Aberdeen support worker told man with dementia ‘you really are the biggest pain in the a**e’

An Aberdeen support worker has been recorded verbally abusing a man with dementia over an intercom system.

Josephine Maver was employed as a support worker for Bon Accord Care when the incident took place.

She has been under investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC), which has now released its report.

The SSSC found that on November 4 last year, the support worker made several unacceptable comments to and about a resident living with dementia.

To protect the patient, the location where the incidents took place has not been revealed.

And the resident is identified in the report only as AA.

Comments said to have been made by Ms Maver included:

“F**king right in your face”

“You really are the biggest pain in the a**e”

On two occasions: “everybody else has just got to wait because AA

needs the toilet”

needs the toilet” “Aye, pain in the a**e” or words to that effect

“Oh f**k you AA”, said while in a different room to the resident

The SSSC report went on to state that Ms Maver used unacceptable and derogatory language.

While Ms Maver could not remember what she said specifically, the verbal abuse was recorded through the pendant system.

She is no longer employed by Bon Accord Care.

The report stated: “Your behaviour towards AA could have caused psychological harm to AA and was suggestive to AA that his needs were worth less than those of others.

“There is a risk that, because of your comments, AA may not have buzzed next time he needed assistance, and, as a result, harm may have occurred.”

The SSSC also found that Ms Maver “belittled” the male patient.

And it said she should have flagged to colleagues if she needed assistance.

Ms Maver was given a two-year warning on her file due to her conduct, with additional requirements if she is to continue working in the sector.

They require her to take refresher training on professional standards, with a focus on clear and respectful communication with people living with dementia.

Ms Maver has also been tasked with writing a reflective account about her behaviour.

She stepped away from working in the care sector while the investigation took place.

A Bon Accord Care spokesperson said: “The wellbeing of those we support is central to everything we do.

“We are committed to delivering care with dignity and respect.

“Upon becoming aware of the incident in November 2024, we acted immediately, invoking internal protocols including informing the relevant regulatory bodies.

“The individual is no longer employed by the organisation.”