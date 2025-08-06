Driver scammed out of £200 after using fake QR code on Aberdeen car park meter

Fraudsters are once again targeting drivers in Aberdeen with fake QR code stickers on pay-and-display parking meters.

Aberdeen City Council has issued a renewed warning after reports that Denburn Car Park is the latest location affected by this scam.

The fraudulent QR codes redirect users to fake parking websites, tricking them into entering personal and payment details.

These stickers are often accompanied by misleading messages claiming the machine is out of service and urging people to pay online using the QR code—a tactic known as “quishing”.

Aberdeen City Council issues renewed warning

The council told The Press and Journal: “Aberdeen City Council does not use QR codes on its parking meters or signage, and any signage suggesting otherwise should be treated with caution.”

Several incidents have been reported over the past year, prompting the council to remind drivers to remain cautious and avoid scanning any QR codes found on parking equipment.

Denburn Carpark latest location affected by the scam

One driver recently shared their experience online after falling victim at Denburn Car Park, saying: “I didn’t have change, and the PayByPhone number wasn’t listed, but there was a QR code with an Aberdeenshire Council sticker.

“It took me to a page where I selected the car park and began the payment. It even sent a verification code to my phone, which seemed normal.

“But when it asked for my PIN, I knew something was wrong. I closed the page and cancelled my card immediately.”

Despite taking quick action, the scammer managed to add a digital copy of the victim’s new bank card—before it even arrived physically—to a Google Wallet account.

More than £200 was spent in London before the card was blocked, with another £300 in attempted transactions declined.

Fortunately, the individual will be reimbursed by their bank, but they warned others: “If I had entered my PIN or had a higher contactless limit, the damage could’ve been much worse.”

Abedeen City Council say drivers should report suspicious QR codes

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “Our city wardens routinely inspect parking machines during patrols and ensure the prompt removal of any unauthorised QR codes.

“The public is encouraged to report suspicious QR codes directly to the council, PayByPhone or RingGo.

“We strongly recommend that users download and use the official PayByPhone or RingGo apps to make parking payments, or manually enter the official website URLs, rather than scanning QR codes found in public spaces.”