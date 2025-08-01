Moray woman who was nearly kidnapped and held for ransom left unfazed by 90th birthday flight

A Moray woman was was nearly kidnapped in the Middle East had a 90th birthday to remember today, as she got to fly a plane.

Rosie Hales-Tooke, who has lived in Elgin for the past 30 years, dusted off her private pilot’s licence (PPL) for a birthday fly.

She flew a two-seater plane from Highland Aviation, which is located at Inverness Airport, however, this is not a surprise from the 90-year-old as she has led a very interesting life

It was whilst living in Lebanon in the 1970s for three years that she was at the centre of a kidnapping attempt.

Her husband worked for American publishing firm in Beirut and she was forced to flee overnight after he tipped off that should we be taken and held for ransom.

‘I was incredibly luck to get away from that’

She told The P&J: “I was driven up to the Syria border and at nighttime we had to get out and walk over to the border.

“It was very, very scary and it was dark. I’ve never been back to the Middle East since.

“I think I was incredibly luck to get away from that.”

For today’s flight, a co-pilot came along for the ride too.

“It was brilliant,” she said, adding: “It turned out to be a very nice day to fly as well.”

Mrs Hales-Tooke gained her PPL over 50 years ago and the Elgin resident was impressed with Highland Aviation.

“They were really good, really nice and were super” she said.

‘I wanted to take it home with me’

“It’s small and it’s lovely.

“I wanted to take it home with me it’s so nice.”

Mrs Hales-Tooke celebrated her special day with daughter Lucy, 47, and her rescue dog Molly, both who came to the airfield with her.

For a birthday a “couple of years ago”, flew from Lossiemouth.

And despite reaching nine decades and having survived cancer, she is still active and volunteers for both the Red Cross and the Royal Air Forces Association.

At the age of 82 she received her Institute of Advanced Motorists certificate and in her 80s she walked through fire at an event hosted by Tony Robbins.

What is Mrs Hales-Tooke’s advice to people?

“I think it’s just being interested in everything.”

Encouraging people to exercise, she said: “You do need to keep going because if you don’t it all seizes up.”