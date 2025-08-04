Inverness passengers stuck for hours on train that struck debris on track during Storm Floris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness passengers stuck for hours on train that struck debris on track during Storm Floris

Network Rail engineers were drafted to the scene to assess the scope of the damage.

By Michelle Henderson
A ScotRail train.
Trains are disrupted due to worsening weather conditions. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

An Inverness train was halted after it struck debris on the line during Storm Floris.

Passengers were left stuck on the Aberdeen-bound service for hours, after the 8.56am service hit an obstacle between Insch and Inverurie.

No-one on board was injured as a result of the incident.

Network Rail Scotland engineers were called to assess the damage to both the train and the track.

Several trees were cleared from the tracks before passengers could be transferred onto another train.

Network Rail has apologised for the delay

In a statement, a Network Rail spokesperson said: “A train travelling between Inverness and Aberdeen struck storm debris near Inverurie this morning.

“While no-one onboard was injured, the train was unable to continue its journey.

“A number of trees had to be cleared from the line before passengers could be safety transferred to another train sent to the site. We apologise to customers who were affected by this incident.”

The incident happened amid amber and yellow weather alerts for Storm Floris.

Widespread train cancellations amid Storm Floris

The 8.56am train was the last service of the day due to adverse weather.

ScotRail announced on Sunday that all services north of Perth were cancelled from 11am for safety reasons.

In an earlier statement, Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “Services between Inverness and Aberdeen are currently disrupted due to a train striking an obstruction on the line earlier this morning.

“We’re encouraging customers to check their journey on the ScotRail app, website or social media channels for the latest updates.

“With severe weather affecting parts of the country, safety remains our top priority and we thank customers for their patience while we work to resume services.”

For the latest Storm Floris news, check out our live blog.

