Storm Floris: ‘Multiple reports’ of campervans blowing over on A87

Emergency services have received “multiple reports” of campervans being blown over on the Isle of Skye amid Storm Floris.

Gale force winds have hit the A87, the main road on Skye, and several vehicles are understood to have been blown over between Broadford and Portree.

Police have warned those in motorhomes or towing caravans not to drive during the storm.

An amber warning for wind has now been extended to 11pm for much of Scotland, with fallen trees causing chaos on routes across the country.

Police are urging people with motorhomes to shelter from the storm and wait for the winds to die down.

Drivers are being encouraged to avoid the area as conditions deteriorate, especially on higher ground.

Tourists are understood to have continued to use routes such as the Bealach na Ba, which winds through the mountains of the Applecross peninsula, despite an amber wind warning.

A statement issued by Police Scotland reads: “We have received multiple reports of campervans being blown over on the A87 between Broadford and Portree due to high winds caused by Storm Floris.

“We are advising motorists not to travel on the Bealach na Ba road and anyone with campervans should remain parked in sheltered areas until the wind speed reduces.

Met Office forecasters have issued both a yellow and an amber weather warning for wind.

Wind speeds have reached highs of 68mph on Skye, while nearby Kyle of Lochalsh has recorded speeds of up to 69mph.

