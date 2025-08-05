Storm Floris: Latest road closures as fallen trees continue to block streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Floris: Latest road closures as fallen trees continue to block streets

Several roads in the north and north-east remain closed due to fallen trees in high winds.

By P&J Live Team
A fallen tree blocks the way of a car.
A fallen tree on Carnie Drive at Ashgrove Road junction in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Several roads in the north and north-east remain closed in the aftermath of Storm Floris.

82mph winds were recorded in Wick yesterday, with most of the country under a Met Office amber weather warning.

Police Scotland warned drivers of a “high risk of disruption”, which appears to have continued today due to fallen trees.

We’ve got the latest information on road disruption in your area – you can also keep up to date with our Storm Floris live blog.

If you are affected by the weather and have information or photos you’d like to share, please get in touch at livenews@ajl.co.uk.

Road closures by council area

Aberdeen

  • Cairnie Drive, at Ashgrove Road junction – blocked by fallen tree
A tree lies across the road, with flats in the background of the photograph.
A fallen tree on Carnie Drive at the Ashgrove Road junction on Monday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
  • Fairview Street – Fallen tree at end of Fairview Street onto Laurel Drive
  • Balgownie Crescent – Road now reopened
  • Harrington Road – Fallen tree
  • Abbotshall Road, Cults – Fallen tree
  • The Charonry near St Machar’s Cathedral – fallen tree
  • Hilton Drive from North Anderson Drive to Middlefield Place has reopened
  • Inchgarth Road from Pitfodels Station Road to Westerton Road
  • Abbotshall Road from Abbotshall Place to Abbotshall Crescent
  • King’s Crescent from Jute Street to St Peter Street
  • Devanha Gardens South between Devanha Gardens East and Devanha Gardens West
  • St Nicholas Kirkyard is currently closed to allow for tree inspections

Aberdeenshire

  • A96 – Pitmachie – was closed, now reopened
  • A90 – Fraserburgh – was closed, now reopened
  • B999 to Cuttercullen – fallen tree
  • Mintlaw – was closed, now reopened
  • A92 Southbound – Tree blocking road

Highlands

  • A82 Ardvorlich – Was restricted in both directions due to a fallen tree, now cleared
  • A9 at Daviot – Restricted southbound due to fallen tree
  • U328 Golf Road, Dornoch – Closed due to a fallen tree
  • Culduthel Road, Inverness – Fallen tree
  • Ness Walk at Bught – Fallen trees
  • Bellfield Park, Inverness – Fallen tree blocking road
A tree lies across the road, having narrowly missed a parked car.
Tree down at Bellfield Park, Inverness. Image: What’s Happening Inverness.
  • A9 at Evelix – Fallen trees
  • A838 Lairg to Laxford – Fallen tree, operatives on their way
  • B970 Feshiebridge
  • B9152 near Highland Wildlife Park
  • C1337 Glentruim Road
  • Skye Bridge – Was closed, now reopened

Moray

  • A96 at Nairn – Was closed, now reopened in both directions
  • A95 at Rosarie – Road remains CLOSED in both directions due to a fallen tree
  • Rafford Road, Elgin – Fallen tree
  • Duffus Road, Elgin – Fallen Tree

Western Isles

  • Part of Fort William High Street and Middle Street closed after a metal roof became unstable

All information is correct at the time of writing.

