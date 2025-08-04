Man ‘removed from roof’ of Aberdeen city centre property

Part of George Street in Aberdeen was cordoned off this morning while a man was ‘removed’ from a roof.

Police were called to an address near the Hutcheon Street junction just before 7.15am this morning.

A 29-year-old man was removed from the roof and “inquiries are ongoing”.

Photos show part of the street cordoned off, with multiple police cars, the fire service and paramedics in attendance.

Man ‘removed from roof’ of George Street property

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.14am on Monday 4 August, police were called to an address at George Street, Aberdeen.

“A 29-year-old man was removed from the roof and inquiries are ongoing.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7.35am on Monday August 4 to assist partners at an incident on George Street, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised one appliance and specialist resources to the scene.

“Crews left the scene at 8.16am after ensuring the area was safe.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed it was also in attendance.

It follows another incident on George Street on Friday August 1.

A man and a woman were later charged in connection with an alleged disturbance, which was attended by police negotiators.