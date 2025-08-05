Storm Floris: Latest road closures as fallen trees continue to block streets

Several roads in the north and north-east remain closed in the aftermath of Storm Floris.

82mph winds were recorded in Wick yesterday, with most of the country under a Met Office amber weather warning.

Police Scotland warned drivers of a “high risk of disruption”, which appears to have continued today due to fallen trees.

Road closures by council area

Aberdeen

Cairnie Drive, at Ashgrove Road junction – blocked by fallen tree

Fairview Street – Fallen tree at end of Fairview Street onto Laurel Drive

Balgownie Crescent – Road now reopened

Harrington Road – Fallen tree

Abbotshall Road, Cults – Fallen tree

The Charonry near St Machar’s Cathedral – fallen tree

Hilton Drive from North Anderson Drive to Middlefield Place has reopened

Inchgarth Road from Pitfodels Station Road to Westerton Road

Abbotshall Road from Abbotshall Place to Abbotshall Crescent

King’s Crescent from Jute Street to St Peter Street

Devanha Gardens South between Devanha Gardens East and Devanha Gardens West

St Nicholas Kirkyard is currently closed to allow for tree inspections

Aberdeenshire

A96 – Pitmachie – was closed, now reopened

A90 – Fraserburgh – was closed, now reopened

B999 to Cuttercullen – fallen tree

Mintlaw – was closed, now reopened

A92 Southbound – Tree blocking road

Highlands

A82 Ardvorlich – Was restricted in both directions due to a fallen tree, now cleared

A9 at Daviot – Restricted southbound due to fallen tree

U328 Golf Road, Dornoch – Closed due to a fallen tree

Culduthel Road, Inverness – Fallen tree

Ness Walk at Bught – Fallen trees

Bellfield Park, Inverness – Fallen tree blocking road

A9 at Evelix – Fallen trees

A838 Lairg to Laxford – Fallen tree, operatives on their way

B970 Feshiebridge

B9152 near Highland Wildlife Park

C1337 Glentruim Road

Skye Bridge – Was closed, now reopened

Moray

A96 at Nairn – Was closed, now reopened in both directions

A95 at Rosarie – Road remains CLOSED in both directions due to a fallen tree

Rafford Road, Elgin – Fallen tree

Duffus Road, Elgin – Fallen Tree

Western Isles

Part of Fort William High Street and Middle Street closed after a metal roof became unstable

All information is correct at the time of writing.