BrewDog advert banned over claims drink ‘overcomes boredom’

BrewDog’s recent ‘Wingman’ poster has been banned by the advertising watchdog.

The Ellon brewery broke strict rules around the advertisement of alcohol by implying it could help overcome boredom or loneliness.

The poster, released on May 15 2025, stated: “BrewDog, always got your back.

“Some things in life go AWOL – WiFi fails, the weather turns hostile, and your buddy’s ‘five minutes’ turns into a full-scale delay.

“But Wingman? Wingman stands firm. Always on station, always mission-ready, always got your back. Because every great operation deserves a great Wingman.”

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received a complaint that the beer advert implied that alcohol was a solution for disappointment, suffering and isolation.

BrewDog, however, believes the advert did not breach the Code.

They said the ad did not suggest that alcohol was a solution to any form of personal, emotional or psychological difficulty and claimed the scenarios portrayed were framed as everyday annoyances and not substantive problems requiring resolution.

They said the phrase “always got your back” was a common expression referring to reliability and consistency, rather than emotional support or problem-solving.

However, the ASA believed: “that the advert did not make any references to the product’s taste or other sensory elements that would lead to a beer being of high quality.”

The authority recognised the company’s argument that the comments displayed were everyday annoyances, but believed that those scenarios would “likely result in people feeling frustrated and bored, potentially lonely.”

They concluded by stating that: “For those reasons, we considered the ad implied that drinking alcohol could overcome boredom, loneliness or other problems and concluded it breached the Code.”

The ASA ruled that the ad must not appear again, adding: “We told BrewDog to ensure their future ads did not imply that drinking alcohol could overcome boredom, loneliness or other problems.”

BrewDog’s advert breach follows closure of 10 bars

It comes shortly after BrewDog closed 10 bars across the UK.

This includes their first-ever pub located in Aberdeen.

A spokesman for BrewDog said: “We acknowledge the ASA’s ruling on our recent Wingman advert and we are disappointed with the outcome, which we believe does not reflect the spirit or intent behind the campaign.

“That said, we won’t be running the ad again.”