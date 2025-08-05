Aberdeen restaurants serve up free food on exam results day – where to get free pizza and chicken

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen restaurants serve up free food on exam results day – where to get free pizza and chicken

A number of well-known chains have special offers on.

By Chris Cromar
Wagamama Aberdeen.
Wagamama is one of a number of restaurants celebrating exam results day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

After months of studying, students across the north-east have received their exam results today.

Scotland’s chief examining officer, Donna Stewart, said that “Scotland’s learners should be rightly proud today”.

And what better way to celebrate than going out and enjoying a meal at your favourite restaurant?

Several Aberdeen eateries are serving up free food – here’s where and how to claim.

Frankie & Benny’s

Aberdeen Union Square

A free pizza is available with a purchase at the chain.

Nando’s

Aberdeen Belmont Street, Aberdeen Union Square and Inverness

Nando’s famous ‘Results Day Dash’ is back again this year today.

Students can bag a free starter or quarter chicken if they spend £7 or more and order at the till.

All they have to do is show their results.

Nandos Belmont Street.
Nando’s has two restaurants in Aberdeen, including on Belmont Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Pizza Express

Aberdeen Union Square and Aberdeen Union Street

You can get a free dessert at Pizza Express anytime between Monday August 4, and Sunday August 17, when you buy a main meal.

To get this deal, you can get the offer code from Unidays and people are able to combine this with Unidays’ 20% off deal as well.

TGI Friday’s

Aberdeen Beach and Aberdeen Union Square

TGI Fridays is celebrating students’ hard work with an exclusive “Grads Eat Free” offer.

Throughout August (from Sunday to Thursday), students can enjoy a complimentary main dish when they purchase another main and show their exam results.

TGI Fridays Aberdeen beach.
TGI Fridays at Aberdeen Beach has offers on for people receiving exam results. Image: DC Thomson.

Wagamama

Aberdeen Union Square

Wagamama is giving away 25% off all food and drink to students from August 5-11 if they are signed up to the eatery’s loyalty app Soul Club, and present their SQA results.

And if you didn’t get the results you were hoping for, the deal is open to all, regardless of the outcome.

Are we missing anything from our list? Get in touch at livenews@ajl.co.uk.

