News

Hebridean Baker to star in new BBC travel food show on the Nordic Islands

'Hebridean Baker: Nordic Islands' will premiere on BBC Alba and iPlayer this Autumn.

By Jamie Sinclair
Lewis born Coinneach MacLeod has been travelling the Nordic Islands. Image: Grace Hopkins.
The Hebridean Baker is to star in a new BBC travel cooking show focusing on the Nordic Islands.

Coinneach MacLeod will present “Hebridean Baker: Nordic Islands” this Autumn.

The international best-selling cookbook author swapped the Scottish islands for a Nordic foodie adventure.

From joining the crew on an Arctic fishing boat to baking cakes fit for a princess in the Baltic, the series follows his travels to some of Europe’s most breathtaking islands.

The show is filmed on location on the stunning Lofoten archipelago, the Faroe Islands, Gotland and Bornholm.

Donned in his knitted jumpers and signature yellow wellies, he samples Arctic cod, fermented mutton, Danish pastries, Viking ale, and much more.

From the village of Cromore on the south-east coast of Lewis, Coinneach rose to international fame after a series of viral TikToks.

He said of the show: “This series has been a dream come true.

“I’ve always believed food connects us and I’ve been welcomed into kitchens, farms and cafés across the north.”

The Hebridean Baker, Coinneach MacLeod. Image: Grace Hopkins.

Hebridean Baker to star in new BBC show

The four-part series will be released in two versions: a Gaelic-language edition airing exclusively on BBC ALBA and an English-language version on BBC iPlayer.

Coinneach said: “Meeting incredible bakers, fishermen and storytellers whose passion for their island, culture and cuisine has been inspiring.

“It’s been a joy to explore and share those connections.”

Margaret Cameron, director of content at MG ALBA, said: “Coinneach brings a unique warmth and authenticity to the screen.

“It is more than a foodie series. It’s a celebration of island life and the threads connecting communities across oceans.”

Series producer Julie McCrone described the show as “a celebration of food, identity and island life”.

“We’re proud to share these inspiring stories with audiences both at home and around the world,” she added.

