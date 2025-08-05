Man, 25, dies after being found injured on busy Aberdeen street

A 25-year-old man has died after being found injured on a busy Aberdeen street on Sunday afternoon, police have confirmed.

Emergency services came to his aid on Skene Street in the city centre, at about 3.10pm on Sunday August 3, after police received report of a man being found injured.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he died today.

Police say there will be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days.

The nature of the incident and the injuries suffered is unclear.

Officers are still working to establish the circumstances that led to the man’s death.

Officers remain at the scene of the incident, with a block of flats still cordoned off today.

‘Increased police presence in the area over the coming days’

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

“We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation so far.

“And we would encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact police or speak to local officers in the area.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1991 of August 3.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.