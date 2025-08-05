Aberdeen restaurants serve up free food on exam results day – where to get free pizza and chicken

After months of studying, students across the north-east have received their exam results today.

Scotland’s chief examining officer, Donna Stewart, said that “Scotland’s learners should be rightly proud today”.

And what better way to celebrate than going out and enjoying a meal at your favourite restaurant?

Several Aberdeen eateries are serving up free food – here’s where and how to claim.

Frankie & Benny’s

Aberdeen Union Square

A free pizza is available with a purchase at the chain.

Nando’s

Aberdeen Belmont Street, Aberdeen Union Square and Inverness

Nando’s famous ‘Results Day Dash’ is back again this year today.

Students can bag a free starter or quarter chicken if they spend £7 or more and order at the till.

All they have to do is show their results.

Pizza Express

Aberdeen Union Square and Aberdeen Union Street

You can get a free dessert at Pizza Express anytime between Monday August 4, and Sunday August 17, when you buy a main meal.

To get this deal, you can get the offer code from Unidays and people are able to combine this with Unidays’ 20% off deal as well.

TGI Friday’s

Aberdeen Beach and Aberdeen Union Square

TGI Fridays is celebrating students’ hard work with an exclusive “Grads Eat Free” offer.

Throughout August (from Sunday to Thursday), students can enjoy a complimentary main dish when they purchase another main and show their exam results.

Wagamama

Aberdeen Union Square

Wagamama is giving away 25% off all food and drink to students from August 5-11 if they are signed up to the eatery’s loyalty app Soul Club, and present their SQA results.

And if you didn’t get the results you were hoping for, the deal is open to all, regardless of the outcome.

Are we missing anything from our list? Get in touch at livenews@ajl.co.uk.