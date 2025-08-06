Gallery: Do you feature in our past party photos of Espionage in Aberdeen?

A popular destination for students, Espionage nightclub was a mainstay of the party scene in Aberdeen for 17 years.

Espionage was one of a number of city venues that was furnished with flights of stairs to reach the bars (sometimes a less than ideal combination when frequented by people who have had a few drinks).

But it always attracted a lively crowd, thanks to its location.

Espionage, or Espo to the regulars, was a classic club of the noughties providing three floors of fun at its Union Street premises.

Not so much fun when wandering around the vast venue trying to find your pals.

Edinburgh-based Saltire Taverns opened Espionage in 2002 in the former De Niro’s club which had closed earlier that year.

It was perfectly located for a stumble across Union Street for a 3am McDonald’s then back across to the taxi rank.

If you went clubbing in the noughties, chances are you either took part in (or actively avoided) pub golf.

And Espionage was, of course, an ideal pitstop, or ‘hole’ for hoards of students in golfwear, brandishing inflatable clubs.

But not just the preserve of student nights out, Espionage was also a popular spot for hen parties and birthdays before it closed in 2019.

Perhaps our gallery will bring back some hazy memories of your misspent youth…

Gallery: 30 past party photos of Espionage nightclub

