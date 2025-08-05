‘I could have been killed’: Inverness tyre fitter has stunning escape after tree crashes onto van during Storm Floris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I could have been killed’: Inverness tyre fitter has stunning escape after tree crashes onto van during Storm Floris

Keighly Jessica Perry was almost home when the tree smashed through her van's windscreen. 

By Abbie Duncan
Keighly, to the left, and the windscreen of her damaged works van. it was pierced by branches after a tree crashed down on the roof.
Inverness mum of two Keighly Perry says she feels lucky to be alive after a tree crashed onto her works van. Images: Keighly Perry.

An Inverness mum says she is grateful to be alive after a tree crushed her van during Storm Floris.

Keighly Jessica Perry was driving through Lentran, to the west of the city and just 20 minutes from home, when the tree crashed down.

Branches smashed through her van’s windscreen, leaving the mum of two shaken and showered in glass, but somehow otherwise unhurt.

Keighly, who owns mobile tyre-fitting business Miss Fits, was heading to a job in Kiltarlity when the storm hit.

She said: “The tree just fell straight onto the van. There were two holes piercing the windscreen and I was covered in glass.

“There was no wind when I set off, but as I got towards Kiltarlity it got wild.

“I turned to go home and then on my way back the tree fell.

“It happened really quickly.

“It was a huge initial shock.”

 

Keighly, wearing an orange waterproof jacket, speaks to the camera.
Keighly was left shocked and showered in glass after the incident. Image: Keighly Perry

The tree landed on the top of Keighly’s van, with several branches smashing through the roof and piercing the windscreen – narrowly missing her.

She said: “That tree could have killed me. It was mental.”

Shocked and covered in glass, Keighly managed to get out of the car and stood outside in the howling wind until a friend from the AA arrived.

They helped her move the van, which was blocking the road.

She said: “When I finally had a chance to just look at the damage, I couldn’t believe it.

“If it had landed just slightly lower and gone fully through the windscreen I’m sure I would have been dead.”

‘Mum, you could have died’

Keighly said the van has been damaged extensively, both inside and out, and most likely will be written off.

It is just six months since she bought the vehicle for her growing business.

Damage to the van windscreen after a tree smashed into it.
The tree crashed down on the roof of the van, with branches piercing the windscreen. Image: Keighly Perry

She said: “It’s a bit of a nightmare for the business.

“I do have another employee, but it will still be a huge loss for our earnings while the van is not on the road.

“It is quite stressful, but the main thing is that I’m still here.”

Keighly was on speakerphone to her 15-year-old son Harvey during the accident and said the teenager was shocked by the sound of the wreck.

“He heard the massive crash from the tree,” she said.

“This morning he said to me ‘Mum, you could have died’.

“He’s right – but I don’t think I really realised until then.”

The weather has also been disruptive for Harvey, who is waiting for his exam results.

They were delayed because of the weather.

Despite the shock and stress of the accident, Keighly said: “I am mostly just thankful to be here.

“The business will resume as normal and bounce back and I’m okay. It could have been much worse.

Damage to the roof of the van after the tree fell on it
The crash was heard by Keighly’s 15-year-old son, who was on a speakerphone call with her when the incident happened. Image: Keighly Perry

“I posted a video on Facebook after the accident.

“People kept asking how I could smile after just escaping the car but that’s just how I am.

“I just get on with things and I just feel so lucky to be alive.”

