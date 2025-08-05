Storm Floris live updates: How amber weather warning impacted the north and north-east

Storm Floris left a trail of destruction in its wake after hitting the north and north-east on Monday.

The Met Office issued both a yellow and an amber weather warning which covered most of the country.

The named storm caused widespread disruption with flights grounded, trains cancelled and roads blocked by fallen trees.

When the storm ended, residents across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands faced power outages and continued travel disruption.

Final update on Storm Floris

5pm – Wednesday 06/08

Today, most of the disruption caused by Storm Floris has been cleared.

Council teams and volunteers have been working hard to clear roads of fallen trees and ensure area across the north and north-east are safe.

The majority of public transport service have returned to normal with only a few cancelled trains on the Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh route.

Some properties do remain without power which engineers have said they hope to fully restore by tomorrow night.

Worst of Storm Floris is behind us

10pm – Tuesday 05/08

After 70mph winds swept across Scotland and the UK, it appears that Storm Floris may have passed.

Forecasts suggest that tomorrow will be a fine day with some light breezes.

However, it is likely that the cleanup from the storm will go into the next few days, and some of the damage caused will be felt for a while to come.

Drone footage shows storm damage in Moray

7.50pm – Tuesday 05/08

Our photographer Jason Hedges captured some drone footage of fallen trees in Moray in the aftermath of Storm Floris.

A large tree was blocking a road off the B9103, while several trees were knocked down by high winds at Grant Park in Forres.

More than 11,000 still without power

7.30pm – Tuesday 05/08

This evening, SSEN confirmed power had been restored to 60,000 customers across the north of Scotland.

Teams will continue to work to reconnect a further 11,400 properties.

Inverness mum shares story of near miss

6.55pm – Tuesday 05/08

An Inverness mum says she is grateful to be alive after a tree crushed her van during Storm Floris.

Keighly Jessica Perry was driving through Lentran, to the west of the city and just 20 minutes from home, when the tree crashed down.

Branches smashed through her van’s windscreen, leaving the mum of two shaken and showered in glass, but somehow otherwise unhurt.

Fraserburgh firm works overnight to clear roads

6.30pm – Tuesday 05/08

Staff from Fraserburgh-based DSBM – which typically deals with car recovery and transport – worked tirelessly through the night to clear fallen trees from essential roads.

Three teams worked until 5am on Tuesday to make sure key routes across Aberdeenshire were safe and open for the morning commute.

Schools damaged by Storm Floris

5.30pm – Tuesday 05/08

Two schools, in Aberdeenshire and Moray, have been damaged due to the high winds.

Newburgh Mather’s School and New Elgin Primary School have both sustained damage to their roofs.

The damage will not affect the reopening for the new term for either school.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We have secured and made a temporary repair to the roof of Newburgh Mathers School after it suffered some damage during Storm Floris.

“This will ensure there will be no operational impact on the school reopening.”

A Moray Council spokesperson said: “The roof has been inspected, and a repair has been instructed and completed.

“It’s not expected that there will be any issue with the school returning at the end of the summer break.”

Damage at Moray museum

5.15pm – Tuesday 05/08

An aircraft based at the Morayvia aerospace discovery centre in Kinloss was damaged during Storm Floris.

The Sea King helicopter suffered damage after trees fell on it due to the high winds.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

The organisation stated they are fully equipped and ready to carry out the necessary repairs.

Aberdeen road blocked

4.10pm – Tuesday 05/08

King’s Crescent, which leads to the Spital, in Aberdeen has been blocked by a large tree throughout the day.

The road has been closed between Jute Street and St Peter Street.

Statue dislodged during Storm Floris

3.50pm – Tuesday 05/08

A tree fell on the Dr John Alexander statue in Wick during Storm Floris on Monday.

Pictures of the statue, located on Station Road, show the statue has become dislodged from its plinth.

The statue, which dates back more than 100 years, has been cordoned off.

Support for residents without power

3.30pm – Tuesday 05/08

SSEN teams are working to restore power to thousands of homes and businesses across the north and north-east.

They have also set up support centres and welfare vans in several locations, while some businesses are also open to help feed those still without power.

