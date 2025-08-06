Aberdeen support worker told man with dementia ‘you really are the biggest pain in the a**e’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen support worker told man with dementia ‘you really are the biggest pain in the a**e’

Josephine Maver has been slapped with a two-year warning for her behaviour.

By Ross Hempseed
the Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee
An investigation in the worker's conduct was carried out by the SSSC. Image: SSSC

An Aberdeen support worker has been recorded verbally abusing a man with dementia over an intercom system.

Josephine Maver was employed as a support worker for Bon Accord Care when the incident took place.

She has been under investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), which has now released its report.

The SSSC found that on November 4 last year, the support worker made several unacceptable comments to and about a resident living with dementia.

To protect the patient, the location where the incidents took place has not been revealed.

And the resident is identified in the report only as AA.

Comments said to have been made by Ms Maver included:

  • “F**king right in your face”
  •  “You really are the biggest pain in the a**e”
  • On two occasions: “everybody else has just got to wait because AA
    needs the toilet”
  • “Aye, pain in the a**e” or words to that effect
  • “Oh f**k you AA”, said while in a different room to the resident

The SSSC report went on to state that Ms Maver used unacceptable and derogatory language.

While Ms Maver could not remember what she said specifically, the verbal abuse was recorded through the pendant system.

She is no longer employed by Bon Accord Care.

Support worker said ‘f**k you’ to man with dementia

The report stated: “Your behaviour towards AA could have caused psychological harm to AA and was suggestive to AA that his needs were worth less than those of others.

“There is a risk that, because of your comments, AA may not have buzzed next time he needed assistance, and, as a result, harm may have occurred.”

The SSSC also found that Ms Maver “belittled” the male patient.

And it said she should have flagged to colleagues if she needed assistance.

Ms Maver was given a two-year warning on her file due to her conduct, with additional requirements if she is to continue working in the sector.

They require her to take refresher training on professional standards, with a focus on clear and respectful communication with people living with dementia.

Ms Maver has also been tasked with writing a reflective account about her behaviour.

She stepped away from working in the care sector while the investigation took place.

A Bon Accord Care spokesperson said: “The wellbeing of those we support is central to everything we do.

“We are committed to delivering care with dignity and respect.

“Upon becoming aware of the incident in November 2024, we acted immediately, invoking internal protocols including informing the relevant regulatory bodies.

“The individual is no longer employed by the organisation.”

