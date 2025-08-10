In Pictures: Sausage and Cider Festival brings flavour and fun to Aberdeen
Thousands attended the Sausage and Cider Festival in Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park, enjoying live music, craft cider, gourmet sausages, games, and family-friendly entertainment.
ByMark Asquith & Kenny Elrick
Thousands turned out as Sausage and Cider Festival – Aberdeen took place in Aberdeen on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
The event saw live music headlined by Scouting for Girls, more than 30 types of cider, 20+ sausage flavours, axe throwing, eating contests, and family-friendly fun including a silent disco and kids’ entertainment.
Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture all the action.
