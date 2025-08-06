Is your bin collection affected by Elgin scrap yard blaze?

Bin collections in Elgin have become an unexpected casualty of a large scrap yard fire in the town.

The blaze broke out at J Gordon Williamson Ltd on the Moycroft Industrial Estate on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters have been battling through the night to bring the fire at the Elgin scrap yard under control.

Moray Council have since told residents to expect delays to their bin collections due to the incident.

What bin collections are affected?

Due to the ongoing blaze, Moray Council have been unable to access their site or vehicles.

And residents in the area should expect delays to household and commercial waste and recycling collections.

Is your area affected?

There are set to be delays to bin collections in the following areas:

Elgin

Lossiemouth

Kingston

Archiestown

The Chanonry (Elgin), Gollachy (Buckie) and Dallachy recycling centres are also closed today.

Waterford recycling centre in Forres has now closed for the rest of Wednesday, as they are unable to transfer waste to the Moycroft facility.

However, facilities in Keith recycling centres remain open.

Moray Council is not yet aware when they will regain access to their yard, but say they will update residents as the day goes on.

Fire crews remain at the scene of the blaze

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were first alerted to the blaze about 10.35pm on Tuesday.

Nearby businesses in Elgin have been urged to keep windows and doors closed due to heavy smoke in the area.

Road closures and the continued emergency service presence mean a number of businesses are closed today.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

