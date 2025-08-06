Gallery: Families jump into fun at Big Bounce 2025 in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Families jump into fun at Big Bounce 2025 in Aberdeen

Hundreds turned out to Big Bounce 2025 in Union Terrace Gardens, enjoying bouncy castles, local food stalls, face painting, family games and relaxed sessions.

A child on an inflatable slide.
Charlie House Big Bounce event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Darrell Benns

Hundreds turned out for the opening day of Charlie House’s Big Bounce 2025, which is taking place at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen, from Thursday 7 to Sunday 10 August.

The four-day child-friendly fundraising event saw families enjoying bouncy castles, inflatable slides, Human Hungry Hippos, plus face painting and so much more.

Visitors also enjoyed science activities from TechFest and the popular Gaming Experience Van for video game fans.

A dedicated Relaxed Big Bounce Session on Friday morning offered a calmer environment for children, young people and families with sensory or additional support needs.

The Big Bounce welcomed more than 6,000 people in 2024 and aimed to raise even more this year to help local children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Every penny raised boosts Charlie House’s accessible activities for the families they support.

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns went along on the opening day.
Three children on a bouncy castle.
Children on one of the many bouncy castles at the Charlie House Big Bounce event.
A little girl smiles as she emerges from an inflatable slide.
Slip slidin’ away on the fire engine themed inflatable slide.
A group of people with a little boy in front of the camera swinging a plastic golf club.
Families turned out to enjoy a day out in the sunshine.
Two children with ice cream.
Amelia and Maksymilian Mieczkowski cool down with some ice cream.
A crowd of children and adults in Union Terrace Gardens.
Families turn out to enjoy the event at Union Terrace Gardens.
Four children line up to throw balls at the basketball hoops.
Children have fun at the inflatable basketball hoops.
An aerial view of the Charlie House charity event.
Inflatable toys of all sorts at the Big Bounce event.
A dad and his daughter smile at the camera.
Colin and Imogen Gray are all smiles as they take time out from bouncing.
Two little girls with their faces painted on a giant inflatable.
Children smile as the enjoy a life-size Hungry Hippos game.
A little girl with inflatable balls in her hands.
A little girl gets ready to throw a ball in one game.
Children play at a giant Connect Four game.
Even the Connect Four game is giant-sized.
Children with facepaint on play in a giant soft play area.
Children have fun in the soft play area.
A little boy on an inflatable slide.
A wee boy is centre of attention on the inflatable slide.
The selection of inflatable toys and games at the Big Bounce event.
Plenty of fun at the Charlie House Big Bounce event.
A big bullseye with inflatable axes to throw which stick to velcro when they land.
There is even axe throwing on an inflatable bullseye.
Crowds of people queue up to get children's faces painted.
Big queues for the face painting and Tech fest fun.
An adult and children with ice cream and candy floss at the event.
The Cumming and Dean families at the Big Bounce event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A little girl with a plastic bow and arrow.
Olivia Archibald, 7, enjoying the archery.
One child climbs the stairs while the other slides back to the ground on the inflatable slide.
Children have fun on the inflatatble slide at the Big Bounce.
A little girl with her face painted as a butterfly and a foil balloon in the shape of a dolphin.
Holly Alexander, 5, with face paint and a dolphin balloon.
Two children with their faces painted throw inflatable axes.
Marley Robertson and Klayton Adams playing inflatable axe throwing.
A little boy runs with an inflatable dice.
Seven-year-old Nathan Shearer.
A family sits to have their picnic at giant letters spelling Aberdeen, with a little boy sitting inside the D.
The McCaig family have their picnic in front of the Aberdeen sign in Union Terrace Gardens.
A bigger child jumps high, impressing two youngsters on the bouncy castle.
Bouncy castles at Charlie House Big Bounce event.
A crowd of visitors to the charity event in Union Terrace Gardens.
Charlie House Big Bounce event at Union Terrace Gardens runs from Thursday 7 to Sunday 10 August 2025.

 