Welfare vans

Maryburgh Hub Hall, Dingwall (8.30am-7pm)

Bilbster and Thuster Hall, Wick (8.30am-4pm)

Lairg Car Park, Lairg (8.30am-7pm)

Market Muir car park, Huntly (8.30am-8pm)

Miltonduff Village Hall, Miltonduff (11.30am-8pm)

Kyleakin Hall, Isle of Skye (2pm-7pm)

Logie Durno Village Hall, Pitcaple (1pm-7pm)

Crudie Primary School, Turriff (1pm-7pm)

Local businesses

The Dolphin Chip Shop, Nairn (12pm-8pm)

West End Hotel, Nairn (8.30am-8pm)

The Priory, Beauly (10.30am-9pm)

The One Pot Stop Food Bar, Banff (9am-6pm)

The Kemnay Chip Shop, Kemnay (2.30pm-8pm)

Support centres

Haughton Arms Hotel, Alford – charging points (10am-10pm)

Dr Spence Memorial Hall, Udny Green – hot water, charging points, remote working space (10am-5pm)

Landslip on St Kilda after Storm Floris hits

3pm – Tuesday 05/08

Heavy rainfall from Storm Floris has caused a significant landslip on the St Kilda.

The remote archipelago – a Unesco World Heritage Site – is located off the west coast and is cared for by the National Trust for Scotland.

Tons of mud and stone were swept down the hillside damaging some of the unique cleits and demolishing drystone dyke enclosures at the bottom of the slope.

A full assessment of the damage will be undertaken by St Kilda archaeologist Clare Henderson when it is safe to access the area later this week.

Property manager Susan Bain said: “Landslips like this are rare on St Kilda and we have not seen anything on this scale in recent decades.”

Work ongoing to remove fallen trees

1.30pm – Tuesday 05/08

A number of roads across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands are still blocked by trees which fell during Storm Floris on Monday.

Council teams and private businesses have been working non-stop to remove trees and branches from paths and roads.

Members of the public have been asked to not try and remove any trees by themselves and to avoid wooded areas.

St Nicholas Kirkyard is currently closed to allow for tree inspections.

Meanwhile, Hilton Drive and Inchgarth Road have been able to reopen.

Aberdeenshire Council has shared a map of reported fallen trees and said its teams are focused on first clearing main roads.

Flights return to normal

1pm – Tuesday 05/08

Flights to and from Aberdeen and Inverness airports have returned to normal after a day of disruption yesterday.

A Ryanair flight to Faro which was scheduled to depart Aberdeen at 8.05pm on Monday eventually left at 8.22am today.

All other flights have been able to leave the north-east airport on time or with a small delay.

No major delays have been reported at Inverness Airport today either, with all upcoming flights scheduled to depart on time.

Storm Floris debris forces golf course closures

11am – Tuesday 05/08

The destruction from Storm Floris has forced several golf courses to close temporarily, including McDonald Golf Club in Ellon.

The aftermath of the storm has left a large amount of debris on the course and caused serious damage, forcing the course to close while greenkeepers work to repair the course.

The club is asking for volunteers to help the clear the course and are hopeful that with enough progress, the course may reopen tomorrow.

Sport Aberdeen have also confirmed that both MacKenzie Championship and Hazlehead Pines golf course are also currently closed due to storm damage.

Crews are currently working to remove the debris from the course. Sport Aberdeen have said they ‘aim to reopen as soon as possible.’

Kings Links and Balnagask Golf course are open as normal.

All other Sport Aberdeen facilities and services are operating as normal.

Top wind gusts from Storm Floris

9am – Tuesday 05/08

Storm Floris brought with it very strong winds which equalled the August record for Scotland.

The top five strongest winds were detected within the north and north-east.

Wick – 82mph

South Uist Range – 79mph

Kinloss – 79mph

Tain Range – 78mph

Inverbervie – 77mph

Aberdeen road closures update

8.45am – Tuesday 05/08

Several roads across the city have been closed due to downed trees.

