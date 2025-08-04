Woman dies after falling ill at Turriff Show

A 74-year-old woman has died after falling ill while attending the Turriff Show.

Police and paramedics were scrambled to the Aberdeenshire town at around 5pm on Sunday.

An air ambulance, two ambulances and police attended the scene.

The female casualty was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where she sadly died a short time later.

A police spokesperson said: “At about 5pm on Sunday, police were made aware that a 74-year-old woman had fallen ill at Turriff Show.

“She was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she later died.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and her family is aware.”

Pictures taken in the area show officers holding up blankets as paramedics treated the female casualty.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed they had been called to a “medical-related call” which resulted in one casualty being taken to hospital.

Organisers of the Turriff Show were contacted for comment, but were not available.