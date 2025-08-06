Gallery: Do you feature in our past party photos of Espionage in Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Do you feature in our past party photos of Espionage in Aberdeen?

Espionage was an Aberdeen club that promised three floors of fun (if you could navigate all the stairs after a few drinks). The popular nightspot closed before the pandemic, but perhaps our archive photos will bring back happy memories? Kirstie Waterston
Kirstie Waterston
Donna Morris, centre, enjoying her hen night at Espionage. Image: DC Thomson
A popular destination for students, Espionage nightclub was a mainstay of the party scene in Aberdeen for 17 years.

Espionage was one of a number of city venues that was furnished with flights of stairs to reach the bars (sometimes a less than ideal combination when frequented by people who have had a few drinks).

But it always attracted a lively crowd, thanks to its location.

A crowd gathered at the door of a nightclub.
2006: Clubbers outside Espionage on Union Street. Image: DC Thomson

Espionage, or Espo to the regulars, was a classic club of the noughties providing three floors of fun at its Union Street premises.

Not so much fun when wandering around the vast venue trying to find your pals.

Edinburgh-based Saltire Taverns opened Espionage in 2002 in the former De Niro’s club which had closed earlier that year.

It was perfectly located for a stumble across Union Street for a 3am McDonald’s then back across to the taxi rank.

The entrance door to Espionage nightclub
The door that lead to the death-defying stairs and three floors of fun at Espionage. Image: DC Thomson

If you went clubbing in the noughties, chances are you either took part in (or actively avoided) pub golf.

And Espionage was, of course, an ideal pitstop, or ‘hole’ for hoards of students in golfwear, brandishing inflatable clubs.

But not just the preserve of student nights out, Espionage was also a popular spot for hen parties and birthdays before it closed in 2019.

Perhaps our gallery will bring back some hazy memories of your misspent youth…

Gallery: 30 past party photos of Espionage nightclub

Two young women smile at the camera.
2007: Gemma Reid and Lesley McDonald. Image: DC Thomson
Four young people smile at the camera.
2007: Richard Johnstone, Amy Morrison, Gillian Shaw and Marie Davidson. Image: DC Thomson
Two young women smile at the camera.
2007: Christel Van Beers and Kimberley Vander Doelen. Image: DC Thomson
Two young women smiling for the camera.
2007: Katie Leel, left, celebrates her birthday with her pal Julie Galbraith. Image: DC Thomson
Four young people at a table with drinks in front of them.
2007: Tracey Lee, Jessica Lee, Velson Lee and Mark Cheung. Image: DC Thomson
Two young men smile outside the nightclub
2007: Austin Daniels and Paul Donnellan. Image: DC Thomson
Two young women smile into the camera.
2007: Lynsey Garden and friend Laura Gray. Image: DC Thomson
A group of revellers in golf gear with plastic golf clubs.
2007: Deniece Ingram, second from the right, celebrates her birthday with friends (and the door staff) at Espionage. Image: DC Thomson
Four young men with drinks.
2007: Euan Skinner, Darren Watson, John Arthur and Calum Rankin. Image: DC Thomson
A young couple smile.
2006: Oliver Preistley and Cherry Alexander. Image: DC Thomson
Four young women sit at a table of drinks
2007: Kirsty Campbell, Jessica Murphy, Nicola Campbell and Susan Rodgers. Image: DC Thomson
Two young women smile into the camera
2008: Audrey Gunnt and Elana Harness. Image: DC Thomson
A group of five young women.
2007: Carly Wilson, Ashley Mair, Christine Mair, Sheren Juhastol and Apula McDonald. Image: DC Thomson
Two young women in front of the venue's stairs
2008: Louise Fearn and Emma Bremner. Image: DC Thomson
Five young women in front of the stairs
2007: Louise Henderson, Karen Patterson, Kay Russell, Fiona Duthie and Melanie Masson. Image: DC Thomson
Two young women in front of the stairs
2008: Graeme Fulton and Greg Young. Image: DC Thomson
Three men in front of the stairs
2008: Kev Ross, Simon Cruickshanks and Stuart May. Image: DC Thomson
A couple in front of the stairs
2008: Susan McKay and Mickey Christie. Image: DC Thomson
Three young women in front of the bar
2008: Alice McGhee, centre, celebrates her birthday with Jade Leslie and Sarah Johnston. Image: DC Thomson
Two young women in front of a mirror
2008: Kerry Turton and Pamela Evans. Image: DC Thomson
A group of three stand in front of the stairs
2008: Kadie Jackson, Eighion Brand and Kyle Coutzer. Image: DC Thomson
Two young men in front of the stairs
2008: Fergus McGibhen and David McKenzie. Image: DC Thomson
A group of revellers in fancy dress
2008: Trish Crotty, centre, celebrates her birthday with pals. Image: DC Thomson
A young couple in front of the bar
2008: Anthony Moyles and Lisa Howie. Image: DC Thomson
Three young women in front of the stairs
2008: Katie Strachan, Julie McDonald and Claire Berry. Image: DC Thomson
A young couple in front of the stairs
2008: Mulki Issa and Eric Anunda. Image: DC Thomson
A group of three people in front of the stairs
2008: Claire Rose, Scott Thomson and Lorna Dow. Image: DC Thomson
A group of women on a birthday night out
2008: Donna Morris, centre, with friends on her hen night. Image: DC Thomson
Two women on a night out
2008: Gillian Moir and Karen Gibson. Image: DC Thomson
A group of three, one man wearing a pink stetson, smiling into the camera
2008: Josh Lawrie, Emma McOwen and Lee Baxter. Image: DC Thomson

