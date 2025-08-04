Rogue Aberdeenshire dog boarder given animal welfare notice after viral video

An unlicensed Aberdeenshire dog boarder who was caught on camera pulling a dog by its ears has been given an animal welfare notice.

The incident, which went viral online, involved Kiki Sutherland being abusive towards the animal at her address in Monymusk.

Last week, The Press and Journal revealed that Aberdeenshire Council had written a letter to her saying that all boarding operations at her premises must end immediately.

And now animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA has concluded its own probe, after officers “thoroughly investigated” the incident.

They found that while the handling of the dog was clearly “inappropriate” and “likely caused distress”, there was “no evidence of physical injury”.

An animal welfare notice has been issued against Ms Sutherland.

In it, the SSPCA provides “guidance on the humane treatment of animals”, but the charity would not confirm the exact details of the notice.

Kiki Sutherland’s actions ‘likely caused distress’

A spokesman for the Scottish SPCA said: “The Scottish SPCA has thoroughly investigated a recent incident in Monymusk following concerns raised by members of the public over a video.

“Our team, including veterinarians, analysed the original video footage.

“They confirmed that while the handling of the dogs was inappropriate and likely caused distress, there was no evidence of physical injury.

“As a result, an animal welfare notice has been issued to the individual involved, providing guidance on the humane treatment of animals.

“We have also worked alongside Aberdeenshire Council who are addressing separate concerns relating to licensing.

“We thank the public for their vigilance and continue to urge anyone who witnesses suspected cruelty or neglect to contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”