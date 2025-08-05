News Police continue to guard Aberdeen property two days after man found injured His condition has been described as 'critical'. By Chris Cromar August 5 2025, 2:41 pm August 5 2025, 2:41 pm Share Police continue to guard Aberdeen property two days after man found injured Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6821839/police-skene-street-aberdeen-property-man-injured/ Copy Link 0 comment Police on the scene at Skene Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. Police are continuing to guard a block of flats in Aberdeen two days after a man was found injured in the street outside. The man is understood to be in a “critical” condition in hospital after he was discovered on the busy Skene Street at about 3.10pm on Sunday. Part of the street – outside a block of flats – remains cordoned off while police continue to investigate the incident. A police officer stands outside the flat. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. One residents said: “The police were here and they said the boy was found on the street.” Another added: “I heard lots of ambulances. “There were a number of police cars coming and going all day. “Hopefully he makes a full recovery.” Police have been seen entering the property. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.” Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
