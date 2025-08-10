In Pictures: Sausage and Cider Festival brings flavour and fun to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Sausage and Cider Festival brings flavour and fun to Aberdeen

Thousands attended the Sausage and Cider Festival in Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park, enjoying live music, craft cider, gourmet sausages, games, and family-friendly entertainment.

Three women sitting on grass holding drinks at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen, smiling at the camera.
Three women relax on the grass with colourful ciders during a sunny afternoon at Aberdeen’s Sausage and Cider Festival.
By Mark Asquith & Kenny Elrick

Thousands turned out as Sausage and Cider Festival – Aberdeen took place in Aberdeen on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

The event saw live music headlined by Scouting for Girls, more than 30 types of cider, 20+ sausage flavours, axe throwing, eating contests, and family-friendly fun including a silent disco and kids’ entertainment.

Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture all the action.

Man in a mint green sweatshirt holds two colourful cups of cider, smiling at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Aberdeen.
A festivalgoer smiles while carrying two pints of cider at Aberdeen’s Sausage and Cider Festival in Hazlehead Park.
Group of four adults smiling in the sun, holding drinks at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
Smiling festivalgoers enjoy the sunshine with drinks in hand at Aberdeen’s Sausage and Cider Festival in Hazlehead Park.
Three smiling women holding drinks pose together in the crowd at Aberdeen’s Sausage and Cider Festival, Hazlehead Park.
Friends strike a pose with drinks in hand as they enjoy the party atmosphere at Aberdeen’s Sausage and Cider Festival.
Three smiling men outdoors at a festival, two in pink cowboy hats and sunglasses, standing on grass with other festivalgoers and tents in the background.
Three men at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Hazlehead Park pose with arms around each other, two wearing matching pink cowboy hats.
Group of adults and children posing together on the grass, some sitting in camping chairs, at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
Smiles all around as a group gather for a photo during the Sausage and Cider Festival at Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
Two women seated outdoors at the Sausage and Cider Festival, holding bright orange drinks in plastic cups and smiling, with other festivalgoers in the background.
Two women relaxing in camping chairs raise their drinks and smile for the camera at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
Man in a patterned bucket hat and woman in a denim jacket smiling while holding hot dogs and cans of cider at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
Festivalgoers tuck into sausages and cider while enjoying the atmosphere at Aberdeen’s Sausage and Cider Festival.
Group of five friends smiling and holding drinks at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
Friends enjoy drinks and sunshine together at Hazlehead Park during Aberdeen’s lively Sausage and Cider Festival.
Two male musicians, Craig and Dan, perform on stage at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Aberdeen, one playing guitar and the other keyboard.
Craig and Dan perform an acoustic set, blending guitar and keyboard harmonies, at Aberdeen’s Sausage and Cider Festival.
Two men and two women standing close together outdoors at a festival, smiling at the camera with a stage and portable toilets in the background.
A group of four pose together at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Hazlehead Park, smiling warmly with the main stage visible in the background.
A man and woman wearing casual clothing and sunglasses stand together outdoors at a festival, smiling and holding cans of cider.
A smiling couple enjoy drinks at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Hazlehead Park, each holding a can of cider while soaking up the lively atmosphere.
Crowds of people queue outdoors behind metal barriers, with high-visibility stewards managing entry checks at a festival entrance.
Large queues form at the entrance of the Sausage and Cider Festival in Hazlehead Park, with stewards checking tickets and bags as attendees wait to get in.
Festivalgoers sit and stand in front of the main stage at Aberdeen’s Sausage and Cider Festival, with a band performing in the background.
Crowds gather at the main stage as live music kicks off during Aberdeen’s Sausage and Cider Festival at Hazlehead Park.
Two women in sunglasses smile and hold drinks aloft while enjoying live music at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Aberdeen’s Hazlehead Park.
Festivalgoers raise their drinks and dance in the sunshine at Aberdeen’s Sausage and Cider Festival in Hazlehead Park.
Two members of Oasis 96 perform on stage at Hazlehead Park, with the singer in a cream knit jumper and bassist playing under stage lights.
Oasis 96 bring Britpop vibes to the stage with a lively set at Aberdeen’s Sausage and Cider Festival.
Smiling girl in white bucket hat and T-shirt gives two thumbs-up while sitting on a man’s shoulders at Hazlehead Park festival.
A young festival-goer gives a double thumbs-up at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Aberdeen.
Three girls on friends’ shoulders, arms raised and smiling, in a lively crowd at the Sausage and Cider Festival, Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
The crowd enjoy the music from up high at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Aberdeen.
Young girl Jessica Buchan, aged 9, smiling while holding an axe at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Hazlehead Park, Aberdeen.
Jessica Buchan, 9, tries her hand at axe throwing during the Sausage and Cider Festival at Hazlehead Park.
Crowd seated on camping chairs and blankets enjoying the sunshine at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Aberdeen, 9 August 2025.
Festivalgoers relax in the sunshine, soaking up the lively atmosphere at Aberdeen’s Sausage and Cider Festival on Saturday.
Smiling group of adults and children, one wearing a pink hat and sash, at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Aberdeen, 9 August 2025.
A group enjoy the sunshine at Aberdeen’s Sausage and Cider Festival, with celebrations in full swing on Saturday.
Two women and a man, wearing sunglasses and hats, smiling at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Aberdeen on 9 August 2025.
Festivalgoers enjoy the sunshine and atmosphere at Aberdeen’s Sausage and Cider Festival on Saturday.
Group of friends smiling and holding drinks while sitting and standing at the Sausage and Cider Festival in Aberdeen on 9 August 2025.
Friends enjoy drinks and sunshine during the Sausage and Cider Festival in Aberdeen on Saturday afternoon.

