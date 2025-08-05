Teen charged over antisocial behaviour on e-bike in Elgin

A teenager has been charged in Elgin after antisocial behaviour on an e-bike.

The 17-year-old male is due to appear in court after being arrested on Birnie Road in the early hours of August 2.

Officers also seized the e-bike, which was allegedly used antisocially in various locations of the Elgin area.

Constable Houghton from Elgin Community Policing Team said: “This incident was highly irresponsible and such behaviour will not be tolerated.

“Similar bikes encountered in public places will be seized and the riders charged.”

What are the E-Bike guidelines in Scotland?

The use of e-bikes has grown significantly in Scotland over the past few years.

While most are used legally and within the current guidelines, some bikes are being modified to exceed speed and power limits.

Inspector Hugh Niccolls said: “The motor on an e-bike should not be able to propel the bike when it is travelling more than 15.5mph and must have a maximum power output of 250 watts.

“Exceeding these limits are subject to the Road Traffic Act, meaning the rider must hold a full UK driving licence, have insurance and wear an approved helmet.

“Failure to comply with these legal requirements could face enforcement action.

“Anyone found riding a non-compliant e-bike or e-scooter on a public road will likely have it seized by officers.”