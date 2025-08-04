Rogue Aberdeenshire dog boarder given animal welfare notice after viral video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Rogue Aberdeenshire dog boarder given animal welfare notice after viral video

The SSPCA said although Kiki Sutherland's actions 'likely caused distress', there was 'no evidence of physical injury'.

By Chris Cromar
Images taken from video show Kiki Sutherland's dog abuse.
Kiki Sutherland was caught on camera abusing the dog. Image: Supplied.

An unlicensed Aberdeenshire dog boarder who was caught on camera pulling a dog by its ears has been given an animal welfare notice.

The incident, which went viral online, involved Kiki Sutherland being abusive towards the animal at her address in Monymusk.

Last week, The Press and Journal revealed that Aberdeenshire Council had written a letter to her saying that all boarding operations at her premises must end immediately.

Scottish SPCA van.
The Scottish SPCA has concluded its investigation into the incident.

And now animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA has concluded its own probe, after officers “thoroughly investigated” the incident.

They found that while the handling of the dog was clearly “inappropriate” and “likely caused distress”, there was “no evidence of physical injury”.

An animal welfare notice has been issued against Ms Sutherland.

In it, the SSPCA provides “guidance on the humane treatment of animals”, but the charity would not confirm the exact details of the notice.

Kiki Sutherland’s actions ‘likely caused distress’

A spokesman for the Scottish SPCA said: “The Scottish SPCA has thoroughly investigated a recent incident in Monymusk following concerns raised by members of the public over a video.

“Our team, including veterinarians, analysed the original video footage.

“They confirmed that while the handling of the dogs was inappropriate and likely caused distress, there was no evidence of physical injury.

“As a result, an animal welfare notice has been issued to the individual involved, providing guidance on the humane treatment of animals.

Aberdeenshire Council on wall.
Aberdeenshire Council has written a letter to Ms Sutherland. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

“We have also worked alongside Aberdeenshire Council who are addressing separate concerns relating to licensing.

“We thank the public for their vigilance and continue to urge anyone who witnesses suspected cruelty or neglect to contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Conversation