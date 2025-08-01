Review: ‘Beyond Van Gogh at the P&J Live brought tears to my eyes – in a good way’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Review: ‘Beyond Van Gogh at the P&J Live brought tears to my eyes – in a good way’

My emotions got the better of me when I went along to see the Beyond Van Gogh experience at the P&J Live.

Prepare to be wowed at Beyond Van Gogh.
Prepare to be wowed at Beyond Van Gogh. Image: Andy Teebay.
By Rosemary Lowne

To describe Beyond Van Gogh at the P&J Live as mesmerising would be an understatement.

Imagine stepping inside a painting and that will give you an idea of what this immersive art experience is all about.

Tired after a long week, I wasn’t quite in the mood for going out after work on a Friday night.

But boy am I glad I did as it turns out that this cutting-edge art exhibition was just what I needed.

Beyond Van Gogh is mesmerising to say the least. Image: Robert Perry

‘Beyond Van Gogh was an emotional experience’

Walking through a maze of golden frames and screens that tell the story of Van Gogh’s troubled life and career, I was instantly transfixed on the paintings which are brought to life through the clever use of technology.

This is the first time I’ve seen artwork displayed in such an immersive and interactive way and I absolutely love it.

Pausing to snap photos of the quotes and personal letters Van Gogh sent to his brother Theo, who was also his greatest supporter, it was impossible not to feel a sense of poignancy as I walked round.

Step into Van Gogh’s paintings at this immersive exhibition. Image: Graham Smillie

Breathtaking 360-display of Van Gogh artwork

And the power of the story telling mixed with his incredible artwork actually brought me to tears especially when I read that Van Gogh had died before his work gained critical recognition.

And just when I thought the exhibition couldn’t get any better – or more poignant – we arrive in the projection room.

This is where Van Gogh’s artwork is brought to life in a breathtaking 360-degree display.

Watching Van Gogh masterpieces like ‘The Starry Night’ and ‘Sunflowers’ swirl and run across the floors and walls while evocative music played in the background was really special.

Van Gogh’s work is brought to life at this awe-inspiring exhibition. Image: Peter Freeth

Leaving the exhibition, I felt a sense of calm and complete admiration for this humble artist.

I think bringing iconic artists like Van Gogh to life using new technology is a stroke of genius.

And I would love to see more immersive art exhibitions like this come to Aberdeen.

Beyond Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience runs at the P&J Live until Sunday August 10.

For more information go to the website pandjlive.com

Conversation