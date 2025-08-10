Weekend court roll – an inept Amazon raider and a schoolboy rapist

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Aberdeen man avoids jail after making threats to burn down barber shop

An Aberdeen offender who threatened to burn down a city centre barber shop has avoid prison.

Jamie Davidson, 29, had gone to get a haircut last month at a George Street barber shop but fell asleep in the chair, prompting his stylist to request he leave the premises.

Returning the following day, Davidson demanded to get his money back and made the threats.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court from custody, Davidson admitted behaving aggressively and in an abusive manner towards the man and of threatening to set fire to the VIP Barber shop.

Ex-military man assaulted bar manager and threatened police

An ex-serviceman assaulted a bar manager and threatened to slit a police officer’s throat, a court has heard.

Gordon Wilson had been asked to leave the Commercial Hotel on Alness’ High Street, but returned and attacked the bar manager.

When police traced him following the assault, he made the chilling threats.

Wilson, 35, appeared at Tain Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted charges of assault and threatening behaviour in relation to the incidents on April 27 last year.

Peterhead woman beat up partner and bit his face at Aden motor show

A woman who beat up her boyfriend at a north-east car show has been told to be on her best behaviour for the next six months.

Skylar Stewart appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court to admit to a single charge of assault against her partner.

The court heard her victim was battered on June 29 this year at Aden Country Park following their attendance at the North East Motor Show.

Stewart got angry because she was not given her bus pass to get back home.

Inept masked raider mistakenly targeted Amazon van in Boddam

A would-be robber from Liverpool’s “inept” attempt to target an Amazon delivery driver has been revealed in court.

Ryan Skelhorn and his accomplices donned balaclavas and slashed the delivery van’s tyres before discovering they had the wrong man.

Peterhead Sheriff Court was told one of the criminals apologised to their victim before making a swift retreat from the scene in Boddam.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister said the incident happened on December 10 three years ago.

Convicted Inverness killer diagnosed with rare cancer and has just months to live

A notorious Inverness killer has just months to live after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, a court has heard.

Alan Dewar is serving a life sentence for the murder of Inverness 17-year-old Joshua Mitchell in 2007.

But he could be released next month “on compassionate grounds” after being diagnosed with brain and spinal cancer.

The 35-year-old’s medical matters were discussed at Perth Sheriff Court, where he was due to stand trial for stalking two women and making threats against them while serving time at the city’s jail.

‘Easily irritated’ Mintlaw motorist handed roads ban for drug-driving

A drug-driver from Mintlaw who police noted as being “easily irritated” has been banned from the roads for drug driving.

Briony Garden, 31, appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where she admitted to a single charge of driving over the cannabis limit.

The court heard Garden registered a reading of 4.2 microgrammes of the drug per litre of blood when police collared her. The legal limit is just 2 microgrammes.

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told the court that Garden came to the attention of police shortly after 9am in the Chevron Crescent area of Peterhead on January 16 this year.

Prolific Aberdeen thief caged after lifting Music Hall joiner’s wallet

A prolific criminal with more than 80 convictions has found himself back in jail after he stole a wallet from a joiner at Aberdeen’s Music Hall.

Alexander Murison appeared at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where he was sentenced for two thefts and for hurling abuse at police officers as they went about their jobs.

The court heard that the 44-year-old, who talked over the clerk as he was sent down for 202 days, had spent time behind bars every year since 1998.

Fiscal depute Ruaridh McAllister outlined Murison’s latest thefts.

Ellon woman avoids jail after being caught drink-driving TWICE in one weekend

An Ellon woman has avoided jail after being caught drink-driving TWICE in one weekend.

Lynne Hunter, 43, previously admitted the charges and appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing over the offences, which she committed in Ellon.

The first time – on Saturday July 5 – she was found to be more than twice the legal limit.

Just over 24 hours later, she was caught again and this time was more than four-and-a-half times over the limit.

Danger driver’s crash with motorbike led to woman losing lower leg

A woman lost part of her leg after she was thrown from a motorcycle when a dangerous driver pulled into its path.

Steven Scott, 44, failed to spot the brightly painted Harley Davidson, which was being ridden by the woman’s husband, with her as a pillion passenger.

He pulled from a junction into the motorbike’s path, causing a crash that was witnessed by the riders’ son and daughter, who were travelling behind in convoy.

