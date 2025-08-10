In Pictures: Sausage and Cider Festival brings flavour and fun to Aberdeen

Thousands turned out as Sausage and Cider Festival – Aberdeen took place in Aberdeen on Saturday, August 9, 2025.

The event saw live music headlined by Scouting for Girls, more than 30 types of cider, 20+ sausage flavours, axe throwing, eating contests, and family-friendly fun including a silent disco and kids’ entertainment.

Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture all the action.