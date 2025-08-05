Teen charged over antisocial behaviour on e-bike in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Teen charged over antisocial behaviour on e-bike in Elgin

The 17 year old is due to appear in court.

By Regan Parsons
E-bike seized with Police car behind it
The E-bike that was seized by the Police. Image: Police Scotland

A teenager has been charged in Elgin after antisocial behaviour on an e-bike.

The 17-year-old male is due to appear in court after being arrested on Birnie Road in the early hours of August 2.

Officers also seized the e-bike, which was allegedly used antisocially in various locations of the Elgin area.

Constable Houghton from Elgin Community Policing Team said: “This incident was highly irresponsible and such behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Similar bikes encountered in public places will be seized and the riders charged.”

What are the E-Bike guidelines in Scotland?

The use of e-bikes has grown significantly in Scotland over the past few years.

While most are used legally and within the current guidelines, some bikes are being modified to exceed speed and power limits.

Inspector Hugh Niccolls said: “The motor on an e-bike should not be able to propel the bike when it is travelling more than 15.5mph and must have a maximum power output of 250 watts.

“Exceeding these limits are subject to the Road Traffic Act, meaning the rider must hold a full UK driving licence, have insurance and wear an approved helmet.

“Failure to comply with these legal requirements could face enforcement action.

“Anyone found riding a non-compliant e-bike or e-scooter on a public road will likely have it seized by officers.”