These include:

Hilton Drive from North Anderson Drive to Middlefield Place

Inchgarth Road from Pitfodels Station Road to Westerton Road

Abbotshall Road from Abbotshall Place to Abbotshall Crescent

King’s Crescent from Jute Street to St Peter Street

Devanha Gardens South between Devanha Gardens East and Devanha Gardens West

Ferry cancellations due to power outages

8am – Tuesday 05/08

Ongoing power outages are causing disruption for ferry passengers throughout the West Coast with CalMac services affected.

These include the morning ferries to Skye, which cannot dock without power to the Uig linkspan.

Ferries between Stornoway and Ullapool are operating, while Oban and Mallaig routes could be disrupted today.

Railways currently under inspection

7.45am – Tuesday 05/08

Storm Floris has caused major travel headaches for many commuters which are still being felt in its aftermath.

There have already been cancellations on the railways as Network Rail works to clear the debris from busy routes.

According to the railway operator, the Main Highland Line is closed to allow a train of workers to clear trees from the track.

They confirmed that just four routes remain affected by debris.

Perth to Inverness

Inverness – Aberdeen

Inverness to Wick/Thurso

Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh

They also have a helicopter in the air, which is providing an aerial view.

ScotRail is warning that disruption to train services across the north and north-east could last until 4pm, with 70 trains already cancelled throughout Tuesday.

They are advising travellers to check before travelling.

Tuesday morning update

7.30am – Tuesday 05/08

Across areas of the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire, residents are still without power due to downed electrical cables from Storm Floris.

According to information from SSEN power track, several areas currently have engineers on site working to resolve the outage.

Roads across Aberdeen remain closed due to fallen trees, as the council works to clear the debris.

Highland Council confirmed it was dealing with a large amount of fallen trees across the region.

The council also urged landowners to check their properties for any debris or drainage issues which might affect public road access.

Hilton Road closed as Aberdeen streets suffer power cut

9.35pm – Monday 04/08

Aberdeen City Council confirmed there would be limited access to North Anderson Drive while Hilton Road is closed for storm repairs.

Firefighters could be seen on the street dealing with damage to roofs.

The council also confirmed that a number of city homes are experiencing power cuts.

The affected postcode areas are AB15, AB21, AB22 and AB23.

Fire Service close street after electrical pylon snaps

9.15pm – Monday 04/8/2025

Firefighters in attendance on Station Road in Newmachar with images showing a pylon which appears to be close to snapping.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed they are in attendance after receiving a call shortly before 6pm and left around 9.30pm.

SSE are also in attendance.

The road is currently closed.

Even more trees down in Aberdeen

8.30pm – Monday 04/8/2025

There have been several more reports of fallen trees in Aberdeen in recent hours.

Several could be seen blocking the road near St Machar’s Cathedral.

A massive tree has taken out the fence at the Netherdon at the Don Nature Reserve.

There are also several fallen trees at the entrance to Seaton Park.

Further road closures

7.15pm – Monday 04/08

Trees being struck down by high winds throughout the afternoon and into this evening have led to further road closures.

Some of the roads currently blocked are:

Highlands

A837 Lairg side of Rosehall

A832 Tore to Munlochy

A836 at Castletown

A96 at Nairn

A82 at Ardvorlich

Aberdeen

Spital

Great Southern Road

Craigton Road

Abbotshall Road, Cults

‘Multiple reports’ of campervans blowing over

6.45pm – Monday 04/08

Emergency services have received “multiple reports” of campervans being blown over on the Isle of Skye amid Storm Floris.

Gale force winds have hit the A87, the main road on Skye, and several vehicles are understood to have been blown over between Broadford and Portree.

Police have warned those in motorhomes or towing caravans not to drive during the storm.

A converted Army vehicle blew over on Skye after it stopped in a layby off the road – not far from where a campervan overturned.

The safety barrier had stopped the campervan from being blown more than 50 feet down a ravine.

Train disruption to continue

6.15pm – Monday 04/08

ScotRail has advised customers some disruption caused by Storm Floris may continue into Tuesday.

A number of overhead lines have been damaged by high winds with repair work still required in many areas.

