Gallery: Oasis fever hits Aberdeen as fans make Murrayfield journey

Music lovers from the north-east have hit the road to Edinburgh as Oasis prepare to take to the Murrayfield stage.

The event will see the first long-awaited reunion of Liam and Noel Gallagher on Scottish soil, with a sold-out crowd singing along to Britpop classics like Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back in Anger and Live Forever.

Fans travelled from across Scotland, and dozens from Aberdeen were snapped by Press and Journal photographers making their way to the gig.

Some fans were dressed in retro band merch, bucket hats and parka jackets to mark the return of the iconic band.

Press and Journal photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the happy faces setting off.

One of the fans heading to the gig is Press and Journal reporter Isaac Buchan.

Isaac wrote for us about what the Manchester legends mean to him.

