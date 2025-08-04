Inverness passengers stuck for hours on train that struck debris on track during Storm Floris

An Inverness train was halted after it struck debris on the line during Storm Floris.

Passengers were left stuck on the Aberdeen-bound service for hours, after the 8.56am service hit an obstacle between Insch and Inverurie.

No-one on board was injured as a result of the incident.

Network Rail Scotland engineers were called to assess the damage to both the train and the track.

Several trees were cleared from the tracks before passengers could be transferred onto another train.

Network Rail has apologised for the delay

In a statement, a Network Rail spokesperson said: “A train travelling between Inverness and Aberdeen struck storm debris near Inverurie this morning.

“While no-one onboard was injured, the train was unable to continue its journey.

“A number of trees had to be cleared from the line before passengers could be safety transferred to another train sent to the site. We apologise to customers who were affected by this incident.”

The incident happened amid amber and yellow weather alerts for Storm Floris.

Widespread train cancellations amid Storm Floris

The 8.56am train was the last service of the day due to adverse weather.

ScotRail announced on Sunday that all services north of Perth were cancelled from 11am for safety reasons.

In an earlier statement, Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “Services between Inverness and Aberdeen are currently disrupted due to a train striking an obstruction on the line earlier this morning.

“We’re encouraging customers to check their journey on the ScotRail app, website or social media channels for the latest updates.

“With severe weather affecting parts of the country, safety remains our top priority and we thank customers for their patience while we work to resume services.”

