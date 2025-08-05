Storm Floris heroes: Meet the Fraserburgh firm that worked all night to clear the north-east’s roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Floris heroes: Meet the Fraserburgh firm that worked all night to clear the north-east’s roads

DSBM travelled across the north-east clearing debris from Storm Floris on Monday night.

By Shanay Taylor
The DSBM team cleared a huge amount of storm debris from north-east roads. Image Dylan Masson.
Roads across the north-east were choked by fallen trees and debris after Storm Floris swept across the region on Monday.

But come Tuesday morning, many routes were open to motorists – thanks to the efforts of a Fraserburgh firm and its workforce.

Engineers, members of the public and council and emergency teams were all part of the efforts to get the north-east moving again.

And they had a huge helping hand from the team at DSBM, which has received widespread praise for its efforts to clear roads and restore access to communities.

When the storm hit, many residents were left stranded as major roads became impassable due to debris.

Fraserburgh-based DSBM – which typically deals with car recovery and transport – rose to the challenge.

Its staff worked tirelessly through the night to clear fallen trees from essential roadways.

‘We really put our hands out to help’

The owner of DSBM, Dylan Masson, spoke to The Press and Journal to express his pride at his teams response.

The 24-year-old said: “It was a real team effort.

“We always try to help with stuff happening around us, especially in the case of disasters, we really put our hands out to help as much people as we can.”

DSBM had three teams working until 5am on Tuesday as they travelled across Aberdeenshire making sure key routes were safe and open for the morning commute.

Dylan Masson founded DSBM in 2020. Image: Dylan Masson.

Mr Masson said: “The road to Strichen was quite bad.

“We were there for around four hours clearing the road.

“It was a really busy night.”

His crew made it their mission to clear as many roads as possible.

“The conditions were windy with a little bit of rain,” Mr Masson said.

“But most of my team come from farming backgrounds, so it’s nothing they aren’t used to.”

If you live in any of these areas, there’s a good chance the DSBM team played a part in clearing debris.

Strichen – New Deer
St. Combs (backroads)
Rathan
Turriff
Banff Road
Maud
Peterhead
Crimond
Fraserburgh
Mintlaw
New Pitsligo
Longside
Rosehearty
Cairnbulg
Inverallochy

And it has not gone unnoticed, as residents have been vocal in their appreciation for the company’s efforts.

Many took to social media to express their gratitude.

A fallen tree on the back road to Strichen.
The company’s clean-up operation took all night. Image: Dylan Masson.

Elaine Mair wrote: “Wow. Amazing work behind the scene guys. Thanks DSBM.”

And Carol Meres commented: “Thank you everyone. You’re all stars. Appreciate your time and effort.”

Frances Scott, meanwhile wrote: “Brilliant response to the needs of our communities. Thanks.”

There were also thanks from local councillors – among them Fraserburgh and District councillor James Adams.

‘We do a lot of our local community’

The Fraserburgh based company provided their services at no cost, driven by their desire to support their local community.

Mr Masson added: “We are a small company and have only been in business for five years.

“We started back in Covid when we did a lot of helping getting emergency stuff to people who needed it.

“We just want to do our bit for our local community.”

The company stayed out until 5am clearing debris. Image: Dylan Masson.

Conversation