Network Rail teams are working to clear the affected routes and ensure they are safe before passenger services can return.

Two specialist helicopters will also assist teams on the ground to complete essential checks across the network as quickly as possible.

While some of those checks will be carried out later tonight, there will be others required on Tuesday morning during daylight hours.

Storm Floris hits Moray

5.55pm – Monday 04/08

Our photographer Jason Hedges captured some of the disruption Storm Floris brought to Moray today.

Wind gusts up to 79mph

5.30pm – Monday 04/08

Wind gusts of up to 79mph have been recorded on South Usit and Kinloss today, according to the Met Office.

The following wind gusts were recorded this afternoon:

South Uist Range – 79mph

Kinloss – 79mph

Tain Range – 78mph

Inverbervie – 77mph

Tiree – 75mph

Fort William streets closed

5.20pm – Monday 04/08

Highland Council has confirmed Fort William High Street and Middle Street have been closed for public safety.

A large section of copper roof has become unstable due to the ongoing high winds.

Council teams are assisting police and the fire service at the scene.

A council spokesperson said: “Adjacent buildings have been evacuated, and sections of both High Street and Middle Street have been cordoned off.

“Structural engineers from building control will assess the damage as soon as possible, however due to the current wind conditions, it’s not possible to safely access the roof to assess the full extent of the damage.

“Further updates will be made available as soon as possible on the reopening of the streets.”

Updated flight cancellations

5.10pm – Monday 04/08

The severe weather conditions have led to the cancellation of 20 flights from Aberdeen Airport today, affecting routes to Dublin, Belfast, Kirkwall and London.

Passengers are being advised to check with their airlines as further disruption is expected throughout the day.

Flights that have yet to be cancelled are the 5.20pm KLM service to Amsterdam, British Airways flights to London Heathrow at 6.25pm and 7.50pm, and a Ryanair flight to Faro at 8.05pm.

Incoming flights have also been impacted throughout the day.

An EasyJet service from London Luton scheduled to land at 2pm was diverted to Edinburgh, as were the 3pm EasyJet from Gatwick and a KLM flight from Amsterdam.

SSEN share update

5pm – Monday 04/08

Engineers from SSEN have restored power to more than 5,500 customers since the start of the day.

They have confirmed they are continuing to work to restore power for a further 22,500.

The most significant impact has been in the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire.

A spokesperson said: “Severe winds are still moving across the north and may affect more people later today.

“We have hundreds of additional team members working to restore power, but due to the storm’s intensity and transport problems, some customers may be without power overnight.”

Exam results could be delayed

4.20pm – Monday 04/08

Some school students may face an even longer wait for their exam results due to Storm Floris.

Those who sat their National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams earlier this year are supposed to receive their results tomorrow – Tuesday, August 5.

However, some certificates may be delayed due to the bad weather.

Results are sent to everyone via post, while those who sign up will also receive their grades by email or text.

A spokesperson from the SQA said: “Due to the widespread disruption caused by Storm Floris, Royal Mail has confirmed that there will be delays to the delivery of SQA results in several parts of Scotland.

“In particular, we know deliveries to the Outer Hebrides, Orkney, and Shetland will be delayed due to the adverse weather. Further localised delays to deliveries may occur at short notice.

“If any affected candidates wish to know their results, they should contact their school or college in the first instance who should be able to help them.

“Alternatively, learners can submit an enquiry via our website and their query will be responded to by our team after 12noon on Tuesday, August 5.

“We are not anticipating any impact on the MySQA text and email service.”

Latest road closures

4.10pm – Monday 04/08

We’re working to keep you up to date with all the latest road closures across the north and north-east.

This includes letting you know what roads have been cleared of fallen trees and debris.

Earlier, a large tree fell on Carnie Road in Aberdeen, near its junction with Ashgrove Road.

The A96 was also blocked near P&J Live for some time on Monday – with a large tree falling across the dual carriageway.

Update on bridges

3.55pm – Monday 04/08

A87 Skye Bridge – road users advised to “use caution”

A9 Kessock Bridge – closed to high sided vehicles

A9 Dornoch Bridge – closed to ALL vehicles

Flood warning for Orkney

3.50pm – Monday 04/08

Sepa has issued a flood warning for the Churchill Barriers in Orkney which will be in force until further notice.

