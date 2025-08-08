Kingswells businesses and residents at odds over plans to restrict parking on major route

Concerned Kingswells businesses have warned that painting double yellow lines along one of its main roads will cause “carnage”.

Aberdeen City Council are proposing the parking restrictions for a stretch of Kingswood Drive, outside Dickie’s Pharmacy.

The council said the scheme is “expected to improve road safety along the corridor” and the plan comes following a serious accident last year.

Local councillor Steve Delaney was among those calling for action to improve road safety in the village after a vehicle overturned.

But hundreds of residents are unimpressed by the proposals and have signed a petition.

They fear businesses and locals will be disadvantaged, with fewer places to stop and shoppers forced to park further away.

The petition was set up last week by Post Office manager Sandra McBain and pharmacy manager Pamela Maxwell.

It was signed more than 300 times and sent to the council on Thursday before the consultation closed on August 8.

Sandra said: “Pamela and I felt taking away the parking spaces makes our patients and customers park further away.

“A number of them are elderly and not that mobile. It won’t be accessible for them.”

‘They have just gone overboard’

The Post Office is in Dickies Pharmacy and managing director Brian Arris is also unimpressed with the council’s plan.

“We weren’t consulted directly,” he said.

“We’ve been in business for 25 years.

“Kingswood Drive didn’t used to have any double yellow lines, not even when the pharmacy was there, along with the nursing home and doctor’s surgery.”

“It’s ridiculous now. They’ve just gone overboard.”

Mr Arris is concerned the planned double yellow lines will affect business, especially as people come up from the nearby doctors to collect their description.

What do other businesses think?

Also affected in Kingswells is Kidsize, an out of school club and playgroup.

Their out of school club manager Jenna Millar said: “We have concerns as parents frequently park there at pick up and drop off times.

“Removing legal parking spaces here may cause people to either park illegally or have to park further away, which is not convenient when you are with children.

“It will also affect accessibility for delivery drivers who cannot access our car park due to the size of their vehicles.

“And some parents are concerned that removing parking will cause people to go faster.”

Local residents shared their thoughts on the proposals with The Press and Journal.

Donald, who had just visited the pharmacy, said parking on the street “seems harmless”.

He added: “I can understand people picking up from the school here.

“If they don’t park here, where are they going to park?”

‘Bring in double yellows’

On the other hand, resident Mike Smith thinks the double yellow lines are a good idea.

“We need fewer cars, more kids walking to school, more kids cycling and safer streets.

“I would say bring in double yellows.”

Another resident, who was out walking his dog on Kingswood Drive, fears the restrictions may deter people from going to the shops.

“As well as this, I think it would be absolute carnage for the parents dropping off their kids,” he added.

‘It will make this section of road much safer’

Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill councillor Steve Delaney believes the yellow lines are a good idea.

He said he was approached by concerned residents following a serious accident – in which a car overturned on the road – last year.

“I asked council officers to look at the location to see what could be done to improve public safety,” he said.

“What is proposed takes away a small section of parking.

“I feel the proposals are well balanced.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “As a public consultation in relation to this matter is still ongoing, we will not be providing a comment at this time.”