Gallery: Crowds enjoy spectacle and tradition at the Black Isle Show

Thousands turned out to enjoy the fun of the Black Isle Show in Muir of Ord on Thursday August 7.

As one of Scotland’s biggest agricultural events, the show featured livestock judging and vintage tractor parades, plus flower and dog shows, food and craft stalls and a charity tractor push.

The event featured a thrilling stunt show with high-flying motorbike jumps and pyrotechnics, as well as the stunning return of the Heavy Horse Turnout Championship.

Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture all the action.