Storm Floris: Latest road closures as fallen trees continue to block streets

Several roads in the north and north-east remain closed in the aftermath of Storm Floris.
82mph winds were recorded in Wick yesterday, with most of the country under a Met Office amber weather warning.
Police Scotland warned drivers of a “high risk of disruption”, which appears to have continued today due to fallen trees.
We’ve got the latest information on road disruption in your area – you can also keep up to date with our Storm Floris live blog.
If you are affected by the weather and have information or photos you’d like to share, please get in touch at livenews@ajl.co.uk.
Road closures by council area
Aberdeen
- Cairnie Drive, at Ashgrove Road junction – blocked by fallen tree
- Fairview Street – Fallen tree at end of Fairview Street onto Laurel Drive
- Balgownie Crescent – Road now reopened
- Harrington Road – Fallen tree
- Abbotshall Road, Cults – Fallen tree
- The Charonry near St Machar’s Cathedral – fallen tree
- Hilton Drive from North Anderson Drive to Middlefield Place has reopened
- Inchgarth Road from Pitfodels Station Road to Westerton Road
- Abbotshall Road from Abbotshall Place to Abbotshall Crescent
- King’s Crescent from Jute Street to St Peter Street
- Devanha Gardens South between Devanha Gardens East and Devanha Gardens West
- St Nicholas Kirkyard is currently closed to allow for tree inspections
Aberdeenshire
- A96 – Pitmachie – was closed, now reopened
- A90 – Fraserburgh – was closed, now reopened
- B999 to Cuttercullen – fallen tree
- Mintlaw – was closed, now reopened
- A92 Southbound – Tree blocking road
Highlands
- A82 Ardvorlich – Was restricted in both directions due to a fallen tree, now cleared
- A9 at Daviot – Restricted southbound due to fallen tree
- U328 Golf Road, Dornoch – Closed due to a fallen tree
- Culduthel Road, Inverness – Fallen tree
- Ness Walk at Bught – Fallen trees
- Bellfield Park, Inverness – Fallen tree blocking road
- A9 at Evelix – Fallen trees
- A838 Lairg to Laxford – Fallen tree, operatives on their way
- B970 Feshiebridge
- B9152 near Highland Wildlife Park
- C1337 Glentruim Road
- Skye Bridge – Was closed, now reopened
Moray
- A96 at Nairn – Was closed, now reopened in both directions
- A95 at Rosarie – Road remains CLOSED in both directions due to a fallen tree
- Rafford Road, Elgin – Fallen tree
- Duffus Road, Elgin – Fallen Tree
Western Isles
- Part of Fort William High Street and Middle Street closed after a metal roof became unstable
All information is correct at the time of writing.
Conversation