An update states: “The prevailing weather forecast, along with large waves means that flooding from the sea is expected.

“Gale force and westerly winds also means that a combination of wave overtopping, spray and debris may result in the closure of the Churchill Barriers.”

A96 closed at Nairn

3.40pm – Monday 04/08

The A96 has been closed in both directions at Nairn due to a “hazard on the live lines”.

Traffic Scotland is advising motorists to find an alternative route and expect delays.

Findhorn temporarily blocked

3.20pm – Monday 04/08

Motorists were unable to get in and out of Findhorn earlier today due to a fallen tree near the Findhorn Foundation.

The large tree blocked the main road approaching the coastal village at about 1pm and has since been cleared.

This means residents were briefly stuck – or unable to get home.

Photos and videos of the incident have been circulated online.

Homes and businesses lose power

2.55pm – Monday 04/08

Areas across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands are experiencing power cuts amid Storm Floris.

High winds, fallen trees and debris have caused damage to power lines which has led to several unplanned power cuts.

A statement shared by SSEN says: “As you’ll know, Storm Floris is bringing harsh weather conditions across much of Scotland and this weather is causing damage to our power lines.

“Due to the weather, it’s sometimes unsafe for us to assess damage or complete much repair work until it eases off, so this is why our restoration estimate seems a long time away.”

Areas impacted include: Elgin, Garmouth, Fochabers, New Deer, Cults and Finzean.

Highland Council buses cancelled

2.30pm – Monday 04/08

The Highland Council has confirmed all of its services due to strong winds and fallen trees across the region.

Several trees have been blown down in the Inverness region. Blocked roads include:

Culduthel Park

Culloden Road

Bellfield Park

A862 near Kirkhill

Old Edinburgh Road

Further disruption due to fallen trees

2.15pm – Monday 04/08

We have more reports of fallen trees across the north and north-east.

Motorists are reminded to only travel if the journey is essential.

Moray

Southbound carriageway of the A96 at Lhanbryde blocked (tree down)

A95 at Rosarie closed in both directions (tree down) – Crews at the scene

Aberdeenshire

A90 restricted southbound at Kirktown Brae in Fraserburgh (tree down)

A96 closed at Pitmachie (several fallen trees)

Recycling centres close for rest of day

2pm – Monday 04/08

With the winds across Aberdeenshire continuing to get stronger, the local authority has decided to close several recycling centres.

The following locations will remain shut until the end of the day:

Peterhead

Fraserbrugh

Portlethen

Stonehaven

Conditions at other centres will be monitored throughout the day.

Bridge closures

1.50pm – Monday 04/08

Due to high winds the –

A9 Dornoch Bridge is closed in both directions to all traffic

A9 Kessock Bridge is closed to high sided vehicles

A87 Skye Bridge is closed to high sided vehicles

More fallen trees causing disruption

1.40pm – Monday 04/08

Police, Traffic Scotland and residents have shared updates about a number of road closures across the north and north-east.

Aberdeenshire

The A96 is closed near Old Rayne (several trees down) – motorists are advised to avoid the area with the road shut between Huntly and Inverurie

A96 also closed at Bucksburn (tree down and crash) – road closed between Four Mile and Craibstone

Highlands

Part of Old Edinburgh Road in Inverness is closed (tree down)

A9 partially blocked at Daviot (tree down)

A830 at Fassfern is blocked (tree down) – Bear teams are at the scene

Inverness passengers stranded

1.18pm – Monday 04/08

Passengers on the 8.56am Inverness – Aberdeen train service are stuck on the train after the service was suspended.

The train hit debris on the line – more information here.

Highland roads closed

1.15pm – Monday 04/08

Highland Council says multiple trees are down and causing road disruption.

