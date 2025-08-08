Kingswells businesses and residents at odds over plans to restrict parking on major route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kingswells businesses and residents at odds over plans to restrict parking on major route

A petition to oppose the proposals has been signed by more than 300 people - but others think double yellow lines will improve safety in the village.

By Chris Cromar
Sandra McBain poses with a copy of the petition
Post Office manager Sandra McBain with the petition. Chris Cromar/DCT Media

Concerned Kingswells businesses have warned that painting double yellow lines along one of its main roads will cause “carnage”.

Aberdeen City Council are proposing the parking restrictions for a stretch of Kingswood Drive, outside Dickie’s Pharmacy.

The council said the scheme is “expected to improve road safety along the corridor” and the plan comes following a serious accident last year.

Local councillor Steve Delaney was among those calling for action to improve road safety in the village after a vehicle overturned.

Sandra McBain at the side of the road.
Post Office manager Sandra McBain by the side of Kingswood Drive. Image: DC Thomson.

But hundreds of residents are unimpressed by the proposals and have signed a petition.

They fear businesses and locals will be disadvantaged, with fewer places to stop and  shoppers forced to park further away.

The petition was set up last week by Post Office manager Sandra McBain and pharmacy manager Pamela Maxwell.

It was signed more than 300 times and sent to the council on Thursday before the consultation closed on August 8.

Sandra said: “Pamela and I felt taking away the parking spaces makes our patients and customers park further away.

“A number of them are elderly and not that mobile. It won’t be accessible for them.”

‘They have just gone overboard’

Dickies Pharmacy, Kingswells.
Dickies Pharmacy in Kingswells fears the impact of the changes. Image: DC Thomson.

The Post Office is in Dickies Pharmacy and managing director Brian Arris is also unimpressed with the council’s plan.

“We weren’t consulted directly,” he said.

“We’ve been in business for 25 years.

“Kingswood Drive didn’t used to have any double yellow lines, not even when the pharmacy was there, along with the nursing home and doctor’s surgery.”

“It’s ridiculous now. They’ve just gone overboard.”

Brian Arris outside Dickie's Pharmacy where he is managing director.
Dickies Pharmacy managing director Brian Arris. Image: Kaya MacLeod/DC Thomson.

Mr Arris is concerned the planned double yellow lines will affect business, especially as people come up from the nearby doctors to collect their description.

What do other businesses think?

Also affected in Kingswells is Kidsize, an out of school club and playgroup.

Their out of school club manager Jenna Millar said: “We have concerns as parents frequently park there at pick up and drop off times.

“Removing legal parking spaces here may cause people to either park illegally or have to park further away, which is not convenient when you are with children.

Kidsize Facebook post.
Kidsize has stated its objections to the double yellow lines proposals. Image: Kidsize/Facebook.

“It will also affect accessibility for delivery drivers who cannot access our car park due to the size of their vehicles.

“And some parents are concerned that removing parking will cause people to go faster.”

Local residents shared their thoughts on the proposals with The Press and Journal.

Council sign regarding the parking plans.
A council sign notifies people of the proposed changes. Image: DC Thomson.

Donald, who had just visited the pharmacy, said parking on the street “seems harmless”.

He added: “I can understand people picking up from the school here.

“If they don’t park here, where are they going to park?”

‘Bring in double yellows’

On the other hand, resident Mike Smith thinks the double yellow lines are a good idea.

“We need fewer cars, more kids walking to school, more kids cycling and safer streets.

“I would say bring in double yellows.”

Kingswood Drive, Kingswells.
The new restrictions will extend from the existing restriction south of Kingswood Avenue down towards the zebra crossing. Image: DC Thomson.

Another resident, who was out walking his dog on Kingswood Drive, fears the restrictions may deter people from going to the shops.

“As well as this, I think it would be absolute carnage for the parents dropping off their kids,” he added.

Councillor Steve Delaney.
Kingswells councillor Steve Delaney thinks the plans are “well balanced”. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

‘It will make this section of road much safer’

Kingswells, Sheddocksley and Summerhill councillor Steve Delaney believes the yellow lines are a good idea.

He said he was approached by concerned residents following a serious accident – in which a car overturned on the road – last year.

“I asked council officers to look at the location to see what could be done to improve public safety,” he said.

“What is proposed takes away a small section of parking.

“I feel the proposals are well balanced.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “As a public consultation in relation to this matter is still ongoing, we will not be providing a comment at this time.”

