News Gallery: Crowds enjoy spectacle and tradition at the Black Isle Show Thousands attended the Black Isle Show in Muir of Ord, enjoying livestock displays, stunt shows, heavy horses and local produce at one of Scotland's biggest agricultural events. A handler leads a Highland pony around the show ring during judging at the Black Isle Show's prestigious Heavy Horse Turnout Championship. By Mark Asquith & Jason Hedges August 7 2025, 7:04 pm August 7 2025, 7:04 pm Thousands turned out to enjoy the fun of the Black Isle Show in Muir of Ord on Thursday August 7. As one of Scotland's biggest agricultural events, the show featured livestock judging and vintage tractor parades, plus flower and dog shows, food and craft stalls and a charity tractor push. The event featured a thrilling stunt show with high-flying motorbike jumps and pyrotechnics, as well as the stunning return of the Heavy Horse Turnout Championship. Press and Journal photographer Jason Hedges was there to capture all the action. Two young visitors find the perfect photo spot inside a giant tractor wheel at the Black Isle Show. Visitors admire vintage tractors on display at the Black Isle Show, sharing memories and mechanical knowledge with fellow enthusiasts. A young visitor gets a hands-on introduction to the gentle giants of the Black Isle Show, with a little helping hand. Taking a quiet moment, a collie rests in the shade beneath its owner's chair at the busy Black Isle Show. Young handlers lead Shetland ponies in the show ring at the Black Isle Show, showcasing skill and tradition on Thursday afternoon. All in the prep – a handler grooms his prize bull ahead of judging at the Black Isle Show. Taking it to the next level – the stunt rider wowed the crowd with quad bike tricks at the Black Isle Show. A cool treat – ice cream and smiles were in good supply at the Black Isle Show. Final touches – a handler prepares a team of Clydesdales ahead of the Heavy Horse Turnout display at the Black Isle Show. Shear skill on show – competitors take part in the sheep shearing contest at the Black Isle Show under the judges' close watch. Dressed to impress – a handler proudly poses with his Highland pony in full show turnout at the Black Isle Show. A stunt rider takes to the air during the thrilling freestyle motocross show, drawing gasps from the Black Isle Show crowd. A handler presents two lively Shetland ponies in the show ring at the Black Isle Show, with crowds watching from the stands. Families step off the tractor trailer after a ride around the showground at the Black Isle Show in Muir of Ord. Families enjoy the lively funfair at the Black Isle Show, with games, rides and bright colours drawing crowds on Thursday afternoon. Winner of the day! A proud dog and handler show off their first-place rosette at the Black Isle Show dog competition.
