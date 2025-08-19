Aberdeen man celebrates 100th birthday and credits family for long life

On the day of his 100th birthday, an Aberdeen man has said the key to a fruitful long life is having a “great family” by his side.

John Adamson, who is a resident at Renaissance Care’s Cranford Care Home, celebrated his centenary with his family and friends at Aberdeenshire Cricket Club.

Even though he feels “too bloody old”, John said that “life’s been good to me”.

Born in Banff, he married Edith – who passed away in 2019 – at Triple Kirks in Aberdeen in 1952.

The pair enjoyed a four-night stay at the Burnett Arms in Kemnay for their honeymoon.

As a youngster, he was brought up in Fordyce and moved all over the Buchan and Mearns area, as his father was a farm labourer.

He was one of seven children and attended school at Portsoy and Laurencekirk.

‘We had a really happy family life’

“We had a really happy family life,” he said, remembering how his father used to entertain them by playing music.

After completing education, John became a builder’s labourer at 13-years-old.

Between the ages of 18 and 22 he served in the Royal Navy, which saw him deployed in the Second World War.

He was always a hard worker.

Or as John says: “I didn’t mind working, as long as I was paid for it.”

He had a number of roles during a long and successful career.

These included working at Aberdeen Fish Market with Allan and Dey, as well as at Aberdeen Market Coldstores.

He was employed by Aberdeen City Council, where he was a playing field groundsman at Hazlehead, Kaimhill and Northfield.

And he was then employed by Robert Gordon’s College, serving as head groundsman at their Seafield playing fields for 23 years.

His last job was as a solicitor’s runner with Burnett and Reid, a role he only retired from at the age of 80.

Family ‘couldn’t have been better’

Despite that successful career, his proudest moment is the family he nurtured.

He has four daughters, Jill, Lorraine, Kay and Maureen, as well as four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

“They couldn’t have been better,” he proudly told The P&J.

“What a great family.

Having lived for 100 years, John said his big regret is not learning to drive a car.

He did sit his test twice, but failed both times – the second time for not giving a cyclist enough space.

John did drive a tractor when growing up on farms in his younger years.

Among John’s hobbies was gardening – which he would do for family and friends – and greyhound and horse racing.

And to this day, he still bets on the horse racing each day, something he has done since he was 16 or 17.

“I like to have a good look (at the odds),” he said.

‘Good malt whisky and hard work’

As well as this, he enjoys a small dram of malt and listening to bothy ballads.

“Good malt whisky and hard work” are what he says has been the key to his long life.

And his advice to the world is simple.

“Be good and kind and enjoy a dram.”

As well as his party, he will be receiving a letter from the King to celebrate his day.

“You’d be lucky if I read it,” he said.

“I’ve got no time for the Royals.”