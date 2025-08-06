Gallery: Do you feature in our past party photos of Espionage in Aberdeen?

Donna Morris, centre, enjoying her hen night at Espionage. Image: DC Thomson
A popular destination for students, Espionage nightclub was a mainstay of the party scene in Aberdeen for 17 years.
Espionage was one of a number of city venues that was furnished with flights of stairs to reach the bars (sometimes a less than ideal combination when frequented by people who have had a few drinks).
But it always attracted a lively crowd, thanks to its location.
2006: Clubbers outside Espionage on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson
Espionage, or Espo to the regulars, was a classic club of the noughties providing three floors of fun at its Union Street premises.
Not so much fun when wandering around the vast venue trying to find your pals.
Edinburgh-based Saltire Taverns opened Espionage in 2002 in the former De Niro’s club which had closed earlier that year.
It was perfectly located for a stumble across Union Street for a 3am McDonald’s then back across to the taxi rank.
The door that lead to the death-defying stairs and three floors of fun at Espionage. Image: DC Thomson
If you went clubbing in the noughties, chances are you either took part in (or actively avoided) pub golf.
And Espionage was, of course, an ideal pitstop, or ‘hole’ for hoards of students in golfwear, brandishing inflatable clubs.
But not just the preserve of student nights out, Espionage was also a popular spot for hen parties and birthdays before it closed in 2019.
Perhaps our gallery will bring back some hazy memories of your misspent youth…
Gallery: 30 past party photos of Espionage nightclub
2007: Gemma Reid and Lesley McDonald. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Richard Johnstone, Amy Morrison, Gillian Shaw and Marie Davidson. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Christel Van Beers and Kimberley Vander Doelen. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Katie Leel, left, celebrates her birthday with her pal Julie Galbraith. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Tracey Lee, Jessica Lee, Velson Lee and Mark Cheung. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Austin Daniels and Paul Donnellan. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Lynsey Garden and friend Laura Gray. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Deniece Ingram, second from the right, celebrates her birthday with friends (and the door staff) at Espionage. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Euan Skinner, Darren Watson, John Arthur and Calum Rankin. Image: DC Thomson
2006: Oliver Preistley and Cherry Alexander. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Kirsty Campbell, Jessica Murphy, Nicola Campbell and Susan Rodgers. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Audrey Gunnt and Elana Harness. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Carly Wilson, Ashley Mair, Christine Mair, Sheren Juhastol and Apula McDonald. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Louise Fearn and Emma Bremner. Image: DC Thomson
2007: Louise Henderson, Karen Patterson, Kay Russell, Fiona Duthie and Melanie Masson. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Graeme Fulton and Greg Young. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Kev Ross, Simon Cruickshanks and Stuart May. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Susan McKay and Mickey Christie. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Alice McGhee, centre, celebrates her birthday with Jade Leslie and Sarah Johnston. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Kerry Turton and Pamela Evans. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Kadie Jackson, Eighion Brand and Kyle Coutzer. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Fergus McGibhen and David McKenzie. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Trish Crotty, centre, celebrates her birthday with pals. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Anthony Moyles and Lisa Howie. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Katie Strachan, Julie McDonald and Claire Berry. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Mulki Issa and Eric Anunda. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Claire Rose, Scott Thomson and Lorna Dow. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Donna Morris, centre, with friends on her hen night. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Gillian Moir and Karen Gibson. Image: DC Thomson
2008: Josh Lawrie, Emma McOwen and Lee Baxter. Image: DC Thomson
If you enjoyed this, you might like:
Conversation