflatable in the background.
Visitors stroll through the Tarland Show with dogs, food, and funfair attractions in the background, including giant inflatable slides.
Rows of vintage tractors, including blue Ford and red Massey Ferguson models, are parked on a grassy field at the Tarland Show, with several people standing nearby and chatting.
A colourful lineup of vintage tractors on display at the 2025 Tarland Show draws interest from attendees.
A smiling man and woman each holding a child, posing together at the Tarland Show with grassy fields and other visitors in the background.
The Irwin family enjoying their day out at the 2025 Tarland Show.
View of sheep in metal pens with visitors walking among them during the livestock competitions at the 2025 Tarland Show.
Sheep of all breeds fill the pens as visitors browse the livestock competitions at the centenary Tarland Show.
Rows of red and blue tractors, plus a vintage Massey Ferguson van, on display at the 2025 Tarland Show centenary.
Vintage and modern tractors line up for display at the Tarland Show, celebrating a century of farming heritage in Aberdeenshire.
Crowds gather around a pen of brown and black-faced sheep during judging at the 2025 Tarland Show.
Spectators and judges assess a pen of prize sheep under dramatic skies at the Tarland Show’s livestock competition.
Young girl with face paint and boy in a Puma hoodie use a stone mill to grind grain at the 2025 Tarland Show.
Aria and Kellan McLeod try their hand at traditional grain grinding during the Tarland Show’s centenary celebrations.
Row of handlers holding sheep with brightly coloured fleece during crossbreed livestock judging at the 2025 Tarland Show.
Competitors line up with their brightly marked sheep during judging at Tarland Show.
Two smiling girls, one with face paint and holding a sandwich, enjoying the 2025 Tarland Show in Aberdeenshire.
Abi and Charlotte enjoy the lively atmosphere – and a tasty treat – at the 2025 Tarland Show.
Girl in a white coat walking a cream-coloured Charolais calf on a lead at the 2025 Tarland Show livestock competition.
A young handler leads a calf into the show ring during the Tarland Show’s livestock judging.
People walking between two rows of vintage tractors on display at the Tarland Show, including red Massey Ferguson and blue Ford models.
Visitors admire the line-up of vintage tractors at the Tarland Show.
Two young boys smile while sitting on a green inflatable slide at the Tarland Show, one wearing a grey Adidas top and the other a black Nike hoodie with a plaster on his knee.
Harris and Harry enjoy the inflatable slide at the 2025 Tarland Show.
People walking and chatting along a grassy path lined with stalls and tents at the Tarland Show, with trees in the background.
Crowds stroll through the bustling showground at the 2025 Tarland Show, enjoying the lively atmosphere and wide variety of attractions.
A group of people chatting and laughing beside a row of vintage tractors, including a red Massey Ferguson 168, at the Tarland Show.
Visitors share stories and laughter while admiring the line-up of vintage tractors at the 2025 Tarland Show.
Child and adult in white coats lead brown cattle, holding rosettes, during livestock judging at the 2025 Tarland Show.
A young handler and an adult lead their cattle in the show ring at the Tarland Show.
Women exchange congratulations while holding rosettes beside prize-winning sheep in the Cross Sheep category at the 2025 Tarland Show.
Smiles and handshakes as winners are announced at the Tarland Show livestock competitions.
Three riders on horseback being assessed by judges during the horse classes at the 2025 Tarland Show centenary in Aberdeenshire.
Riders and their mounts line up for judging during the horse classes at the Tarland Show’s centenary event on Saturday.
Visitors view sheep in metal pens, some with rosettes, at the 2025 Tarland Show centenary in Aberdeenshire.
Crowds gather around the livestock pens to admire prize-winning sheep during the centenary Tarland Show in Aberdeenshire.

