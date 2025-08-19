Aberdeen man celebrates 100th birthday and credits family for long life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen man celebrates 100th birthday and credits family for long life

John Adamson celebrated his centenary today.

By Chris Cromar
John Adamson turned 100 today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

On the day of his 100th birthday, an Aberdeen man has said the key to a fruitful long life is having a “great family” by his side.

John Adamson, who is a resident at Renaissance Care’s Cranford Care Home, celebrated his centenary with his family and friends at Aberdeenshire Cricket Club.

Even though he feels “too bloody old”, John said that “life’s been good to me”.

John has had a fruitful life. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Born in Banff, he married Edith – who passed away in 2019 – at Triple Kirks in Aberdeen in 1952.

The pair enjoyed a four-night stay at the Burnett Arms in Kemnay for their honeymoon.

As a youngster, he was brought up in Fordyce and moved all over the Buchan and Mearns area, as his father was a farm labourer.

He was one of seven children and attended school at Portsoy and Laurencekirk.

‘We had a really happy family life’

“We had a really happy family life,” he said, remembering how his father used to entertain them by playing music.

After completing education, John became a builder’s labourer at 13-years-old.

Between the ages of 18 and 22 he served in the Royal Navy, which saw him deployed in the Second World War.

John Adamson and his daughters.
John with his daughters Maureen Adamson, Jill Morrison, Kay Bellshaw and Loraine Skinner. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

He was always a hard worker.

Or as John says: “I didn’t mind working, as long as I was paid for it.”

He had a number of roles during a long and successful career.

These included working at Aberdeen Fish Market with Allan and Dey, as well as at Aberdeen Market Coldstores.

He was employed by Aberdeen City Council, where he was a playing field groundsman at Hazlehead, Kaimhill and Northfield.

And he was then employed by Robert Gordon’s College, serving as head groundsman at their Seafield playing fields for 23 years.

His last job was as a solicitor’s runner with Burnett and Reid, a role he only retired from at the age of 80.

Family ‘couldn’t have been better’

Despite that successful career, his proudest moment is the family he nurtured.

He has four daughters, Jill, Lorraine, Kay and Maureen, as well as four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

“They couldn’t have been better,” he proudly told The P&J.

“What a great family.

Hazel Cameron, John Adamson and David Cameron.
The lord and lady Provost attended John’s 100th birthday celebrations. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Having lived for 100 years, John said his big regret is not learning to drive a car.

He did sit his test twice, but failed both times – the second time for not giving a cyclist enough space.

John did drive a tractor when growing up on farms in his younger years.

Among John’s hobbies was gardening – which he would do for family and friends – and greyhound and horse racing.

And to this day, he still bets on the horse racing each day, something he has done since he was 16 or 17.

“I like to have a good look (at the odds),” he said.

‘Good malt whisky and hard work’

As well as this, he enjoys a small dram of malt and listening to bothy ballads.

“Good malt whisky and hard work” are what he says has been the key to his long life.

And his advice to the world is simple.

“Be good and kind and enjoy a dram.”

As well as his party, he will be receiving a letter from the King to celebrate his day.

“You’d be lucky if I read it,” he said.

“I’ve got no time for the Royals.”

Conversation