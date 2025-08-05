Man, 25, dies after being found injured on busy Aberdeen street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 25, dies after being found injured on busy Aberdeen street

Police said there will be an 'increased presence' in the area over the coming days as investigations take place

By Chris Cromar
Two police vans outside a block of flats in Skene Street.
Police on the scene at Skene Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A 25-year-old man has died after being found injured on a busy Aberdeen street on Sunday afternoon, police have confirmed.

Emergency services came to his aid on Skene Street in the city centre, at about 3.10pm on Sunday August 3, after police received report of a man being found injured.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he died today.

Police say there will be an increased police presence in the area in the coming days.

The nature of the incident and the injuries suffered is unclear.

Officers are still working to establish the circumstances that led to the man’s death.

Skene Street police.
A police officer stands outside the flat earlier today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Officers remain at the scene of the incident, with a block of flats still cordoned off today.

‘Increased police presence in the area over the coming days’

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray of Police Scotland said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

Skene Street police.
Part of Skene Street remains cordoned off. Image: DC Thomson.

“We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation so far.

“And we would encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact police or speak to local officers in the area.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1991 of August 3.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

