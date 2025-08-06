Mourners urged to ‘wear anything Leeds United’ and line streets for Vegan Bay Baker’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mourners urged to ‘wear anything Leeds United’ and line streets for Vegan Bay Baker’s funeral

Steve Buchan, 33, died unexpectedly last week.

By Chris Cromar
Steve Buchan.
Steve Buchan. Image: Vegan Bay Bakery.

People have been asked to line the streets in Leeds United colours to pay tribute to Vegan Bay Baker Steve Buchan.

The 33-year-old’s funeral will be held at Aberdeen Crematorium’s West Chapel on August 15 at 11.15am.

The former Bridge of Don Academy pupil died suddenly on Tuesday July 29, leaving behind his wife Zoe and their three children.

Steve and Zoe Buchan.
Steven and Zoe Buchan. Image: Supplied.

Mourners are being asked to “wear anything Leeds United” or the Yorkshire club’s white, blue and yellow colours and line the streets of Newburgh, or outside Pittodrie as he leaves home for the last time.

A post on the Vegan Bay Baker’s Facebook page said: “Please come and celebrate Steve’s life with us.

“If you cannot manage, there will be a live stream of his funeral.

People urged to ‘line the streets of Newburgh or outside Pittodrie’

“If people want to show their respects, please line the streets of Newburgh or outside Pittodrie.

“He will be leaving from our home where he will be resting.”

Steve Buchan and family.
Steve Buchan was a loving father of three and husband. Image: Zoe Buchan.

All are welcome to his funeral, and any donations in his memory will go to two charities “very close to Steve’s heart”: New Arc Wildlife Rescue and Fraserburgh-based Willows Animal Sanctuary and Animal Assisted Therapy Unit.

‘It’s truly been unimaginable the loss of my Steve’

The post continued: “Thank you to everyone for your support, generosity, kindness and respect during this time.

“It’s truly been unimaginable the loss of my Steve.”

His wife Zoe spoke to The Press and Journal last week, describing her husband and “everything to me”.

His mum Sylvia also told how he “loved being the centre of attention and making people laugh” growing up.

