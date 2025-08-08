Gallery: Oasis fever hits Aberdeen as fans make Murrayfield journey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Oasis fever hits Aberdeen as fans make Murrayfield journey

Aberdeen fans travelled to Edinburgh for the Oasis reunion gig at Murrayfield Stadium — and Press and Journal photographers were there to capture their journey

Aberdeen Oasis fans heading to Murrayfield for the gig. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Oasis fans heading to Murrayfield for the gig. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Mark Asquith, Katherine Ferries, Kenny Elrick

Music lovers from the north-east have hit the road to Edinburgh as Oasis prepare to take to the Murrayfield stage.

The event will see the first long-awaited reunion of Liam and Noel Gallagher on Scottish soil, with a sold-out crowd singing along to Britpop classics like Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back in Anger and Live Forever.

Fans travelled from across Scotland, and dozens from Aberdeen were snapped by Press and Journal photographers making their way to the gig.

Some fans were dressed in retro band merch, bucket hats and parka jackets to mark the return of the iconic band.

Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the happy faces setting off.

All smiles as these Oasis fans head off to the gig.
Aberdeen Oasis fans heading to Murrayfield for the gig.
Steven Urquhart and Danni Bavidge.
Aberdeen Oasis fans heading to Murrayfield for the gig.
Aberdeen Oasis fans Gregory Robertson with sons (L-R) Nicolas Lonie and Gregory Robertson.
Aberdeen Oasis fans Gregory Robertson with sons (L-R) Nicolas Lonie and Gregory Robertson.
Aberdeen Oasis fans heading to Murrayfield for the gig.
Aberdeen Oasis fans heading to Murrayfield for the gig.
Aberdeen Oasis fans queue for the bus to take them to the Murrayfield gig.
Aberdeen Oasis fans queue for the bus.
Aberdeen Oasis fans queue for the bus.
Aberdeen Oasis fans in Aberdeen.
Fans in Aberdeen excited for Oasis.
Aberdeen Oasis fans in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Oasis fans Guy Tindall and daughter Isla from Shetland.
Aberdeen Oasis fans in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Oasis fans in Aberdeen.
Aberdeen Oasis fans Euan Dalmon and Eilidh Smith.
Aberdeen Oasis fans heading to Murrayfield for the gig.
Oasis fans outside Murrayfield.
Oasis fans at Murrayfield. Image: Alan Simpson
Matt, Charlie, Sam Rothnie and Gillian Anderson from Aberdeen. Image: Alan Simpson
Oasis fans make their way to Murrayfield.
Oasis fans make their way to Murrayfield. Image: Alan Simpson
Tanya Sutherland and Erin Leith from Aberdeen. Image: Alan Simpson
Emma Taylor, Kristofer Taylor, Craig Davidson, Kaitlyn Polson, Reece Anderson and Joe Grant from Buckie. Image: Alan Simpson
Nicole Finnie, Kerry Craig, Stephanie Finnie, Joanne Fraser, Chantelle Stuart, Vicki Mullen and Deno Mullen from Aberdeen ready for Oasis.
Nicole Finnie, Kerry Craig, Stephanie Finnie, Joanne Fraser, Chantelle Stuart, Vicki Mullen and Deno Mullen from Aberdeen. Image: Alan Simpson
Oasis fans at Murrayfield. Image: Alan Simpson

One of the fans heading to the gig is Press and Journal reporter Isaac Buchan.

Isaac wrote for us about what the Manchester legends mean to him.

Isaac Buchan: Why Oasis reunion is such a big deal for new generation of fans who missed glory days gigs

Conversation