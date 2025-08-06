Is your bin collection affected by Elgin scrap yard blaze?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Is your bin collection affected by Elgin scrap yard blaze?

Firefighters have been battling through the night to bring a fire at an Elgin scrap yard under control.

By Shanay Taylor
Smoke from the fire. Image: Jasperimage.
Smoke from the fire. Image: Jasperimage.

Bin collections in Elgin have become an unexpected casualty of a large scrap yard fire in the town.

The blaze broke out at J Gordon Williamson Ltd on the Moycroft Industrial Estate on Tuesday evening.

Firefighters have been battling through the night to bring the fire at the Elgin scrap yard under control. 

Moray Council have since told residents to expect delays to their bin collections due to the incident.

The barrier is down on the recycling centre.
Elgin’s Chanonry Recycling Centre is closed today. Image: Moray Council.

What bin collections are affected?

Due to the ongoing blaze, Moray Council have been unable to access their site or vehicles.

And residents in the area should expect delays to household and commercial waste and recycling collections.

Is your area affected?

There are set to be delays to bin collections in the following areas:

  • Elgin
  • Lossiemouth
  • Kingston
  • Archiestown

The Chanonry (Elgin), Gollachy (Buckie) and Dallachy recycling centres are also closed today.

Waterford recycling centre in Forres has now closed for the rest of Wednesday, as they are unable to transfer waste to the Moycroft facility.

However, facilities in Keith recycling centres remain open.

Moray Council is not yet aware when they will regain access to their yard, but say they will update residents as the day goes on.

Grey smoke rises into the dark night sky.
Smoke from the fire. Image: Jasperimage.

Fire crews remain at the scene of the blaze

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) were first alerted to the blaze about 10.35pm on Tuesday.

Nearby businesses in Elgin have been urged to keep windows and doors closed due to heavy smoke in the area.

Road closures and the continued emergency service presence mean a number of businesses are closed today.

A fire ending and police car at the site of the fire the following day.
Police and fire crews remain at the scene. Image: Regan Parsons/ DC Thomson.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

Conversation