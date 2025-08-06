Gallery: Families jump into fun at Big Bounce 2025 in Aberdeen

Hundreds turned out for the opening day of Charlie House’s Big Bounce 2025, which is taking place at Union Terrace Gardens, Aberdeen, from Thursday 7 to Sunday 10 August.

The four-day child-friendly fundraising event saw families enjoying bouncy castles, inflatable slides, Human Hungry Hippos, plus face painting and so much more.

Visitors also enjoyed science activities from TechFest and the popular Gaming Experience Van for video game fans.

A dedicated Relaxed Big Bounce Session on Friday morning offered a calmer environment for children, young people and families with sensory or additional support needs.

The Big Bounce welcomed more than 6,000 people in 2024 and aimed to raise even more this year to help local children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions.

Every penny raised boosts Charlie House’s accessible activities for the families they support.

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns went along on the opening day.