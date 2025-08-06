Mourners urged to ‘wear anything Leeds United’ and line streets for Vegan Bay Baker’s funeral

People have been asked to line the streets in Leeds United colours to pay tribute to Vegan Bay Baker Steve Buchan.

The 33-year-old’s funeral will be held at Aberdeen Crematorium’s West Chapel on August 15 at 11.15am.

The former Bridge of Don Academy pupil died suddenly on Tuesday July 29, leaving behind his wife Zoe and their three children.

Mourners are being asked to “wear anything Leeds United” or the Yorkshire club’s white, blue and yellow colours and line the streets of Newburgh, or outside Pittodrie as he leaves home for the last time.

A post on the Vegan Bay Baker’s Facebook page said: “Please come and celebrate Steve’s life with us.

“If you cannot manage, there will be a live stream of his funeral.

People urged to ‘line the streets of Newburgh or outside Pittodrie’

“If people want to show their respects, please line the streets of Newburgh or outside Pittodrie.

“He will be leaving from our home where he will be resting.”

All are welcome to his funeral, and any donations in his memory will go to two charities “very close to Steve’s heart”: New Arc Wildlife Rescue and Fraserburgh-based Willows Animal Sanctuary and Animal Assisted Therapy Unit.

‘It’s truly been unimaginable the loss of my Steve’

The post continued: “Thank you to everyone for your support, generosity, kindness and respect during this time.

“It’s truly been unimaginable the loss of my Steve.”

His wife Zoe spoke to The Press and Journal last week, describing her husband and “everything to me”.

His mum Sylvia also told how he “loved being the centre of attention and making people laugh” growing up.