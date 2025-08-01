Moray woman who was nearly kidnapped and held for ransom left unfazed by 90th birthday flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray woman who was nearly kidnapped and held for ransom left unfazed by 90th birthday flight

Rosie Hales-Tooke celebrated her special birthday today.

By Chris Cromar
Rosie Hales-Tooke had a 90th birthday to remember. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

A Moray woman was was nearly kidnapped in the Middle East had a 90th birthday to remember today, as she got to fly a plane.

Rosie Hales-Tooke, who has lived in Elgin for the past 30 years, dusted off her private pilot’s licence (PPL) for a birthday fly.

She flew a two-seater plane from Highland Aviation, which is located at Inverness Airport, however, this is not a surprise from the 90-year-old as she has led a very interesting life

Mrs Hales-Tooke with dog Molly and Highland Aviation operations manager Craig Stewart-Toner. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

It was whilst living in Lebanon in the 1970s for three years that she was at the centre of a kidnapping attempt.

Her husband worked for American publishing firm in Beirut and she was forced to flee overnight after he tipped off that should we be taken and held for ransom.

‘I was incredibly luck to get away from that’

She told The P&J: “I was driven up to the Syria border and at nighttime we had to get out and walk over to the border.

“It was very, very scary and it was dark. I’ve never been back to the Middle East since.

“I think I was incredibly luck to get away from that.”

The newly turned 90-year-old enjoyed her day. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

For today’s flight, a co-pilot came along for the ride too.

“It was brilliant,” she said, adding: “It turned out to be a very nice day to fly as well.”

Mrs Hales-Tooke gained her PPL over 50 years ago and the Elgin resident was impressed with Highland Aviation.

“They were really good, really nice and were super” she said.

‘I wanted to take it home with me’

“It’s small and it’s lovely.

“I wanted to take it home with me it’s so nice.”

Mrs Hales-Tooke celebrated her special day with daughter Lucy, 47, and her rescue dog Molly, both who came to the airfield with her.

For a birthday a “couple of years ago”, flew from Lossiemouth.

The plane Mrs Hales-Tooke flew. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

And despite reaching nine decades and having survived cancer, she is still active and volunteers for both the Red Cross and the Royal Air Forces Association.

At the age of 82 she received her Institute of Advanced Motorists certificate and in her 80s she walked through fire at an event hosted by Tony Robbins.

What is Mrs Hales-Tooke’s advice to people?

“I think it’s just being interested in everything.”

Encouraging people to exercise, she said: “You do need to keep going because if you don’t it all seizes up.”

Conversation