Gallery: Portlethen community comes alive at Gala 2025

The community turned out as Portlethen Gala 2025 took place in Portlethen, Aberdeenshire on Saturday.

The event saw a full fairground with rides and games, community stalls and food trucks, plus live music, local talent showcases and family entertainment.

This year’s event had a Wild West theme and lots of people joined the fun dressed as cowboys and cowgirls.

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture all the activity.