Black Isle

Three trees down on A832 Fortose – Avoch

Lochaber

A861 Dalnabreck road closed (tree down)

A861 Stronchreggan partial blockage (tree down)

U5530 Fassifern Road partial blockage (tree down)

Nairn

C1154 Meikle Urchany

C1167 Lethen Road

A939 north of Grantown and just outside Ferness

Latest wind gusts according to Met Office

1.09pm – Monday 04/08

The Met Office has shared details of the latest wind gusts, with two of the highest recorded so far in the UK in the Western Isles.

South Uist: 79mph

Tiree: 75mph

Reports of fallen trees in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

12:40pm – Monday 04/08

There have been multiple reports of fallen trees as Storm Floris ramps up in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Teams are currently working to clear a fallen tree blocking part of Westburn Road.

Social media users have also reported several trees falling in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with a tree down about a mile south of Ellon.

Facebook users claim there are fallen trees at the following locations:

A90 – there is a tree down around one mile after Ellon, which is currently blocking both sides of the carriageway.

B90170 – a large tree has reportedly fallen on the road between Inverurie and the Barra farm shop

A944 – Teams are currently working to remove a fallen tree on Westburn Road.

Turriff show cancelled

12:10pm – Monday 04/08

Turriff show has been forced to close early due to severe weather conditions.

Organisers announced that the show will be closed from 12.30pm today for the safety of visitors and exhibitors.

From 2.30pm there will be restricted access to the showground for smaller vehicles, while all other heavy agricultural machinery will need to remain in place until 5pm.

Show President John Leadingham said: “The safety of our visitors and exhibitors is our priority at this time.

“Thank you to everyone for your understanding and support, we are as disappointed as you, but we have to take a cautious approach for the wellbeing of everyone.”

Flights cancelled at Aberdeen Airport

11.30am – Monday 04/08

Seven flights have been cancelled from Aberdeen airport today as a result of the storm.

The flights currently cancelled are:

9:50am – Loganair to Dublin

10:30am – Loganair flight to Belfast City

1:10pm – Loganair to Dublin

2:20pm – Loganair to Kirkwall

2:35pm – British Airways to London Heathrow

2:45pm – Loganair to Sumburgh

4:10pm – Aer Lingus to Dublin

Strong gusts of wind and safety concerns are expected to affect arrivals and departures throughout the day.

Passengers who are due to travel today are being urged to check with their airline and expect ongoing disruption throughout the day.

Sport Aberdeen cancels all outdoor sports activities

10.45am – Monday 04/08

Sport Aberdeen has closed all outdoor sports and activities as a result of Storm Floris.

This includes all golf courses, football pitches, tennis and padel courts and the dry ski slope.

Indoor activities are expected to remain open.

Sport Aberdeen said: “Our indoor venues will remain open and we will continue to monitor the weather over the course of the day.

“We will notify any customers directly regarding any localised class cancellations or programme changes should they occur.”

Yellow weather warning issued for Orkney and Shetland

10am – Monday 04/08

The Met Office has updated its weather alert for Storm Floris, with Orkney and Shetland now included under a yellow warning.

The storm is expected to bring very strong winds to the region, including gusts of 50-70mph.

The winds are expected to ease across Orkney early on Tuesday and will slow down over Shetland on Tuesday morning.

Residents are urged to secure loose objects, check travel plans and take precautions for potential short-term power cuts.

Bridges shut across the Highlands

9:45am – Monday 04/08

Traffic Scotland have confirmed that several bridges in the Highlands will be closed today, ahead of the high winds from Storm Floris.

The following bridges are expected to be affected:

Cromarty Bridge (closed to all vehicles from approximately 1pm)

Dornoch Bridge (closed to all vehicles from approximately 1pm)

Kessock Bridge (closed to high sided vehicles from approximately 11am)

Skye Bridge (currently closed to high sided vehicles – closed to all vehicles from 12pm)

What the Met Office says about Storm Floris

09.10am – Monday 04/08

Dan Suri is a Met Office Chief Meteorologist.

He said: “Much of Scotland is likely to see gusts of 50-70mph with more than 80mph on some exposed coasts, hills and bridges.

“Western coastal areas will see the highest gusts late morning, with the strongest winds transferring to northeastern Scotland by late afternoon.

