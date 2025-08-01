New details of Loch Ness child sex assault emerge as police hunt ‘stranger’ who attacked boy on holiday as parents slept in tent nearby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New details of Loch Ness child sex assault emerge as police hunt ‘stranger’ who attacked boy on holiday as parents slept in tent nearby

The lead investigator described the 'traumatic' incident in Drumnadrochit.

By Michelle Henderson

Police investigating the serious sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy have revealed he was part of a family of tourists visiting the Highlands from Europe.

The senior officer leading the probe spoke of the traumatic incident at a press conference at Police Scotland’s Highland and Islands division headquarters in Inverness.

It comes after police launched a hunt for the man responsible for the attack.

The child was assaulted at Loch Ness Bay Camping in Drumnadrochit between 12.20am and 1am on Thursday, July 31.

Boy attacked while parents camped in tent next to him

He was sleeping in a tent on his own when he was attacked by a male “unknown to him”.

The incident happened as his parents slept in another tent next to him.

A relative of the eight-year-old boy, who was sleeping in a tent nearby, saw the suspect leaving the area and gave a description to police.

The suspect is described as a bald white male, who is around 5ft 10ins tall and aged 30-50.

Police speak at a press conference.
The duo reassured the public that the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the attack. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

According to police, the suspect fled the area after the attack.

Officers who want to protect the identity of the victim have now confirmed he was part of a group visiting the area from Europe.

It is understood the victim and his family have now left the Loch Ness Bay campsite.

Detective Superintendent Calum Smith reassured the public that the force has “extensive enquiries ongoing”.

He also said he has a team of specialist officers supporting the family.

Detectives will be conducting investigations in Drumnadrochit and the wider area.

Police will also use CCTV from the area to help with their probe.

Superintendent Judy Hill urged any members of the public with concerns over safety to come forward and speak to police.

She stressed that incidents of this nature are “very rare” and additional patrols have been deployed to the Drumnadrochit area.

Earlier the police launched an appeal for witnesses to come forward with information on the attack.

Police at Loch Ness Bay Campsite investigating the incident. Image: Jasperimage.

Appeal for information after Drumnadrochit incident

Detective Inspector Christopher Macleod of Police Scotland said: “This sexual assault was carried out on a young boy who was camping overnight with his family.

“It is vital we trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

“I would urge anyone in the Drumnadrochit area to come forward. Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, could prove vital.

“Please think back – do you recognise anyone who matches the description of the suspect?

“Or did you see anyone behaving in a strange manner, giving cause for concern, or loitering in the area?

“I am also keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident and may have dashcam footage, or who has seen something suspicious.”

