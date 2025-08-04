Storm Floris: ‘Multiple reports’ of campervans blowing over on A87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Storm Floris: ‘Multiple reports’ of campervans blowing over on A87

People with motorhomes are being urged to seek shelter from the storm.

By Michelle Henderson
Campervan at Bealach na Ba in Wester Ross"
Motorhomes have been blown over on Skye and police are urging drivers to avoid high routes such as the Bealach na Ba in Wester Ross" Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Emergency services have received “multiple reports” of campervans being blown over on the Isle of Skye amid Storm Floris.

Gale force winds have hit the A87, the main road on Skye, and several vehicles are understood to have been blown over between Broadford and Portree.

Police have warned those in motorhomes or towing caravans not to drive during the storm.

An amber warning for wind has now been extended to 11pm for much of Scotland, with fallen trees causing chaos on routes across the country.

Drivers urged to avoid travelling on Skye during Storm Floris

Police are urging people with motorhomes to shelter from the storm and wait for the winds to die down.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area as conditions deteriorate, especially on higher ground.

Tourists are understood to have continued to use routes such as the Bealach na Ba, which winds through the mountains of the Applecross peninsula, despite an amber wind warning.

A statement issued by Police Scotland reads: “We have received multiple reports of campervans being blown over on the A87 between Broadford and Portree due to high winds caused by Storm Floris.

“We are advising motorists not to travel on the Bealach na Ba road and anyone with campervans should remain parked in sheltered areas until the wind speed reduces.

Met Office forecasters have issued both a yellow and an amber weather warning for wind.

Wind speeds have reached highs of 68mph on Skye, while nearby Kyle of Lochalsh has recorded speeds of up to 69mph.

For the latest Storm Floris news, check out our live blog.

We also want to hear from you – send your photos, videos and updates to livenews@ajl.co.uk.

Conversation