“Across the wider yellow warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60mph likely at higher elevations and around some exposed coasts.”

Showground at Black Isle Show closed

07.42am – Monday 04/08

Organisers of the Black Isle Show have announced alterations to festivities in the coming days.

The showground is being closed from 11am today due to the forecast for strong winds.

Conditions are being monitored, ahead of their planned reopened on Wednesday.

A statement issued by the Black Isle Show reads: “Due to the current extreme weather warnings, we have taken the decision to close the whole showground from 11am on Monday, August 4.

“There will be no access to the site.

“We will be monitoring the situation as the day progresses to permit safe opening of the showground at our earliest opportunity.

“The safety of anyone travelling to, or on the showground, is our priority.

Thank you for your understanding.”

Turriff Show alterations

07.15am – Monday – 04/08

Show jumping has been removed from the schedule during day two of the Turriff Show.

Organisers confirm the show will go ahead as planned; however, the weather is being closely monitored.

A statement issued on social media states: “Due to the Amber weather warning the Show Jumping at Turriff show has been cancelled.

“The rest of the show is going ahead at present. Please check the show facebook page for details.”

Inverness campus to close early

8pm – Sunday 03/08

UHI Inverness Campus will be closed from 11am on Monday as 66mph winds are forecast.

The campus is due to return to business as normal on Tuesday.

A statement issued by UHI on social media, reads: “UHI Inverness campus will close from 11am on Monday, 4 August.

“Due to the amber weather warning for high winds in our area, the UHI Inverness campus will close at 11am tomorrow.

“If you intend to use our public services on Monday, please make arrangements to travel safely from the campus by 11am.

“We will be open as normal on Tuesday, August 5.”

CalMac services cancelled

7.12pm – Sunday 03/08

CalMac have cancelled a host a ferry crossings on Monday due to the forecasted strong winds.

The following services have been affected:

Mallaig to Lochboisdale (cancelled for the day)

Oban to Castlebay (cancelled for the day)

Oban to Coll, Tiree and Colonsay (Cancelled for the day)

Aberdeen outdoor nursery closed

6.35pm – Sunday 03/08

Aberdeen City Council has confirmed Duthie Park Outdoor Nursery will be closed on Monday.

All other early learning centres are scheduled to open as usual.

A spokesperson said: “Due to forecast storm winds, Duthie Park Outdoor ELC will be closed tomorrow.

“All other ELCs are due to remain open.”

CrossCountry Trains cancel east coast services

5.48pm – Sunday 03/08

CrossCountry Trains have become the latest operator to announce cancellations to Monday’s timetable ahead of Storm Floris.

All services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen will be suspended tomorrow.

Tickets will be valid for use for the remainder of today and on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the firm on the Platform X reads: “Due to weather warnings and the predicted impact of StormFloris, CrossCountry services will not operate between Edinburgh and Aberdeen on Monday, August 4.

“If you are travelling north of Edinburgh with CrossCountry, tickets dated August 4 can be used to travel today or Tuesday, August 5.”

Cairngorm Mountain disruption

5.33pm – Sunday 03/08

Operators of Cairngorm Mountain Resort have confirmed all adventure activities will be closed throughout the day on Monday.

A statement, issued on social media, reads: “A reminder that all adventure activities are closed tomorrow, Monday 4 August, due to Storm Floris.

“Please check for updates on the Mountain Railway operations in the morning before travelling.”

Rail services halted in the wake of Storm Floris

5.03pm – Sunday 03/08

Train services in the north and north-east will grind to a halt from noon on Monday as gale force winds and heavy rain batter the region.

The Highland Main Line, West Highland Line and Far North Lines will be closed as services between Inverness and Aberdeen are suspended.

Network Rail engineers will be out in force on Tuesday morning, inspecting the lines for potential damage.

Commuters are being advised to check their journey before venturing out.

Ross Moran, Network Rail Scotland route director, said: “With the severity of Storm Floris becoming clear, our priority is the safety of our passengers and colleagues. That is why we’ve taken the decision to close some parts of Scotland’s Railway early on Monday as the worst of the conditions hit the country.”

