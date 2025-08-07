Gallery: Crowds enjoy spectacle and tradition at the Black Isle Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Crowds enjoy spectacle and tradition at the Black Isle Show

Thousands attended the Black Isle Show in Muir of Ord, enjoying livestock displays, stunt shows, heavy horses and local produce at one of Scotland’s biggest agricultural events.

Man in tweed leads a grey Highland pony in a show ring during the Heavy Horse Turnout Championship at the Black Isle Show.
A handler leads a Highland pony around the show ring during judging at the Black Isle Show’s prestigious Heavy Horse Turnout Championship.
By Mark Asquith & Jason Hedges

Thousands turned out to enjoy the fun of the Black Isle Show in Muir of Ord on Thursday August 7.

As one of Scotland’s biggest agricultural events, the show featured livestock judging and vintage tractor parades, plus flower and dog shows, food and craft stalls and a charity tractor push.

The event featured a thrilling stunt show with high-flying motorbike jumps and pyrotechnics, as well as the stunning return of the Heavy Horse Turnout Championship.

Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture all the action.

Smiling boy and girl sitting inside the metal hub of a large Trelleborg tractor wheel at the Black Isle Show.
Two young visitors find the perfect photo spot inside a giant tractor wheel at the Black Isle Show.
Two older men examine a vintage blue tractor at the Black Isle Show, surrounded by other visitors and classic machinery.
Visitors admire vintage tractors on display at the Black Isle Show, sharing memories and mechanical knowledge with fellow enthusiasts.
Father lifts young boy to gently pet a Clydesdale horse over a metal barrier at the Black Isle Show, surrounded by crowds and tents.
A young visitor gets a hands-on introduction to the gentle giants of the Black Isle Show, with a little helping hand.
Brown and white collie lying on grass under a chair and between people’s legs at the Black Isle Show, looking towards the camera.
Taking a quiet moment, a collie rests in the shade beneath its owner’s chair at the busy Black Isle Show.
Children in riding gear lead Shetland ponies around the show ring during a pony judging event at the Black Isle Show.
Young handlers lead Shetland ponies in the show ring at the Black Isle Show, showcasing skill and tradition on Thursday afternoon.
Man carefully grooming a black bull using a brush and phone as a mirror ahead of livestock judging at the Black Isle Show.
All in the prep – a handler grooms his prize bull ahead of judging at the Black Isle Show.
Stunt rider balancing on two wheels of a quad bike during a performance at the Black Isle Show, with a crowd watching in the background.
Taking it to the next level – the stunt rider wowed the crowd with quad bike tricks at the Black Isle Show.
Group of five people, including a woman in a sunhat and young adults, smiling and holding ice cream cones in front of a Scottish ice cream van at the Black Isle Show.
A cool treat – ice cream and smiles were in good supply at the Black Isle Show.
Handler adjusts harnesses on four Clydesdale horses lined up beside a lorry, with two women watching near a show carriage at the Black Isle Show.
Final touches – a handler prepares a team of Clydesdales ahead of the Heavy Horse Turnout display at the Black Isle Show.
Several men shear sheep on a raised platform during a shearing competition, with judges and assistants observing at the Black Isle Show.
Shear skill on show – competitors take part in the sheep shearing contest at the Black Isle Show under the judges’ close watch.
Man in traditional tweed outfit holding a white Highland pony with harness at the Black Isle Show, with show tents and crowd in the background.
Dressed to impress – a handler proudly poses with his Highland pony in full show turnout at the Black Isle Show.
Freestyle motocross rider mid-air on a red dirt bike in front of a large crowd and banners at the Black Isle Show arena.
A stunt rider takes to the air during the thrilling freestyle motocross show, drawing gasps from the Black Isle Show crowd.
Man in waistcoat holds a Shetland pony while another rears slightly with its mane flying during judging at the Black Isle Show.
A handler presents two lively Shetland ponies in the show ring at the Black Isle Show, with crowds watching from the stands.
Adults and children disembark from a red covered tractor trailer at the Black Isle Show, with one woman helping her sons to the ground.
Families step off the tractor trailer after a ride around the showground at the Black Isle Show in Muir of Ord.
Crowds of people walk through the funfair area at the Black Isle Show, with game stalls, rides and a Ferris wheel in the background.
Families enjoy the lively funfair at the Black Isle Show, with games, rides and bright colours drawing crowds on Thursday afternoon.
Woman in sunglasses holding a red first-place rosette next to a smiling black and white dog at the Black Isle Show dog show.
Winner of the day! A proud dog and handler show off their first-place rosette at the Black Isle Show dog competition.

