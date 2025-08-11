‘Peterhead nursery teacher Marieanne Melville was my little sister – I’m running Nairn half marathon for her’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Peterhead nursery teacher Marieanne Melville was my little sister – I’m running Nairn half marathon for her’

Scott Melville, from RAF Lossiemouth, is tackling the run in memory of Marieanne, who died suddenly last year age 36.

Scott Melville from Elgin, is running in memory of his sister Marieanne Melville who lived in Peterhead. Image by Jason Hedges (DC Thomson)/ inset supplied by Scott Melville.
By Lindsay Bruce

At the funeral of beloved Peterhead nursery teacher Marieanne Melville, her brother Scott was overcome with sadness.

“Not just because my little sister was gone so suddenly, but because I never got the chance to meet this amazing person everyone was paying tribute to.”

Loving mum and son, Marieanne Melville and her little boy Leighton.

Recently diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, mum-of-one Marieanne died unexpectedly on September 30 2024, aged just 36.

Over the years, Scott and Marieanne had drifted apart.

Ex-Royal Engineer Scott Melville is raising money in memory of his sister, Marieanne.<br />Pictures by Jason Hedges

So now, as a lasting act to honour his sister’s legacy, the 38-year-old RAF IT technician will be running the Nairn Half Marathon for the MS Society.

‘As teenagers my sister and I took different paths’

Scott and Marieanne were raised in Dundee and then moved to Renfrew, alongside mum Angela and younger sister Cheryl.

“As kids, we were like any other siblings. Sometimes we got on and sometimes we didn’t. As teenagers, it became more intense. Living where we did in Glasgow was a bit chaotic at times, and my sister and I were on different paths.”

Siblings Scott and Marieanne Melville with their baby sister, Cheryl.

Scott enlisted in the military, first with the Army in the Royal Engineers at Kinloss, and is now in an IT role supporting Typhoon squadrons at RAF Lossiemouth.

Marieanne also moved from the Central Belt to Peterhead for a fresh start.

‘Marieanne turned to Doctor Google… and it was the worst thing for her’

Already qualified in nursery education from her time at college in Glasgow, Marieanne settled into Blue Toon life. She became mum to now 15-year-old Leighton and was a much-loved part of the Dales Park/Greenacres Early Learning Centre team.

“My mum’s side of the family had relatives up in Peterhead,” Scott – now stationed at RAF Lossiemouth – explained.

“My sister and I kept in touch for a bit, but eventually we didn’t. I never stopped loving her, but you never think your sibling will pass away, and then it will be too late.”

Marieanne and her mum Angela Thomson, in happier times.

Mum-of-one Marienanne died unexpectedly on September 30 2024.

After a recent diagnosis of MS and “not wanting to be a burden”, she turned to the internet for help.

“It was probably the worst possible thing because then Marieanne saw her diagnosis almost as a death sentence. She got her advice from ‘Doctor Google’.

“Even when her symptoms were bad enough to mean she needed time off work, although she was keen to get back, she was slow in getting the medical help she needed,” said Scott, who is married to Kirsty and lives in Elgin.

“Marieanne was just about to begin getting injections to help the symptoms of her MS but a chest infection meant she couldn’t start.”

‘Marieanne became this amazing mum and teacher, and I missed it all,’ Scott says

Her lack of mobility, because of her MS, was thought to have caused a blood clot.

She was advised to go to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for a scan.

“But on the way down for the CT scan, we think the clot moved into her heart, causing her to pass away suddenly,” Scott said.

The family were left devastated.

As tributes poured in for Marieanne online and at her funeral, Scott felt a mix of pride and grief as he heard people speak of the wonderful woman Marieanne had become.

Doting mum Marieanne Melville with her only son, Leighton.

“I was just so, so sad. We weren’t in touch, and I was actually just down the road. I didn’t know she wasn’t well.

“I could have done so much more for her. It’s devastating to think she had changed so much from my teenage sister into this amazing mum and teacher, surrounded by friends and doing so well. And I missed it all.”

‘I’ll do my best for my sister and the MS Society’

Already “into fitness” because of his military background, when Scott realised there was a half marathon on his doorstep, he immediately knew what he wanted to do.

“I joined Moray Road Runners, and instinctively, I knew I wanted to run for the MS Society.

“If there are other people out there like Marieanne, struggling and fearing the worst, but don’t know that help is out there, this might point them in the right direction. And Marieanne will have helped me do that.”

‘I hope I do my sister proud… I’ll do my best to honour her’

Scott hopes his training and completion of the race will also inspire Marieanne’s son, Leighton, now a member of Peterhead Athletics Club.

“He’s actively into running too… and he’s far better than I am. I’d love him to think the sky’s the limit for what he can achieve, too.

Scott Melville, who is running next week’s Nairn Half Marathon in memory of his sister Marieanne. Pictures by Jason Hedges / DCT Thomson.

“But more than that, I want to honour Marieanne, as a tribute to the woman everyone wrote about. As the mum who spoiled her little boy and who worked so hard for the children in her care. As the Christmas fanatic, who was already planning her Christmas shopping when she passed away.

“I wish I knew that, Marieanne. I’m so sorry I didn’t.”

Scott will run in memory of Marieanne on Saturday August 16 in Nairn. His Go Fund Me Page is still accepting donations. 

Marieanne Melville, left with mum Angela and sister Cheryl.

“I hope I do her proud,” he added. “And raise money for an amazing charity.”

