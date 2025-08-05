Stonehaven After School Club slated by inspectors for dirty floors, overcrowding and chaotic atmosphere

An after-school club in Stonehaven has been slated by care inspectors who said it was so “noisy and chaotic” that serious incidents could be missed.

They were also concerned by the Stonehaven After School Club’s overcrowding and that it allowed staff and children to use the same toilet facilities.

It was visited by the Care Inspectorate between June 11 and 13, with inspectors now releasing their report.

The service is based within the Community Education Centre on Bath Street and was looking after 51 children at the time of the inspection.

Inspectors identified a number of failings, prompting them to issue a “letter of serious concern”.

The club says it has since made a number of improvements, which met the approval of the Care Inspectorate.

And a spokesperson said the club was confident the measures put in place will lead to “lasting and meaningful” improvements.

At the time of the June inspection, however, the setting was found to be “unsatisfactory”, while leadership, staff and care were all rated “weak”.

One issue reported by inspectors was the presence of choking hazards during mealtimes.

The report stated: “Several children were walking around the room eating and

with food in their mouths, which increased the potential risk of choking.”

Inspectors also noted, due to the “noisy and chaotic” atmosphere, serious incidents could be missed by staff.

After school club was ‘noisy and chaotic’

A serious concern was that the service was not operating within its approved conditions.

The service’s registration says it has use of the outdoor hall, toilets, the red and blue rooms and the enclosed outdoor play area.

The 51 children being cared for were, however, confined to the outdoor hall, which has a capacity of just 20 children.

The report said: “It was very noisy and chaotic, with children climbing on and over furniture when moving around the room.

“This created a potential risk for children to get upset or hurt.

“If children required their individual needs to be immediately met, staff may not

have noticed and they would not have received the individual support they required.

“This meant children’s safety was significantly compromised.”

Due to the overcrowding at the centre, children couldn’t find space to enjoy quiet time.

Once management were made aware, they opened the blue room for children to access.

Concerns over cleanliness and hygiene

Children and staff used the same toilet facilities, increasing the risk of infection.

And the walls and floors were also found to be “dirty”, while bins in the kitchen did not have lids, and food was left uncovered.

The setting was found to be “in a poor state of repair” with broken handles, broken toys, and chipped paintwork on walls.

Stonehaven After School Club was advised to undertake a deep clean to ensure the setting was up to hygiene standards.

Inspectors also found inadequate background checks had been performed on new staff and board members.

Following the inspection, the Care Inspectorate issued several requirements for Stonehaven After School Club to implement to improve standards.

These included more staff training, effective personal planning and cleaning to ensure a welcoming environment.

Stonehaven After School Club has made improvements

A club spokesperson said: “We are fully committed to implementing all necessary improvements to ensure we meet—and, where possible, exceed—the standards expected of us.

“Following the inspection, the Care Inspectorate revisited our setting and confirmed that they are satisfied with the changes made.

“A key focus of their reassessment was our mealtime routines, and they have verified that children are safe and that the improvements introduced are appropriate and effective.”

The club says it also put together a comprehensive action plan including enhanced staff training.

And it repainted doors, skirtings and radiators, as well as carrying out a full deep clean of all areas.

The spokesperson added: “We continue to work closely with the Care Inspectorate to ensure ongoing compliance with all regulatory requirements.

“We are committed to being transparent in our progress.

“And we are confident that the measures we have put in place will lead to meaningful and lasting improvements in the quality of care we provide.”