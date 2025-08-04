Man fighting for life in hospital after being found injured on Aberdeen street

A man is in critical condition in hospital after being found injured in the street in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to Skene Street at around 3.10pm on Sunday August 3.

The street remains cordoned off while police continue to investigate.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.10pm on Sunday August 3 2025, police received a report a man had been found injured in Skene Street, Aberdeen.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital where medical staff describe his condition as critical.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”

