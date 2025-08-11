‘Peterhead nursery teacher Marieanne Melville was my little sister – I’m running Nairn half marathon for her’

At the funeral of beloved Peterhead nursery teacher Marieanne Melville, her brother Scott was overcome with sadness.

“Not just because my little sister was gone so suddenly, but because I never got the chance to meet this amazing person everyone was paying tribute to.”

Recently diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, mum-of-one Marieanne died unexpectedly on September 30 2024, aged just 36.

Over the years, Scott and Marieanne had drifted apart.

So now, as a lasting act to honour his sister’s legacy, the 38-year-old RAF IT technician will be running the Nairn Half Marathon for the MS Society.

‘As teenagers my sister and I took different paths’

Scott and Marieanne were raised in Dundee and then moved to Renfrew, alongside mum Angela and younger sister Cheryl.

“As kids, we were like any other siblings. Sometimes we got on and sometimes we didn’t. As teenagers, it became more intense. Living where we did in Glasgow was a bit chaotic at times, and my sister and I were on different paths.”

Scott enlisted in the military, first with the Army in the Royal Engineers at Kinloss, and is now in an IT role supporting Typhoon squadrons at RAF Lossiemouth.

Marieanne also moved from the Central Belt to Peterhead for a fresh start.

‘Marieanne turned to Doctor Google… and it was the worst thing for her’

Already qualified in nursery education from her time at college in Glasgow, Marieanne settled into Blue Toon life. She became mum to now 15-year-old Leighton and was a much-loved part of the Dales Park/Greenacres Early Learning Centre team.

“My mum’s side of the family had relatives up in Peterhead,” Scott – now stationed at RAF Lossiemouth – explained.

“My sister and I kept in touch for a bit, but eventually we didn’t. I never stopped loving her, but you never think your sibling will pass away, and then it will be too late.”

Mum-of-one Marienanne died unexpectedly on September 30 2024.

After a recent diagnosis of MS and “not wanting to be a burden”, she turned to the internet for help.

“It was probably the worst possible thing because then Marieanne saw her diagnosis almost as a death sentence. She got her advice from ‘Doctor Google’.

“Even when her symptoms were bad enough to mean she needed time off work, although she was keen to get back, she was slow in getting the medical help she needed,” said Scott, who is married to Kirsty and lives in Elgin.

“Marieanne was just about to begin getting injections to help the symptoms of her MS but a chest infection meant she couldn’t start.”

‘Marieanne became this amazing mum and teacher, and I missed it all,’ Scott says

Her lack of mobility, because of her MS, was thought to have caused a blood clot.

She was advised to go to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for a scan.

“But on the way down for the CT scan, we think the clot moved into her heart, causing her to pass away suddenly,” Scott said.

The family were left devastated.

As tributes poured in for Marieanne online and at her funeral, Scott felt a mix of pride and grief as he heard people speak of the wonderful woman Marieanne had become.

“I was just so, so sad. We weren’t in touch, and I was actually just down the road. I didn’t know she wasn’t well.

“I could have done so much more for her. It’s devastating to think she had changed so much from my teenage sister into this amazing mum and teacher, surrounded by friends and doing so well. And I missed it all.”

‘I’ll do my best for my sister and the MS Society’

Already “into fitness” because of his military background, when Scott realised there was a half marathon on his doorstep, he immediately knew what he wanted to do.

“I joined Moray Road Runners, and instinctively, I knew I wanted to run for the MS Society.

“If there are other people out there like Marieanne, struggling and fearing the worst, but don’t know that help is out there, this might point them in the right direction. And Marieanne will have helped me do that.”

‘I hope I do my sister proud… I’ll do my best to honour her’

Scott hopes his training and completion of the race will also inspire Marieanne’s son, Leighton, now a member of Peterhead Athletics Club.

“He’s actively into running too… and he’s far better than I am. I’d love him to think the sky’s the limit for what he can achieve, too.

“But more than that, I want to honour Marieanne, as a tribute to the woman everyone wrote about. As the mum who spoiled her little boy and who worked so hard for the children in her care. As the Christmas fanatic, who was already planning her Christmas shopping when she passed away.

“I wish I knew that, Marieanne. I’m so sorry I didn’t.”

Scott will run in memory of Marieanne on Saturday August 16 in Nairn. His Go Fund Me Page is still accepting donations.

“I hope I do her proud,” he added. “And raise money for an amazing charity.”