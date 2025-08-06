Oban’s Moon Bay gift shop to close after ‘challenging’ year

The owner of an Oban gift shop has taken the heartbreaking decision to close after what has been a “challenging year”.

Moon Bay, located opposite the cinema on George Street, enjoyed a strong start to life in the town.

But owner Susan MacCuish says there has been a significant downturn in trade across the town’s retail sector.

In a heartfelt social media post, she announced her decision to close, writing that she had been “thinking about this for a while” and it had been “really stressful”.

The shop will now reopen on Thursday for a clearance sale.

Susan said: “I’ve finally made my decision today. I’ll be closing the shop.

“So I’m obviously having a massive clearance sale.

“It won’t just be the stock that I’m selling but also the display items and much more.”

The business owner said she was grateful to the loyal customers who have supported her since the shop opened.

Over the past three months, however, Susan revealed she has seen a dramatic downturn in the number of people coming to Oban to shop.

She said it was not just her business that had been affected and described the drop in trade as “shocking”.

The closure comes after a period of both online and in-store trading, during which the business earned a following for its carefully curated displays and focus on healing and spiritual gifts.

The shop sells crystals, incense, aroma oils, jewellery and aroma burners, alongside spiritual and wellness gifts.

The lucky bags proved particularly popular, with customers paying £5 or £10 for items worth much more.

“The first year was brilliant,” Susan said.

“And I have loved having my own business.”

Fixtures and fittings, along with stock, are being sold as part of the closing-down sale, which is expected to draw bargain-hunters in the coming days.

She said she hopes people will take the opportunity to visit before the doors close for good.

“I try to make everyone who comes into the shop fall in love with Oban,” Susan added.

