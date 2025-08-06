BrewDog advert banned over claims drink ‘overcomes boredom’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BrewDog advert banned over claims drink ‘overcomes boredom’

The Ellon beer firm broke strict rules around the advertisement of alcohol.

By Regan Parsons
The controversial Brewdog 'Wingman' advert. Image: ASA/PA Wire
BrewDog’s recent ‘Wingman’ poster has been banned by the advertising watchdog.

The Ellon brewery broke strict rules around the advertisement of alcohol by implying it could help overcome boredom or loneliness.

The poster, released on May 15 2025, stated: “BrewDog, always got your back.

“Some things in life go AWOL – WiFi fails, the weather turns hostile, and your buddy’s ‘five minutes’ turns into a full-scale delay.

“But Wingman? Wingman stands firm. Always on station, always mission-ready, always got your back. Because every great operation deserves a great Wingman.”

Brewdog Gallowgate back in 2014, with its old-school branding. Image: DC Thomson

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received a complaint that the beer advert implied that alcohol was a solution for disappointment, suffering and isolation.

BrewDog, however, believes the advert did not breach the Code.

They said the ad did not suggest that alcohol was a solution to any form of personal, emotional or psychological difficulty and claimed the scenarios portrayed were framed as everyday annoyances and not substantive problems requiring resolution.

They said the phrase “always got your back” was a common expression referring to reliability and consistency, rather than emotional support or problem-solving.

However, the ASA believed: “that the advert did not make any references to the product’s taste or other sensory elements that would lead to a beer being of high quality.”

The authority recognised the company’s argument that the comments displayed were everyday annoyances, but believed that those scenarios would “likely result in people feeling frustrated and bored, potentially lonely.”

They concluded by stating that: “For those reasons, we considered the ad implied that drinking alcohol could overcome boredom, loneliness or other problems and concluded it breached the Code.”

The ASA ruled that the ad must not appear again, adding: “We told BrewDog to ensure their future ads did not imply that drinking alcohol could overcome boredom, loneliness or other problems.”

BrewDog’s advert breach follows closure of 10 bars

It comes shortly after BrewDog closed 10 bars across the UK.

This includes their first-ever pub located in Aberdeen.

A spokesman for BrewDog said: “We acknowledge the ASA’s ruling on our recent Wingman advert and we are disappointed with the outcome, which we believe does not reflect the spirit or intent behind the campaign.

“That said, we won’t be running the ad again.”

Conversation