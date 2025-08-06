Tributes pour in for man who died after being found injured on Aberdeen street

Tributes have been flooding in for Austin Ironside, who died after being found injured in Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old was named locally after police confirmed his passing.

He died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on August 5, two days after being found injured on Skene Street.

Austin lived in the city and is understood to have gone to Torry Academy.

His mum Angela has since launched a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral costs.

Friends, family, and members of the public have now shared their own tributes and memories on social media.

‘Fly high loon’

Dee Davison described Austin as the “Bestest loon I have ever known”.

She added: “With a gentle heart, infectious smile and laugh, you will be forever missed by everyone you touched.

“Love ya loon R.I.P”

James Butler wrote: “I don’t know what to say loon, you didn’t deserve this.

“You were one of the best young lads I know, had time for everyone and would help anyone if you could.

“I’ll miss all the laughs we have had over the years.

“You were one of my ‘adopted’ sons and I’ll miss you dearly.

“Fly high loon, until we all meet again.”

Thoughts sent to Austin Ironside’s family

Donna Clark commented: “Can’t believe someone else gone too soon.

“So sad, Austin Ironside, you were a good lad, never passed me by without saying hello.

“Just saw you Friday. Hearing this, it’s such a shock. Thoughts are with his family.”

Carol Ann Hudson said: “So sad he was too young to die R.I.P young lad condolences to all his family and friends.”

Sandie Powell said: “Another young lad gone too soon, RIP Austin.”

School pal Charmaine Morrison: “Rest easy Austin Ironside.

“Sending loads of love to your family at this horrible time

“I went to school and high school with you, fly higher than ever.”