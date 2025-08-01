One taken to hospital after two-car crash on South Deeside Road near Durris

A person has been taken to hospital after a crash between two cars on the B9077 South Deeside Road.

Police and emergency services arrived at the scene around 11am on Friday, August 1.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the B9007 near Durris.

“Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The B9007 South Deeside Road, a busy Aberdeen road, was temporarily blocked due to the crash between the B979 junction to Menzies Park.

Traffic is now flowing freely, according to AA Traffic News.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

