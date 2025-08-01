Part of Aberdeen’s George Street cordoned off for hours in major police incident

A cordon was in force on George Street in Aberdeen overnight amid a large police presence.

Pictures show numerous police cars, vans and officers attending the scene on Friday evening.

The major city centre street was cordoned off from its junction with Catherine Street to just past Hutcheon Street, up to near Lidl.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent one appliance to the scene after being notified by police at 8.30pm.

A fire spokesperson confirmed firefighters were standing by and left the scene at around 2am this morning.

It is understood an ambulance was also on standby nearby.

Officers were still at the scene after 11.30pm, with worried locals gathered at the cordon to see what was happening.

