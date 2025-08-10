News Gallery: Portlethen community comes alive at Gala 2025 Portlethen Gala delivers family fun and food on August 9, enjoying fairground rides, community stalls, live music and local entertainment at this annual summer celebration. Jessica Stables enjoys the climbing wall challenge at Portlethen Gala, smiling as she reaches new heights. By Mark Asquith & Darrell Benns August 10 2025, 11:35 am August 10 2025, 11:35 am Share Gallery: Portlethen community comes alive at Gala 2025 Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6822333/photo-gallery-portlethen-gala-2025/ Copy Link 0 comment The community turned out as Portlethen Gala 2025 took place in Portlethen, Aberdeenshire on Saturday. The event saw a full fairground with rides and games, community stalls and food trucks, plus live music, local talent showcases and family entertainment. This year’s event had a Wild West theme and lots of people joined the fun dressed as cowboys and cowgirls. Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture all the activity. Friends share a laugh over coffee while enjoying the relaxed atmosphere of Portlethen Gala. Lucio, Nathan, and Ben take aim during an archery activity at the Portlethen Gala, held at Portlethen Academy. A lively Border Collie leaps up in excitement during the dog show at Portlethen Gala, held at Portlethen Academy. Alys Salmon smiles as she takes on the strength test game during the fun-filled Portlethen Gala 2025. Angus the Bull mascot greets young visitors at Portlethen Gala 2025, joining in the Wild West-themed fun with cyclists and cowgirl riders. Entertainer Gary Seagraves captivates a young audience with his lively performance at Portlethen Gala 2025’s outdoor stage. Emma and Lexi Tough enjoy a colourful ball game at Portlethen Gala 2025, part of the event’s family-friendly Wild West-themed fun. Sophie, Emily, and Lucy enjoy the playground at the Portlethen Gala, held at Portlethen Academy. Scouts run a s’mores stand at Portlethen Gala, toasting marshmallows over an open fire for visitors to enjoy. Leanne and Kamie Patrick share a laugh in the sunshine at Portlethen Gala 2025, enjoying the lively community celebrations. Lennox the Lynx mascot waves to visitors at Portlethen Gala 2025, adding to the day’s lively family atmosphere. Max Downie strikes a playful pose while scaling the climbing wall at Portlethen Gala. The Cummings family enjoy a break on a bench while watching the dog show at Portlethen Gala. Handlers and spectators cheer as a dog leaps to catch a ball during the Portlethen Gala dog show. Young visitors meet the Aberdeen FC mascot at Portlethen Gala, with families stopping for photos and smiles. Crowds browse the colourful stalls at Portlethen Gala, with games, prizes and local traders lining the pathway. The pipe band entertains crowds at Portlethen Gala with a rousing performance in traditional Highland dress. A couple take a break on the steps at Portlethen Gala, capturing memories of the lively afternoon. A group of friends and family pause for a photo at Portlethen Gala, with the climbing wall proving a popular attraction. Families and friends relax in the sunshine at Portlethen Gala, enjoying the afternoon’s entertainment and activities. A drummer from the pipe band performs at Portlethen Gala, adding to the day’s lively atmosphere. Sophie and Clay Craig enjoy the Portlethen Gala, with Sophie showing off her colourful unicorn-themed face paint.
