Gallery: Portlethen community comes alive at Gala 2025

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Gallery: Portlethen community comes alive at Gala 2025

Portlethen Gala delivers family fun and food on August 9, enjoying fairground rides, community stalls, live music and local entertainment at this annual summer celebration.

Jessica Stables climbing an outdoor rock wall at Portlethen Gala 2025, wearing a safety harness and smiling towards the camera.
Jessica Stables enjoys the climbing wall challenge at Portlethen Gala, smiling as she reaches new heights.
By Mark Asquith & Darrell Benns

The community turned out as Portlethen Gala 2025 took place in Portlethen, Aberdeenshire on Saturday.

The event saw a full fairground with rides and games, community stalls and food trucks, plus live music, local talent showcases and family entertainment.

This year’s event had a Wild West theme and lots of people joined the fun dressed as cowboys and cowgirls.

Press and Journal photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture all the activity.

Two women chatting and smiling at Portlethen Gala 2025, one holding a takeaway coffee cup, with stalls and people in the background.
Friends share a laugh over coffee while enjoying the relaxed atmosphere of Portlethen Gala.
Three young boys aiming toy bows and arrows under a canopy during archery activity at Portlethen Gala 2025, assisted by adults.
Lucio, Nathan, and Ben take aim during an archery activity at the Portlethen Gala, held at Portlethen Academy.
Black and white Border Collie jumping on hind legs beside two handlers in blue shirts during dog show at Portlethen Gala 2025.
A lively Border Collie leaps up in excitement during the dog show at Portlethen Gala, held at Portlethen Academy.
Alys Salmon holding a mallet at the strength test game during Portlethen Gala 2025 in Portlethen, surrounded by other visitors enjoying the event.
Alys Salmon smiles as she takes on the strength test game during the fun-filled Portlethen Gala 2025.
Angus the Bull mascot in a red kit reaches out to children at Portlethen Gala 2025 in Portlethen, including a girl on a toy horse and a boy on a bike.
Angus the Bull mascot greets young visitors at Portlethen Gala 2025, joining in the Wild West-themed fun with cyclists and cowgirl riders.
Gary Seagraves performs in front of children and families at Portlethen Gala 2025 in Portlethen, with a sound team and stage setup behind him.
Entertainer Gary Seagraves captivates a young audience with his lively performance at Portlethen Gala 2025’s outdoor stage.
Emma and Lexi Tough take part in a ball game at Portlethen Gala 2025 in Portlethen, with a volunteer in a pink cowboy hat assisting.
Emma and Lexi Tough enjoy a colourful ball game at Portlethen Gala 2025, part of the event’s family-friendly Wild West-themed fun.
Three young girls waving and smiling while climbing on a playground structure at Portlethen Gala 2025, with festival tents and crowds in the background.
Sophie, Emily, and Lucy enjoy the playground at the Portlethen Gala, held at Portlethen Academy.
Two Scouts and two men making s’mores over a fire pit at Portlethen Gala 2025, with a purple Scout tent in the background.
Scouts run a s’mores stand at Portlethen Gala, toasting marshmallows over an open fire for visitors to enjoy.
Leanne Patrick wearing denim overalls and a green cap laughs with Kamie Patrick, dressed in a colourful hoodie, at Portlethen Gala 2025 in Portlethen.
Leanne and Kamie Patrick share a laugh in the sunshine at Portlethen Gala 2025, enjoying the lively community celebrations.
Lennox the Lynx mascot in an ice hockey jersey greets attendees at Portlethen Gala 2025 in Portlethen, with children enjoying the event nearby.
Lennox the Lynx mascot waves to visitors at Portlethen Gala 2025, adding to the day’s lively family atmosphere.
Boy in a red jacket making a peace sign and sticking out his tongue while climbing a rock wall at Portlethen Gala 2025.
Max Downie strikes a playful pose while scaling the climbing wall at Portlethen Gala.
Father sitting on a bench with two young sons at Portlethen Gala 2025, smiling at the camera with the dog show arena in the background.
The Cummings family enjoy a break on a bench while watching the dog show at Portlethen Gala.
Dog jumping to catch a ball while handlers and spectators watch at Portlethen Gala 2025 dog show, with participants wearing matching green and black shirts.
Handlers and spectators cheer as a dog leaps to catch a ball during the Portlethen Gala dog show.
Aberdeen FC mascot in red kit greeting a baby in a pram at Portlethen Gala 2025, surrounded by families and stalls.
Young visitors meet the Aberdeen FC mascot at Portlethen Gala, with families stopping for photos and smiles.
People walking among stalls and prize stands at Portlethen Gala 2025, including families, traders and a wheelchair user.
Crowds browse the colourful stalls at Portlethen Gala, with games, prizes and local traders lining the pathway.
Pipe band in kilts playing bagpipes and drums outdoors at Portlethen Gala 2025, with onlookers in the background.
The pipe band entertains crowds at Portlethen Gala with a rousing performance in traditional Highland dress.
Man taking a photo on his phone while sitting beside a woman in sunglasses on steps at Portlethen Gala 2025, with stalls in the background.
A couple take a break on the steps at Portlethen Gala, capturing memories of the lively afternoon.
Group of six people smiling at Portlethen Gala 2025, with a child climbing a rock wall in the background.
A group of friends and family pause for a photo at Portlethen Gala, with the climbing wall proving a popular attraction.
Group of people, including a young girl in cow-print trousers and a dog, sitting on a wall at Portlethen Gala 2025.
Families and friends relax in the sunshine at Portlethen Gala, enjoying the afternoon’s entertainment and activities.
Male drummer in kilt and waistcoat playing a red snare drum with a pipe band at Portlethen Gala 2025.
A drummer from the pipe band performs at Portlethen Gala, adding to the day’s lively atmosphere.
Sophie and Clay Craig smiling at Portlethen Gala 2025, Sophie wearing unicorn headband and face paint, Clay in black T-shirt and bucket hat.
Sophie and Clay Craig enjoy the Portlethen Gala, with Sophie showing off her colourful unicorn-themed face paint.

Conversation