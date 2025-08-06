News Gallery: Families jump into fun at Big Bounce 2025 in Aberdeen Hundreds turned out to Big Bounce 2025 in Union Terrace Gardens, enjoying bouncy castles, local food stalls, face painting, family games and relaxed sessions. Charlie House Big Bounce event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Katherine Ferries & Darrell Benns August 6 2025, 4:41 pm August 6 2025, 4:41 pm Share Gallery: Families jump into fun at Big Bounce 2025 in Aberdeen Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6822253/big-bounce-2025-aberdeen-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Hundreds turned out for the opening day of Charlie House’s Big Bounce 2025, which is taking place at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen, from Thursday 7 to Sunday 10 August. The four-day child-friendly fundraising event saw families enjoying bouncy castles, inflatable slides, Human Hungry Hippos, plus face painting and so much more. Visitors also enjoyed science activities from TechFest and the popular Gaming Experience Van for video game fans. A dedicated Relaxed Big Bounce Session on Friday morning offered a calmer environment for children, young people and families with sensory or additional support needs. The Big Bounce welcomed more than 6,000 people in 2024 and aimed to raise even more this year to help local children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions. Every penny raised boosts Charlie House’s accessible activities for the families they support. Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns went along on the opening day. Children on one of the many bouncy castles at the Charlie House Big Bounce event. Slip slidin’ away on the fire engine themed inflatable slide. Families turned out to enjoy a day out in the sunshine. Amelia and Maksymilian Mieczkowski cool down with some ice cream. Families turn out to enjoy the event at Union Terrace Gardens. Children have fun at the inflatable basketball hoops. Inflatable toys of all sorts at the Big Bounce event. Colin and Imogen Gray are all smiles as they take time out from bouncing. Children smile as the enjoy a life-size Hungry Hippos game. A little girl gets ready to throw a ball in one game. Even the Connect Four game is giant-sized. Children have fun in the soft play area. A wee boy is centre of attention on the inflatable slide. Plenty of fun at the Charlie House Big Bounce event. There is even axe throwing on an inflatable bullseye. Big queues for the face painting and Tech fest fun. The Cumming and Dean families at the Big Bounce event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Olivia Archibald, 7, enjoying the archery. Children have fun on the inflatatble slide at the Big Bounce. Holly Alexander, 5, with face paint and a dolphin balloon. Marley Robertson and Klayton Adams playing inflatable axe throwing. Seven-year-old Nathan Shearer. The McCaig family have their picnic in front of the Aberdeen sign in Union Terrace Gardens. Bouncy castles at Charlie House Big Bounce event. Charlie House Big Bounce event at Union Terrace Gardens runs from Thursday 7 to Sunday 10 August 2025.
