Police continue to guard Aberdeen property two days after man found injured

Police are continuing to guard a block of flats in Aberdeen two days after a man was found injured in the street outside.

The man is understood to be in a “critical” condition in hospital after he was discovered on the busy Skene Street at about 3.10pm on Sunday.

Part of the street – outside a block of flats – remains cordoned off while police continue to investigate the incident.

One residents said: “The police were here and they said the boy was found on the street.”

Another added: “I heard lots of ambulances.

“There were a number of police cars coming and going all day.

“Hopefully he makes a full recovery.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Inquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.