Oban’s Moon Bay gift shop to close after ‘challenging’ year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Oban’s Moon Bay gift shop to close after ‘challenging’ year

Much-loved Oban shop Moon Bay is closing and a massive clearance sale is now under way on George Street.

By Louise Glen
Moon Bay Oban is to close
Moon Bay Oban is to close. Image: Facebook.

The owner of an Oban gift shop has taken the heartbreaking decision to close after what has been a “challenging year”.

Moon Bay, located opposite the cinema on George Street, enjoyed a strong start to life in the town.

But owner Susan MacCuish says there has been a significant downturn in trade across the town’s retail sector.

In a heartfelt social media post, she announced her decision to close, writing that she had been “thinking about this for a while” and it had been “really stressful”.

The shop will now reopen on Thursday for a clearance sale.

Oban shop Moon Bay set to shut its doors

Susan said: “I’ve finally made my decision today. I’ll be closing the shop.

“So I’m obviously having a massive clearance sale.

“It won’t just be the stock that I’m selling but also the display items and much more.”

Moon Bay Oban will be closing after a sale.
Moon Bay Oban will be closing after a sale. Image: Facebook.

The business owner said she was grateful to the loyal customers who have supported her since the shop opened.

Over the past three months, however, Susan revealed she has seen a dramatic downturn in the number of people coming to Oban to shop.

She said it was not just her business that had been affected and described the drop in trade as “shocking”.

The closure comes after a period of both online and in-store trading, during which the business earned a following for its carefully curated displays and focus on healing and spiritual gifts.

The shop sells crystals, incense, aroma oils, jewellery and aroma burners, alongside spiritual and wellness gifts.

The lucky bags proved particularly popular, with customers paying £5 or £10 for items worth much more.

Stock, fixtures and fittings all for sale

“The first year was brilliant,” Susan said.

“And I have loved having my own business.”

Fixtures and fittings, along with stock, are being sold as part of the closing-down sale, which is expected to draw bargain-hunters in the coming days.

She said she hopes people will take the opportunity to visit before the doors close for good.

“I try to make everyone who comes into the shop fall in love with Oban,” Susan added.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

👉 Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat

Conversation