A trial at Inverness Sheriff Court heard that the family had been part of the volunteer cleanup operation after the 2023 Thunder in the Glen motorcycle rally in Aviemore and were heading away from the event in the early afternoon of August 28 when the crash happened at the junction of the A938 and B9007.

‘Ferocious’ attempted murder on helpless 84-year-old Highland shop worker captured on CCTV

A shocked High Court judge watched lengthy CCTV footage of a brutal attack on an 84-year-old Highland shop worker and said it was one of the “most ferocious” attempted murders he had ever witnessed.

Drug-fuelled Richard Wilson, 28, rained at least 36 blows down on the helpless pensioner, then kicked and stamped on his head and body at least six times.

The brutal attack, at Bught Stores in Torvean Avenue, Inverness, only stopped when a brave female customer stepped in to protect the elderly man.

At the High Court in Inverness, Lord Colbeck commended the woman, who put herself in harm’s way to protect the injured man.

Fraserburgh man narrowly avoids jail after flashing firearm

A Fraserburgh man has been warned that he still faces going to jail after he flashed a firearm at another male in the port.

David Barclay, who celebrated as he walked free from the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court on Monday, had approached a man in Fraserburgh last year and lifted up his top to reveal a gun tucked into his waistband.

It would later be discovered that the weapon was an imitation firearm.

The two men would brawl before Barclay, whose address was given in court papers as Moray Road, made his escape.

Even God can’t save landlord from paying Inverness business rates, court rules

Council chiefs have won a key battle in a bid to stop companies claiming big tax discounts by calling on God.

Costa Coffee occupied a unit at 14 Inglis Street in Inverness for 24 years and then closed last August.

When the property became empty, the landlord, Bridgeport Estates, faced paying business rents without a tenant, but they found a solution.

Bridgeport did a deal with a firm named Room for Faith Ltd, letting out the unit to it for just £1 a year.

Jail for Inverness takeaway worker who made false asylum claim

A former takeaway worker who made a false asylum claim under an assumed identity has been jailed for 11 months.

Malaysian Tick Beng Lew lied to immigration officers, telling them he was a Chinese asylum seeker called Ming Liu.

When his deception was uncovered, he admitted to pretending to be Chinese because he was certain he would be returned to Malaysia if discovered by immigration.

He believed a Chinese national would have a “50/50” chance of staying in the UK.

Man spared jail after pool cue assault in Inverness pub

A man who launched a pool cue attack that left a pubgoer permanently disfigured has been spared jail.

Richard Shewan snapped his weapon in half before hitting a man on the head during the attack at the Nip Inn in Merkinch.

The victim was left with a cut that needed 12 stitches and a permanent dent in his head, Inverness Sheriff Court was told.

Shewan 51, appeared before Sheriff David Harvie for sentencing, having previously admitted a charge of assault to severe injury, permanent impairment and permanent disfigurement in relation to the incident on August 24 last year.

Peterhead murderer handed more time behind bars

A convicted murderer will spend more time behind bars after he was convicted of breaching prison rules.

Gary Crossan was locked up for at least 14 years in 2017, when he was found guilty of the brutal murder of his supposed friend over a money debt.

Malcolm Wright, an army veteran, lay suffering for 12 hours before Crossan decided to call for an ambulance. He would die of his injuries in hospital five days later.

And on Monday, Crossan was again back on court rolls – this time for breaking prisoner guidelines and having a mobile phone in his cell.

Man crashed car into front of Peterhead house then went to pub for drinks

A man who drove a car into the front of a Peterhead house and then ran away to a local pub to sink drinks has been told to get a job to help pay his penalty – or face jail.

Sean Boal was five times over the legal alcohol limit when he crashed a blue Volvo into the St Andrews Street home on August 25 last year.

The 38-year-old then ran from the scene to a local pub, where he was collared by police while enjoying more drinks.

At Peterhead Sheriff Court on Wednesday, he was banned from the roads for five years and fined £2,000 for his “escapade”.

Oban thief who spent pensioner’s cash on booze sentenced in court

A rogue trader who took £200 from an 85-year-old man for roof repairs spent the money on alcohol, Oban Sheriff Court was told.

James McMillan, 49, who is currently of no fixed abode, was told by the pensioner’s neighbour “not to come back”, and the outstanding money was not returned to the man.

