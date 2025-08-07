Aberdeen Tall Ships: What should we do next to capitalise on huge success?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Tall Ships: What should we do next to capitalise on huge success?

The city gained a massive boost from the visit of the majestic vessels, but can the city use it as a launching off point for more international events?

Crowds at Pocra Quay and Aberdeen beach
Crowds at Pocra Quay and Aberdeen beach as they wave off the Tall Ships. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Neil Drysdale

Nobody who attended the Aberdeen Tall Ships extravaganza last month will ever forget the experience.

The sight of the majestic vessels, the city centre packed with hundreds of thousands of visitors, the thrill of live concerts with Deacon Blue and Kaiser Chiefs and the sheer joy of granite and glamour coming together in a magnificent bond created a tangible success story.

But what now?

As we approach the end of a summer where Union Street was crowded with 100,000 people celebrating the Dons’ Scottish Cup victory and around 400,00o members of the public revelling in the Tall Ships, what’s next on the schedule for the Granite City?

‘Could we get Aberdeen Tall Ships back by 2029?’

Adrian Watson, the chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, appreciates that these large-scale events can’t be organised overnight.

It was four years ago that he originally approached Sail Training International, who run the Tall Ships, and the wheels were set in motion.

A policing strategy was carried out after two years of planning. Image: DC Thomson.

He told me this week he hopes they will return to the city and possibly as early as 2029.

But he’s enough of a realist to understand how quickly the momentum can fade away.

So he wants Aberdeen to toot its horn as loudly as some of the ships which sailed into the port of Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson is pressing for bus gate compromise. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson wants the city to have big ideas. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Above all, he is keen that the decision-making isn’t left to “the usual suspects” in council chambers and in front of slide-show presentations.

In his mind, there is no reason why young people can’t be encouraged to devise their own ideas and build on Aberdeen’s festival reputation.

The grumblers will always moan about the costs of staging an event or the outlay in bringing art and culture to the city, but, as he observed, they’ve gone quiet lately.

Football and rallying are in the mix

Aberdeen FC’s chairman, Dave Cormack, and chief executive, Alan Burrows, have raised the possibility of hosting an international youth football tournament in Aberdeen and even bidding for matches at the 2035 Women’s World Cup across the UK.

Aberdeen City Council is also revving up to bring the World Rally Championships to the north-east for the first time – with an official bid being proposed for 2027 to 2029.

The event would be headquartered at P&J Live, with a series of high-octane stages organised across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Aberdeen FC chief executive Alan Burrows is urging the council to "begin a more constructive and collaborative dialogue"
Dons chief executive Alan Burrows wants the club involved in the Women’s World Cup. Image: Stephen Dobson.

Mr Watson said: “That level of ambition is exactly what we should be looking for and I’ve already been impressed with some of the ideas which have been suggested.

“It has been an excellent summer so far and I can tell that people want to kick on, but we need as wide a collaborative effort as possible.

“We do want to being back the Tall Ships, but we can’t wait 20-odd years this time and we have already met with the Port of Aberdeen, who were fantastic during the event.

Football and footfall go together

“As for bringing major football to the city, why not? A European youth competition for boys and girls would be huge and if you’re bringing the youngsters and their mums and dads into the city, Aberdeen Inspired would be 100% behind the idea.

Thousands of fans watched Kaiser Chiefs at Peterson’s Yard in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“A tournament, based around the beach and the city area has plenty of obvious merits: attracting families, filling the hotels, helping the hospitality sector, and inspiring kids.

Other cities have big music festivals

“The same could be done with music. The concerts at Peterson’s Yard were a fantastic success and many who attended also visited bars, restaurants and hotels in the city.

“A major music festival could be something we develop to add to the events which already take place at Hazlehead Park and the P&J Live.”

Deacon Blue were among the star acts to feature at the Tall Ships festival. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There are a variety of areas in which Aberdeen could promote itself. After all, as the oil capital of Europe, with a cosmopolitan population, why don’t we talk more about the city’s expertise in science and technology?

Bryan Snelling, the chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, supports that opinion. And he told the Press & Journal about his vision for a new initiative.

A festifal of renewable energy?

He said: “An Aberdeen Renewable Energy Festival could be a fun, inclusive celebration with the potential to highlight the city’s role in sustainability and net zero innovation.

“Designed to be a public-engagement extravaganza, this family-friendly festival could appeal to a wide mix of people, from local residents, universities, business owners and anyone with an interest in the environment as well as the energy industry.

Aberdeen has a history as being a city which is a trailblazer in the fields of science and technology.

“The format could be similar to SPECTRA [the annual festival of light in February], with different venues across the city hosting activities, exhibitions and workshops, creating a city-wide event with a buzz across a number of days/nights.

“It could be a great way to raise awareness about climate change, showcase Scotland’s energy transition, and help people better understand how they can get involved in building a greener future especially in Aberdeen.

“With interactive exhibits/models, creative workshops, talks and hands-on activities, the festival could bring sustainability and renewable energy practices to life.

“On top of that, the festival could help boost the local economy and build stronger connections between communities, businesses and organisations across the city.”

The SPECTRA festival has attracted thousands of people to Aberdeen city centre in recent years. Pic: Kath Flannery.

It doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes, let alone Mr Watson, to deduce that Aberdeen often takes its talented people and cultural beacons for granted.

But, as we gaze into the future, there are a multitude of different ways to showcase the city and attract a regular flow of people to Union Street and the adjoining area.

‘Look at how much Nuart has evolved’

He said: “I didn’t come into this role with any baggage, and at the outset, street art wasn’t necessarily something I would have been passionate about.

“But Nuart has been a terrific venture, we got behind it from the start, it has gained so much backing and now it is one of the top six street art festivals in the world.

Nuart and Spectra.
Nuart is one of the most popular street art events in the world. Image: DC Thomson.

“For some reason, a few in the city are still sniffy about these things, but there is a huge skill set in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and we want to encourage that.

‘We need to ask the people’

“The Tall Ships should be a catalyst for us working more closely together and finding out what the public want in the city. We can’t dictate to them. We have to talk to them.

“Does what we do bring in the crowds? Is it fit for purpose? Or should we change it?

“We can’t answer these questions without going out and asking them.”

Pupils from local schools proudly sang the Tall Ships anthem. Pic: Aberdeen City Council.

Nobody doubts the impact of the Tall Ships. It was an almost unavoidable spectacle, a technicolour treat even on a grey weekend in the north east.

The trick now is to add to the festival package, not just repeat the same experience.

It might occasionally seem that people in power pay lip service in listening to locals.

But Adrian Watson spelled out the message: “We really want to hear from you.

“I love Aberdeen and so do many other people. We should all be working together.”

What do you think Aberdeen needs next to capture that Tall Ships magic? Let us know in the comments below

