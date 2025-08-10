Gallery: Tarland Show 2025 celebrates a hundred years of harvest

Hundreds turned out as Tarland Show took place in the village showgrounds on August 8 and August 9.

2025 marks a major milestone for the show – it being 100 years since the first Tarland Show in 1925.

The 2025 celebration highlights the community spirit of the show and the rural traditions in Aberdeenshire.

The weekend featured a full programme including agricultural competitions and demonstrations which were open to all ages. There were also classes in livestock and ponies, and exhibitors from across the region were encouraged to attend

A new event this year was called “Paws In The Park“, with multiple categories, including best rescue, most handsome dog and cutest puppy aged between 14 weeks and 12 months, which was a hit with owners and spectators.

P&J photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture all the activity on the Saturday.