Aberdeen Tall Ships: What should we do next to capitalise on huge success?

Nobody who attended the Aberdeen Tall Ships extravaganza last month will ever forget the experience.

The sight of the majestic vessels, the city centre packed with hundreds of thousands of visitors, the thrill of live concerts with Deacon Blue and Kaiser Chiefs and the sheer joy of granite and glamour coming together in a magnificent bond created a tangible success story.

But what now?

As we approach the end of a summer where Union Street was crowded with 100,000 people celebrating the Dons’ Scottish Cup victory and around 400,00o members of the public revelling in the Tall Ships, what’s next on the schedule for the Granite City?

‘Could we get Aberdeen Tall Ships back by 2029?’

Adrian Watson, the chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, appreciates that these large-scale events can’t be organised overnight.

It was four years ago that he originally approached Sail Training International, who run the Tall Ships, and the wheels were set in motion.

He told me this week he hopes they will return to the city and possibly as early as 2029.

But he’s enough of a realist to understand how quickly the momentum can fade away.

So he wants Aberdeen to toot its horn as loudly as some of the ships which sailed into the port of Aberdeen.

Above all, he is keen that the decision-making isn’t left to “the usual suspects” in council chambers and in front of slide-show presentations.

In his mind, there is no reason why young people can’t be encouraged to devise their own ideas and build on Aberdeen’s festival reputation.

The grumblers will always moan about the costs of staging an event or the outlay in bringing art and culture to the city, but, as he observed, they’ve gone quiet lately.

Football and rallying are in the mix

Aberdeen FC’s chairman, Dave Cormack, and chief executive, Alan Burrows, have raised the possibility of hosting an international youth football tournament in Aberdeen and even bidding for matches at the 2035 Women’s World Cup across the UK.

Aberdeen City Council is also revving up to bring the World Rally Championships to the north-east for the first time – with an official bid being proposed for 2027 to 2029.

The event would be headquartered at P&J Live, with a series of high-octane stages organised across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.

Mr Watson said: “That level of ambition is exactly what we should be looking for and I’ve already been impressed with some of the ideas which have been suggested.

“It has been an excellent summer so far and I can tell that people want to kick on, but we need as wide a collaborative effort as possible.

“We do want to being back the Tall Ships, but we can’t wait 20-odd years this time and we have already met with the Port of Aberdeen, who were fantastic during the event.

Football and footfall go together

“As for bringing major football to the city, why not? A European youth competition for boys and girls would be huge and if you’re bringing the youngsters and their mums and dads into the city, Aberdeen Inspired would be 100% behind the idea.

“A tournament, based around the beach and the city area has plenty of obvious merits: attracting families, filling the hotels, helping the hospitality sector, and inspiring kids.

Other cities have big music festivals

“The same could be done with music. The concerts at Peterson’s Yard were a fantastic success and many who attended also visited bars, restaurants and hotels in the city.

“A major music festival could be something we develop to add to the events which already take place at Hazlehead Park and the P&J Live.”

There are a variety of areas in which Aberdeen could promote itself. After all, as the oil capital of Europe, with a cosmopolitan population, why don’t we talk more about the city’s expertise in science and technology?

Bryan Snelling, the chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, supports that opinion. And he told the Press & Journal about his vision for a new initiative.

A festifal of renewable energy?

He said: “An Aberdeen Renewable Energy Festival could be a fun, inclusive celebration with the potential to highlight the city’s role in sustainability and net zero innovation.

“Designed to be a public-engagement extravaganza, this family-friendly festival could appeal to a wide mix of people, from local residents, universities, business owners and anyone with an interest in the environment as well as the energy industry.

“The format could be similar to SPECTRA [the annual festival of light in February], with different venues across the city hosting activities, exhibitions and workshops, creating a city-wide event with a buzz across a number of days/nights.

“It could be a great way to raise awareness about climate change, showcase Scotland’s energy transition, and help people better understand how they can get involved in building a greener future especially in Aberdeen.

“With interactive exhibits/models, creative workshops, talks and hands-on activities, the festival could bring sustainability and renewable energy practices to life.

“On top of that, the festival could help boost the local economy and build stronger connections between communities, businesses and organisations across the city.”

It doesn’t take Sherlock Holmes, let alone Mr Watson, to deduce that Aberdeen often takes its talented people and cultural beacons for granted.

But, as we gaze into the future, there are a multitude of different ways to showcase the city and attract a regular flow of people to Union Street and the adjoining area.

‘Look at how much Nuart has evolved’

He said: “I didn’t come into this role with any baggage, and at the outset, street art wasn’t necessarily something I would have been passionate about.

“But Nuart has been a terrific venture, we got behind it from the start, it has gained so much backing and now it is one of the top six street art festivals in the world.

“For some reason, a few in the city are still sniffy about these things, but there is a huge skill set in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire and we want to encourage that.

‘We need to ask the people’

“The Tall Ships should be a catalyst for us working more closely together and finding out what the public want in the city. We can’t dictate to them. We have to talk to them.

“Does what we do bring in the crowds? Is it fit for purpose? Or should we change it?

“We can’t answer these questions without going out and asking them.”

Nobody doubts the impact of the Tall Ships. It was an almost unavoidable spectacle, a technicolour treat even on a grey weekend in the north east.

The trick now is to add to the festival package, not just repeat the same experience.

It might occasionally seem that people in power pay lip service in listening to locals.

But Adrian Watson spelled out the message: “We really want to hear from you.

“I love Aberdeen and so do many other people. We should all be working together.”

