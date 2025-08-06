Driver scammed out of £200 after using fake QR code on Aberdeen car park meter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Driver scammed out of £200 after using fake QR code on Aberdeen car park meter

Aberdeen City Council has issued a warning over fraudsters placing fake QR code stickers on pay-and-display parking meters.

By Shanay Taylor
QR code scam found all over Aberdeen parking meters. Image: Isaac Buchan / DC Thomson.
QR code scam found all over Aberdeen parking meters. Image: Isaac Buchan / DC Thomson.

Fraudsters are once again targeting drivers in Aberdeen with fake QR code stickers on pay-and-display parking meters.

Aberdeen City Council has issued a renewed warning after reports that Denburn Car Park is the latest location affected by this scam.

The fraudulent QR codes redirect users to fake parking websites, tricking them into entering personal and payment details.

QR code scam is on the rise again. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson.
The council has issued a renewed warning. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson.

These stickers are often accompanied by misleading messages claiming the machine is out of service and urging people to pay online using the QR code—a tactic known as “quishing”.

Aberdeen City Council issues renewed warning

The council told The Press and Journal: “Aberdeen City Council does not use QR codes on its parking meters or signage, and any signage suggesting otherwise should be treated with caution.”

Several incidents have been reported over the past year, prompting the council to remind drivers to remain cautious and avoid scanning any QR codes found on parking equipment.

Denburn Carpark latest location affected by the scam

One driver recently shared their experience online after falling victim at Denburn Car Park, saying: “I didn’t have change, and the PayByPhone number wasn’t listed, but there was a QR code with an Aberdeenshire Council sticker.

“It took me to a page where I selected the car park and began the payment. It even sent a verification code to my phone, which seemed normal.

“But when it asked for my PIN, I knew something was wrong. I closed the page and cancelled my card immediately.”

Parking can be paid via PayByPhone or RingGo, which cannot be accessed via a QR code in Aberdeen. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson

Despite taking quick action, the scammer managed to add a digital copy of the victim’s new bank card—before it even arrived physically—to a Google Wallet account.

More than £200 was spent in London before the card was blocked, with another £300 in attempted transactions declined.

Fortunately, the individual will be reimbursed by their bank, but they warned others: “If I had entered my PIN or had a higher contactless limit, the damage could’ve been much worse.”

Abedeen City Council say drivers should report suspicious QR codes

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “Our city wardens routinely inspect parking machines during patrols and ensure the prompt removal of any unauthorised QR codes.

“The public is encouraged to report suspicious QR codes directly to the council, PayByPhone or RingGo.

“We strongly recommend that users download and use the official PayByPhone or RingGo apps to make parking payments, or manually enter the official website URLs, rather than scanning QR codes found in public spaces.”

Conversation