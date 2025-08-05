‘I could have been killed’: Inverness tyre fitter has stunning escape after tree crashes onto van during Storm Floris

An Inverness mum says she is grateful to be alive after a tree crushed her van during Storm Floris.

Keighly Jessica Perry was driving through Lentran, to the west of the city and just 20 minutes from home, when the tree crashed down.

Branches smashed through her van’s windscreen, leaving the mum of two shaken and showered in glass, but somehow otherwise unhurt.

Keighly, who owns mobile tyre-fitting business Miss Fits, was heading to a job in Kiltarlity when the storm hit.

She said: “The tree just fell straight onto the van. There were two holes piercing the windscreen and I was covered in glass.

“There was no wind when I set off, but as I got towards Kiltarlity it got wild.

“I turned to go home and then on my way back the tree fell.

“It happened really quickly.

“It was a huge initial shock.”

The tree landed on the top of Keighly’s van, with several branches smashing through the roof and piercing the windscreen – narrowly missing her.

She said: “That tree could have killed me. It was mental.”

Shocked and covered in glass, Keighly managed to get out of the car and stood outside in the howling wind until a friend from the AA arrived.

They helped her move the van, which was blocking the road.

She said: “When I finally had a chance to just look at the damage, I couldn’t believe it.

“If it had landed just slightly lower and gone fully through the windscreen I’m sure I would have been dead.”

‘Mum, you could have died’

Keighly said the van has been damaged extensively, both inside and out, and most likely will be written off.

It is just six months since she bought the vehicle for her growing business.

She said: “It’s a bit of a nightmare for the business.

“I do have another employee, but it will still be a huge loss for our earnings while the van is not on the road.

“It is quite stressful, but the main thing is that I’m still here.”

Keighly was on speakerphone to her 15-year-old son Harvey during the accident and said the teenager was shocked by the sound of the wreck.

“He heard the massive crash from the tree,” she said.

“This morning he said to me ‘Mum, you could have died’.

“He’s right – but I don’t think I really realised until then.”

The weather has also been disruptive for Harvey, who is waiting for his exam results.

They were delayed because of the weather.

Despite the shock and stress of the accident, Keighly said: “I am mostly just thankful to be here.

“The business will resume as normal and bounce back and I’m okay. It could have been much worse.

“I posted a video on Facebook after the accident.

“People kept asking how I could smile after just escaping the car but that’s just how I am.

“I just get on with things and I just feel so lucky to be alive.”