McMillan had taken £700 in cash from the pensioner, who lives on Loch Awe side, to carry out repairs at his home.

The money was taken between September 21 and 23, 2023.

Inverness knife attacker fled scene on bike

An Inverness knife attacker stabbed a man in the neck in a potentially life-threatening assault before fleeing the scene on a bicycle, a court heard today.

Mark McDonald, 48, struck out at John MacKay with the weapon after an argument broke out between the men at the victim’s flat in Inverness.

After his attacker fled, Mr MacKay made his way out of the flat and was heard to say: “I am going to die”.

The stabbing victim was taken to Raigmore Hospital, in Inverness, and found to have sustained a puncture wound to the right side of his neck.

Fraserburgh man jailed for rape of woman at Peterhead address

A Fraserburgh rapist has been jailed for seven years following a trial at Aberdeen’s High Court.

John Dellow, 38, was found guilty of one charge of rape following a six-day trial in June this year.

He was also convicted of assaulting and injuring a teenage girl at an address in Peterhead by brandishing a hammer at her and seizing her by the hair.

The jury found Dellow guilty by a majority for both offences and further charges of indecently communicating with a teen. Three alleged sexual assaults on girls were found to be not proven by majority.

Forres pair appear in court accused of embezzling £41,000

A Forres couple have appeared in court charged with embezzling tens of thousands of pounds from an 86-year-old man.

Morag and Donald Kennedy are accused of taking just over £41,000 from William Fraser between April 2021 and February 2023.

Both deny the embezzlement charge, which alleges that the money was taken while the couple were responsible for looking after the interests of Mr Fraser, who has since passed away.

Donald Kennedy, 58, appeared from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court, where he was joined in the dock by Morag, 57, for the duration of the hearing.

Oban drug driver 16 times over limit caught after acting nervously at police stop

A drug driver from Oban was busted after appearing anxious during a roadside check.

Second-time offender Malcolm McCulloch, 44, pled guilty at Oban Sheriff Court on Wednesday to driving while 16 times over the drug-driving limit.

The court heard that at around 4.50pm on January 28, a police constable carried out an automatic number plate check after he spotted a silver Touran driving on Rockfield Road.

It flagged up the vehicle, and the officer decided to undertake a routine roadside check.

Macduff drunk driver who caused horror smash pleads guilty

A convicted drug-driver who caused a horror smash in a north-east town has pleaded guilty to injuring three teenagers.

Arran Paterson, 19, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today where he lodged guilty pleas to three driving offences, which included permanently disfiguring his three passengers by dangerous driving, drink-driving, and driving without insurance.

His crimes came to attention on September 8 last year, when aspiring footballer Adam Golebiewski – a passenger in Paterson’s Audi A5 – lost his legs.

Fellow passengers Lilly Lister and Curtis West were also injured in the collision.

Inverness biker drove dangerously in bid to evade police

An Inverness motorcyclist tried to evade police by driving the wrong way round a roundabout and on a public footpath.

Roman Bowie, who was not insured to ride the bike, made off when he spotted officers on Culduthel Road.

He drove over the speed limit and failed to stop for traffic calming measures and a pedestrian crossing.

Bowie, 30, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit dangerous driving and driving without insurance on January 17 of this year.

Oban plasterer had ‘complete blackout’ after drunkenly entering strangers’ house

A drunk Oban man who wandered into a stranger’s home and told the shocked residents he was “living the dream” has been ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

Mark Petrie, 42, had just returned from a two-week plastering job on Islay, where he’d been earning good money.

He began drinking on the ferry back to the mainland, then carried on at a pub in Tarbert after getting off the bus.

Later, he paid for a taxi to take him on the 50-mile journey home to Oban.

Elgin rapist was 13-year-old schoolboy when he carried out first sex crime

A rapist who began committing sex crimes as a 13-year-old schoolboy was jailed for nine years today after preying on a younger child and an adult woman.

William Mackay targeted a girl when she aged only 11 and subjected her to repeated abuse before later attacking and raping her at a caravan.

Mackay, 61, went on to subject a woman to repeated rapes during which he pulled her hair, pinned her down and struggled with her.

A judge told Mackay as he sentenced him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “You have a bad criminal record.”

