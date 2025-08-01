New details of Loch Ness child sex assault emerge as police hunt ‘stranger’ who attacked boy on holiday as parents slept in tent nearby

Police investigating the serious sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy have revealed he was part of a family of tourists visiting the Highlands from Europe.

The senior officer leading the probe spoke of the traumatic incident at a press conference at Police Scotland’s Highland and Islands division headquarters in Inverness.

It comes after police launched a hunt for the man responsible for the attack.

The child was assaulted at Loch Ness Bay Camping in Drumnadrochit between 12.20am and 1am on Thursday, July 31.

Boy attacked while parents camped in tent next to him

He was sleeping in a tent on his own when he was attacked by a male “unknown to him”.

The incident happened as his parents slept in another tent next to him.

A relative of the eight-year-old boy, who was sleeping in a tent nearby, saw the suspect leaving the area and gave a description to police.

The suspect is described as a bald white male, who is around 5ft 10ins tall and aged 30-50.

According to police, the suspect fled the area after the attack.

Officers who want to protect the identity of the victim have now confirmed he was part of a group visiting the area from Europe.

It is understood the victim and his family have now left the Loch Ness Bay campsite.

Detective Superintendent Calum Smith reassured the public that the force has “extensive enquiries ongoing”.

He also said he has a team of specialist officers supporting the family.

Detectives will be conducting investigations in Drumnadrochit and the wider area.

Police will also use CCTV from the area to help with their probe.

Superintendent Judy Hill urged any members of the public with concerns over safety to come forward and speak to police.

She stressed that incidents of this nature are “very rare” and additional patrols have been deployed to the Drumnadrochit area.

Earlier the police launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward with information on the attack.

Appeal for information after Drumnadrochit incident

Detective Inspector Christopher Macleod of Police Scotland said: “This sexual assault was carried out on a young boy who was camping overnight with his family.

“It is vital we trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone in the Drumnadrochit area to come forward. Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital.

“Please think back – do you recognise anyone who matches the description of the suspect?

“Or did you see anyone behaving in a strange manner, giving cause for concern, or loitering in the area?

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage, or who has seen something suspicious.”