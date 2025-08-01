Review: ‘Beyond Van Gogh at the P&J Live brought tears to my eyes – in a good way’

To describe Beyond Van Gogh at the P&J Live as mesmerising would be an understatement.

Imagine stepping inside a painting and that will give you an idea of what this immersive art experience is all about.

Tired after a long week, I wasn’t quite in the mood for going out after work on a Friday night.

But boy am I glad I did as it turns out that this cutting-edge art exhibition was just what I needed.

‘Beyond Van Gogh was an emotional experience’

Walking through a maze of golden frames and screens that tell the story of Van Gogh’s troubled life and career, I was instantly transfixed on the paintings which are brought to life through the clever use of technology.

This is the first time I’ve seen artwork displayed in such an immersive and interactive way and I absolutely love it.

Pausing to snap photos of the quotes and personal letters Van Gogh sent to his brother Theo, who was also his greatest supporter, it was impossible not to feel a sense of poignancy as I walked round.

Breathtaking 360-display of Van Gogh artwork

And the power of the story telling mixed with his incredible artwork actually brought me to tears especially when I read that Van Gogh had died before his work gained critical recognition.

And just when I thought the exhibition couldn’t get any better – or more poignant – we arrive in the projection room.

This is where Van Gogh’s artwork is brought to life in a breathtaking 360-degree display.

Watching Van Gogh masterpieces like ‘The Starry Night’ and ‘Sunflowers’ swirl and run across the floors and walls while evocative music played in the background was really special.

Leaving the exhibition, I felt a sense of calm and complete admiration for this humble artist.

I think bringing iconic artists like Van Gogh to life using new technology is a stroke of genius.

And I would love to see more immersive art exhibitions like this come to Aberdeen.

Beyond Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience runs at the P&J Live until Sunday August 10.

For more information go to the website pandjlive.com