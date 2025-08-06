King Charles III meets children with deployed parents and reflects on Moray memories at RAF Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

King Charles III meets children with deployed parents and reflects on Moray memories at RAF Lossiemouth

The King arrived by helicopter to present a ceremonial flag to RAF Lossiemouth's No 42 squadron.

By Abbie Duncan
Harry, Immy and Wing Commander Andrea Dowds. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Media.
Harry, Immy and Wing Commander Andrea Dowds. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

King Charles III touched down at RAF Lossiemouth today, in his first visit to the military base as reigning monarch.

The King arrived by helicopter at the military base, where he presented No 42 (Torpedo Bomber) Squadron with a new squadron standard.

The squadron standard is a ceremonial flag presented to Royal Air Force squadrons that have served for 25 years.

There was a formal parade by the Squadron and the RAF band, who had been practising throughout the week despite 80mph winds from Storm Floris.

King Charles smiles as he greets RAF personnel.
King Charles III visited RAF Lossiemouth today. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

Speaking during the ceremony, the King recalled his connections to Moray and his memories of the RAF base during his school days at Gordonstoun.

The King said: “It gives me the greatest possible pleasure to be here with you all today to mark the standing up of 42 (Torpedo Bomber) Squadron, and to present you with your new standard.

“I am especially pleased to be doing so here at RAF Lossiemouth – the beating heart of the United Kingdom’s long-range maritime patrol aircraft capability, and an air station at the end of whose runway my old school, Gordonstoun, is situated.

“In the 1960s, it was the Royal Navy’s Buccaneer aircraft that took off and landed over us and, as part of the Cadet Corps, we regularly used to train or be trained by personnel on the station.”

The King salutes while around him the RAF Squadron stand in ceremony while the band plays.
The King presented the Squadron with their new standard. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

The King also received a flypast from RAF Lossiemouth‘s Poseidon and Typhoon aircraft.

He then headed inside, where he met the crew, their families and guests.

He was also treated to a tour of the Poseidon aircraft.

King Charles III meets with Lossiemouth families

Children from RAF Lossie’s Airplay scheme also met the King during the visit.

Harry, six, and five-year-old Immy both have parents who are currently deployed.

They presented the King with flowers and a glass holder made from timber of the old bridge at Lossiemouth beach.

The children were with Wing Commander Andrea Dowds, who works with families on the base.

She said: “Today is such a special day for our service personnel and the families that got to meet him.

“It is particularly special for those who have had someone deployed or recently returned.

“It is really lovely that he took the opportunity to meet them and spend so much time with them.

“That makes the hard bits in between really worthwhile.”

The King greets the crowd, and a baby in a mother's arms, cries.
The baby started crying upon meeting the King. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

The King chatted with children and families, including a baby dressed in tartan, who immediately started crying when the King arrived.

When asked by one curious youngster what he had for breakfast, the King said he ate as little as possible in the morning.

Another child who spoke to the King told us that his excitement afterwards was mainly because he was “going to McDonald’s after!”.

RAF Squadron honoured during ceremony

During his speech, the King praised the Squadron, saying: “Your dedication, skill and professionalism are an immense credit to the Royal Air Force and to the United Kingdom.

“You carry forward a proud legacy, and I have no doubt that you will continue to uphold the highest standards in the years to come.”

“We also recognise the vital role played by your families and friends, some of whom I am delighted to see can join us today.

The King greets the crowd, with several Union Jack flags being waved by bystanders.
The King acknowledged the dedication of service personnel and their families. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Media.

“Their unwavering support is the foundation upon which this squadron’s success is built.

“It is their encouragement and understanding that enable you all to dedicate yourselves so fully to your duties.

“On behalf of the nation, I can only offer all the families my heartfelt thanks for the sacrifices you make and the strength you provide.”

The King smiles at the Squadron who all stand in a row to meet him.
The King meeting with members of the 42 Squadron. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
A group laughs and smiles as they greet the King.
The King met with RAF families at the event. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Simon Bracknell, the Officer Commanding Training Support for 42 (Torpedo Bomber) Squadron, attended the event with his son Cameron, who has now met the King at seven months old.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Simon said: “It was a huge honour.

“Everyone knows the standard is the centre of a Squadron, but having His Majesty the King present is a huge honour for us.

“It was also lovely he acknowledged the families that support us.

“They are always in the background putting the help and the effort in.”

Conversation