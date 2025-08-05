Storm Floris heroes: Meet the Fraserburgh firm that worked all night to clear the north-east’s roads

Roads across the north-east were choked by fallen trees and debris after Storm Floris swept across the region on Monday.

But come Tuesday morning, many routes were open to motorists – thanks to the efforts of a Fraserburgh firm and its workforce.

Engineers, members of the public and council and emergency teams were all part of the efforts to get the north-east moving again.

And they had a huge helping hand from the team at DSBM, which has received widespread praise for its efforts to clear roads and restore access to communities.

When the storm hit, many residents were left stranded as major roads became impassable due to debris.

Fraserburgh-based DSBM – which typically deals with car recovery and transport – rose to the challenge.

Its staff worked tirelessly through the night to clear fallen trees from essential roadways.

‘We really put our hands out to help’

The owner of DSBM, Dylan Masson, spoke to The Press and Journal to express his pride at his teams response.

The 24-year-old said: “It was a real team effort.

“We always try to help with stuff happening around us, especially in the case of disasters, we really put our hands out to help as much people as we can.”

DSBM had three teams working until 5am on Tuesday as they travelled across Aberdeenshire making sure key routes were safe and open for the morning commute.

Mr Masson said: “The road to Strichen was quite bad.

“We were there for around four hours clearing the road.

“It was a really busy night.”

His crew made it their mission to clear as many roads as possible.

“The conditions were windy with a little bit of rain,” Mr Masson said.

“But most of my team come from farming backgrounds, so it’s nothing they aren’t used to.”

If you live in any of these areas, there’s a good chance the DSBM team played a part in clearing debris.

Strichen – New Deer

St. Combs (backroads)

Rathan

Turriff

Banff Road

Maud

Peterhead

Crimond

Fraserburgh

Mintlaw

New Pitsligo

Longside

Rosehearty

Cairnbulg

Inverallochy

And it has not gone unnoticed, as residents have been vocal in their appreciation for the company’s efforts.

Many took to social media to express their gratitude.

Elaine Mair wrote: “Wow. Amazing work behind the scene guys. Thanks DSBM.”

And Carol Meres commented: “Thank you everyone. You’re all stars. Appreciate your time and effort.”

Frances Scott, meanwhile wrote: “Brilliant response to the needs of our communities. Thanks.”

There were also thanks from local councillors – among them Fraserburgh and District councillor James Adams.

‘We do a lot of our local community’

The Fraserburgh based company provided their services at no cost, driven by their desire to support their local community.

Mr Masson added: “We are a small company and have only been in business for five years.

“We started back in Covid when we did a lot of helping getting emergency stuff to people who needed it.

“We just want to do our bit for our local community.”