Man who died after being found injured on Aberdeen street named locally

A man who died after being found seriously injured on an Aberdeen street has been named locally.

Austin Ironside, 25, died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Tuesday August 5, two days after he was found injured on Skene Street.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of his death.

Austin lived in Aberdeen and was a former Torry Academy pupil.

His mum has launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for his funeral.

Tributes have also been paid to Austin following his death.

James Butler wrote: “I don’t know what to say loon, you didn’t deserve this.

“You was of the best young lads I know, had time for everyone and would help anyone if you could.

“I’ll miss all the laughs we have had over the years.

“You was one of my ‘adopted’ sons and I’ll miss you dearly.

“Fly high loon until we all meet again.”

Donna Clark commented: “Can’t believe someone else gone too soon.

“So sad Austin Ironside, you were a good lad, never passed me by without saying hello.

“Just saw you Friday. Hearing this it’s such a shock. Thoughts are with his family.”

Increased police presence in Skene Street area

Detective Inspector Andrew Machray said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish the full circumstances.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

“We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation so far.

“And we would encourage anyone with information or concerns to contact police or speak to local officers in the area.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 1991 of August 3.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.